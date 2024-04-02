Brooks

Brooks Running, one of our favorite brands for high-quality yet affordable running gear, officially opened up preorders for the Brooks Ghost 16 yesterday. Slated to release on April 30, 2024, the highly anticipated running shoe is the latest in a line of comfy, supportive shoes that are frequently recommended by podiatrists for people with plantar fasciitis.

Keep reading to find out what upgrades you can expect with the Brooks Ghost 16 road-running shoe and how to lock in your preorder as soon as possible.

The popular Ghost line gets a full makeover in the Brooks Ghost 16

Brooks

This year, Brooks is adding some major upgrades to both the upper and sole of its popular Ghost line. Altogether, the upgrades are focused on making the already cushy Ghost 15 road-running shoe even cushier and lighter than before.

To do that, the Brooks Ghost 16 steals a millimeter from the outsole and adds it to the midsole for a plusher feel without changing the heel-toe drop. It's still 12mm just like the Ghost 15, so you get the same neutral support that feels just right under most feet.

The foam used in the thicker midsole is both softer and lighter, adding a cushy feel while shaving about a half ounce off the total weight of the running shoe.

That lighter, softer foam features a blend of rubber (for durability), EVA foam (for bounciness) and nitrogen infused into the cells of that foam to create an air cushion between your foot and the ground. This is about as close as you can get to walking on clouds.

We're also excited about the redesigned upper. The dual-layer knit upper is engineered to provide gentle structure that keeps your foot from sliding around while still having just enough stretch where you need it so your foot can spread naturally through each stride. This means you can likely expect it to be slightly more flexible than the 3D Fit Print upper of the Ghost 15 shoe.

Softer and lighter than ever before, the Brooks Ghost 16 will make for a great walking shoe or running shoe. Preorder your pair at Brooks for $140.

Top features of the Brooks Ghost 16:

The new DNA Loft v3 midsole infuses more nitrogen and air into the EVA foam for an even softer feel that weighs less than its predecessor.

The midsole is thicker for a cushier stride without changing the heel-toe drop.

An upgraded engineered mesh upper adds a bit more stretch so your foot can move naturally.

This edition keeps the segmented crash pad that helps redistribute the shock of each impact away from your heel.

Preorder men's sizes:



Preorder women's sizes:

Save by getting the Brooks Ghost 15 on clearance

Brooks

With the Brooks Ghost 16 coming out this month, the brand has slashed prices on last year's edition. So if you want a similarly cushy and supportive running shoe but don't want to pay full price, check out this deal on the Brooks Ghost 15.

With a neutral arch and tall stack of cloud-like cushioning, these shoes take the strain off of your feet and help cushion the impact of your footsteps so you can run, walk or stand for hours. Featuring an older version of the DNA Loft foam technology, these shoes still feel airy and plush.

Right now, Brooks is offering 20% off every colorway of both men's and women's sizes. So you can get your pair for $110 (reduced from $140).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

We also found great deals on the Brooks Ghost 15 at Dick's Sporting Goods. While not all colorways are on sale, the retailer is offering even deeper discounts on a select few colors, with prices as low as $76 and many colors on sale for $100 or less.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes: