Nikes are some of the most popular and trusted footwear for athletes and sneakerheads alike. The always-innovative brand pairs cutting edge materials and design to create shoes that not only keep your feet comfortable but help you perform your best. And the brand puts just as much thought into style as it does function, so you end up with running shoes or walking shoes that look as good as they feel.

That's why when Nike shoes go on sale, it's no surprise to see them flying off the shelves faster than a runner in a pair of Alphafly 3s.

The best Nike shoes can sell out fast. That's why we've rounded up the absolute best clearance deals you can get before Christmas.

Get a head start on grabbing the shoes you want before they disappear -- and many of these will. You'll save up to 50% on clearance items, including the Nike Roshe One (46% off), which made a massive comeback this year. You can also snag our readers' favorite Nike Pegasus 40, plus many more of this year's bestselling shoes.

Best Nike running shoe clearance deals

Nike Pegasus 40: 19% off

Nike

The Nike Pegasus 40, the latest in a line of balanced, supportive running shoes that runners have relied on for 40 years, is selling for as low as $99 at Nike (reduced from $135). Right now, both men's sizes and women's sizes are on clearance.

Featuring Nike's signature React foam midsole and two Air Zoom cushioning units, the Pegasus 40 is both shock-absorbing and bouncy. Meanwhile, the flexible midfoot strap is designed to mold to any arch, so runners with higher arches or flat feet will feel comfortable in this shoe.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

More great Nike clearance deals on running shoes:

We've found even more deals on must-have Nike running shoes.

Best deals on Nike walking shoes

Nike Roshe One (33% off)

Nike

The Nike Roshe One first rose to fame in 2012 for its super comfortable fit and affordable price tag. The lightweight, breathable upper is made from a plush fabric with added cushioning in the collar and an airy, almost weightless foam sole.

It looks like a shoe and acts like a shoe -- but it feels like wearing your favorite pair of socks.

For the sneakerheads or Nike loyalists out there, the relaunched Roshe will be a blast of nostalgia and comfort in one. But even those who have never even heard about the Roshe craze of the past will appreciate the plush yet weightless fit of this sneaker.

You can get one of Nike's most in-demand walking shoes at one of its lowest prices yet right now. Regularly priced at $75, select colorways are up to 33% off at Nike so you can get a pair for as low as $50.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Shop more Nike walking shoe deals:

Find even more great deals on our favorite Nike walking shoes.

Best deals on Nike Jordans, Dunks and more

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid (29% off)

Nike

Nike's Air Jordan is as comfortable as it is iconic. The premium leather upper adds style that you can flaunt both on and off the court while a padded collar, cushioned sole and air-sole units deliver comfort and support.

Available in a variety of styles, one of Nike's bestsellers continues to be this classic design inspired by the original Air Jordan that was first released in 1985, sparking a vibrant sneaker culture that persists to this day.

Select colorways of this iconic mid-top sneaker are on sale in both men's and women's sizes. While the color choices differ for men's and women's Air Jordans, the sizes are all unisex so you can easily find your favorite colorway in a size that fits you.

Prices are as low as $88 (reduced from $125).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Shop more Nike deals on Jordans, Dunks and more:

Save on other best-selling styles at Nike.

Best Nike gym shoe clearance deals

Nike Free Metcon 4: 29% off

Nike

Nike may have started with running shoes, but it's become a trusted brand for athletes who play all kinds of sports. If you're more likely to be found perfecting your deadlift at the gym rather than training for a marathon, Nike has a wide selection of durable gym shoes that offer tons of support and stability to help prevent rolled ankles and other weightlifting injuries. And many of its most popular gym trainers are on deep discount right now.

That includes the Nike Free Metcon 4, one of the most balanced gym shoes you'll find. It provides enough cushioning and support to keep you stable while weightlifting, while also offering flexibility for running, jumping or whatever your cardio routine looks like.

Right now, you can get a pair for as low as $85 (reduced from $120).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

More gym shoe clearance deals from Nike:

Shop even more reduced prices on must-have Nike gym shoes.

Best tennis shoe deals at Nike

Nike Air Max 90: 24% off

Nike

Nike's growing line of tennis shoes feature wear-resistant traction and just the right balance of stability, flexibility, and responsiveness.

One of our favorite Nike tennis shoes to date has to be the Air Max 90. Featuring plush cushioning, a foam midsole and a rubber waffle outsole, this tennis shoe provides support, comfort and just the right amount of traction for optimal stability on a tennis court. Plus, the air cushioning gives you a little extra bounce for your overhead shots.

The Nike Air Max 90 can be yours for as low as $98 right now in women's sizes (reduced from $130). Prices start at $111 for men's sizes.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

More great Nike clearance deals on tennis shoes:

Nike has even more tennis shoes on sale now.

Best golf shoe deal at Nike

Nike Jordan ADG 4: 36% off

Nike

Golfers will also love the clearance deals available at Nike. You can get select colorways of the stylish yet functional Nike Jordan ADG 4 for just $117 right now (reduced from $185).

Made in collaboration with Michael Jordan, the ADG 4 features a classic golf shoe silhouette crafted from leather and fitted with a high-traction rubber sole that can grip grass with ease.

Shop unisex sizes:

More golf shoe deals from Nike:

Nike has even more golf shoes on sale now.