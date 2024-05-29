Nike

No matter your experience level, shopping for new running shoes is hard. Not only is every runner different, but every type of run comes with different demands. From technical runs on gravel trails to tempo runs on pavement, the kind of running you do and the way your feet move when you run will determine whether or not that running shoe everyone loves will work for you, too.

I have a personal favorite, Nike Pegasus 40s, and I'll tell you more about why I keep coming back to that model again and again. But I know what works for me won't work for every runner, so I've compiled this list to include my personal favorites for other types of running, too, from trail running to racing.

Best daily trainer: Nike Pegasus 40

Nike

My daily trainer is a workhorse. I might never run a marathon in them, but they still rack up mileage for me the fastest. After all, they're the shoes that I typically spend the most time in. I like the Nike Pegasus 40 for the job.

If I had to sum up why I like the Nike Pegasus 40 in one word, it would be comfort. The upper is padded yet breathable and snug without pinching or rubbing. The foam in the midsole does a great job of cushioning impact, regardless of whether I strike heel first or forefoot first -- I tend to do both throughout a single run as my pace changes.

At the end of a run, my feet and legs don't hurt as much as they used to after running in the cheap, flimsy shoes I used to wear. It's also a very stable ride. Thanks to a wide base and that aforementioned snug fit, I don't have to worry about landing wrong. And that comfort and stability are really what I care about most.

I've heard runners complain that the Pegasus 40s aren't as snappy or fun as other options, but that's not something you need for casual or maintenance runs.

There are Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot that are meant to make it more responsive. I can definitely feel the energy return in the heel when I'm running faster, which is when I tend to strike heel first. The Zoom Air unit in the forefoot doesn't seem to activate when I strike forefoot first, though I can't say if that's an issue with where it's placed or how I run.

If I were a more competitive runner, I'd pick up a different pair of shoes for doing speed work. But if you're just getting into running or you do it mostly for health or that zen feeling that kicks in somewhere around the second or third mile, the Nike Pegasus 40 is comfortable, stable and reliable.

Note that some runners say the toe box runs narrow on these shoes. I haven't had an issue with it, but if you tend to opt for wider toe boxes, grab the wide version of these running shoes.

What the Nike Pegasus 40 shoes are best for:

Slow- to medium-pace runs

Shorter distances (10 miles or less)

Casual or maintenance runs

Runners who prioritize comfort over speed

Runners with neutral pronation

Best running shoe for long-distance running: Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka

My runs tend to clock in at five miles or less because I'm usually squeezing them into early mornings or lunch breaks. But as I look to start training for a marathon, I'm looking for a shoe that's lighter and more nimble than my Nike Pegasus 40 to wear on the long runs.

While I think my Nikes would be comfortable enough for a 10-mile run, I can't help but notice that they're heavier than some of their competitors.

For long-distance runs, I'm eager to try the Hoka Clifton 9. It's lightweight (about an ounce lighter than my Nikes) but well-cushioned with firmer foam and early-stage meta-rocker geometry that helps add more oomph to your stride. While you can build up speed in these running shoes, they aren't super-charged with propulsive tech that makes it difficult to moderate your pace. So for longer distances or full marathons, it's easy to alternate between stretches of slower-paced running and bursts of tempo running.

That same quality also makes it a versatile training shoe that you could wear for tempo runs or threshold workouts as well as your maintenance or recovery runs.

I've heard that there is a tradeoff in durability to keep them light and snappy. But if you reserve them only for your long runs, that should help them extend their lifespan.

What the Hoka Clifton 9 shoes are best for:

Long-distance runs

Any type of running from speed work to maintenance runs

Runners who want a more equal balance of comfort and speed in their running shoes.

Runners with neutral pronation

Best super shoe: Nike Alphafly 3

Nike

Super shoes aren't for everyone. If you're not a competitive runner or chasing a new PB, the higher-priced racing shoes probably aren't worth it. Designed to make you faster, these shoes most often feature carbon plates and some variation of rocker geometry. That stiff plate running through the midsole isn't exactly cushy and the rocker geometry -- the curved shape of the outsole that helps your foot roll smoothly from heel to toe -- can feel unstable.

So far, the Nike Alphafly 3 is one of the most consistently top-rated super shoes on the market and from the specs, it's the one I'd run a marathon in. That's because it seems to do a great job of compensating for some of those drawbacks in super shoe technology.

The full-length carbon fiber plate is slightly wider than the one in the Alphafly 2 and has a fully connected midsole (rather than the decoupled forefoot and heel). The result is a softer, more stable ride that still delivers explosive energy return.

That balance of comfort, stability and speed is key when running a marathon. While any carbon-plated shoe is likely going to give you a speed boost, it's that added cushion and stability that will help you make it to the finish line.

What the Nike Alphafly 3 shoes are best for:

Marathons or long-distance running

Speed work or racing

Competitive or metric-obsessed runners

Runners with neutral to high arches

Best trail running shoe: Saucony Xodus Ultra 2

Saucony

So far, I mostly stick to roads for my runs, but as someone who also hikes, I've been eager to try trail running and currently shopping for my first pair of trail running shoes. The top contender right now is the Saucony Xodus Ultra 2 because it offers a versatile, jack-of-all-trades design that works on a wide variety of terrains.

Built for ultra runners, the thick layer of foam helps cushion impact while still being light and responsive enough to allow you to build up speed. While I won't be running an ultra marathon any time soon, I like the idea of having a shoe that's comfortable without feeling too bulky to wear on longer trail runs.

The 4.5 mm lugs provide the grip you'll need on looser terrain like gravel or dirt while the multi-directional chevron shape of those lugs improves traction on smooth or slippery surfaces like solid rock. That's paired with a breathable yet snug-fitting upper that helps keep your foot stable.

As a hiker who's dealt with her fair share of pebbles and debris getting into shoes, I also like that Saucony traded the traditional tongue for a bootie-like design that wraps around your ankle to keep debris out.

If you only run on a particular kind of terrain, you might do better with a more specialized trail running shoe. But if you're looking for something that you can wear while exploring trails, the Saucony Xodus Ultra 2 has the well-rounded design to do it.

What the Saucony Xodus Ultra 2 shoes are best for:

Mixed terrain trails or runners who want a single all-terrain shoe for exploring different trails

Both short- and long-distance trail runs

Slow- to medium-pace runs

Runners with neutral pronation

Best running shoe on a budget: Brooks Trace 2

Brooks

Before my Nikes, I was a stubbornly cheap runner. In many ways, I still am -- just not when it comes to shoes. So if you refuse to spend over $100 on a pair of running shoes either because you're a beginner or because you just want to keep this hobby cheap, I get it.

If I could go back in time to my past self, who was running in flimsy, no-name shoes, I'd tell her to get the Brooks Trace 2. While I haven't personally tried these, they come highly recommended by budget-conscious runners. After comparing the specs to other running shoes, they look surprisingly well-built for the price point.

Weighing in at under 9 ounces, they're about the same weight as my Nike Pegasus 40s while offering a cushier midsole with a 12 mm drop (compared to the 10 mm drop on the Pegasus 40). The Brooks Trace 2 also boasts a breathable upper and impressive durability, according to reviewers.

Overall, the running shoe is comfortable enough and, reportedly, durable enough to serve as your daily trainer, and it's dropped to clearance pricing now that this year's Brook Trace 3 is out. That means you can get a pair of reliable daily trainers for just $75 (reduced from $100).

What the Brooks Trace 2 shoes are best for:

Slow- to medium-pace runs

Shorter distances (10 miles or less)

Daily training or casual running

Runners who prioritize comfort over speed

Runners with neutral pronation

Note that the Brooks Trace 3, which was released earlier this year, is also a great value at its full price of $100. But I'm recommending the Trace 2 because it's still a great running shoe with many of the same features -- all available at clearance prices. The biggest upgrade in the Trace 3 is in the foam which offers the same level of cushioning but with improved energy return, meaning an improved balance between comfort and speed.

How to buy good running shoes on a budget

As someone who's tried her fair share of sub-$50 shoes before getting a pair of Nikes, there really isn't a running shoe at that price point that can hold a candle to anything on this list. So if you're really trying to keep costs down, the trick is to shop sales.

If you're lucky, you can occasionally find deals on the latest models, but your best bet outside of seasonal sales events is to shop clearance sections for the previous year's model. Apart from years where the new version is a complete overhaul from top to bottom (as the upcoming Pegasus 41 will be), the models will be similar enough in fit and quality, but last year's model will drop to clearance prices.