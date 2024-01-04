Nike / Hoka / Brooks / Saucony

One of the biggest decisions every runner has to make is which running shoes to buy. So it's not surprising that newbies and veterans alike find shopping for new running shoes a bit nerve-wracking. How much support do you need? Are you running on trails, treadmills, or roads? Do you prefer maximum cushioning or would you rather feel the ground under your foot?

To make it even harder, the best running shoe for you really depends on things like foot shape, running style, or terrain so the shoes that your friend absolutely swears by could end up being a terrible choice for you. Whether you're a beginner or it's just been a few years since you last replaced your shoes, keep reading to find our favorite running shoes to carry you into 2024.

Best running shoes for 2024

From the versatile Nike Pegasus 40 -- a CBS Sports readers' favorite, by the way -- to the rugged and reliable Saucony Xodus Ultra, here are the best running shoes for training, racing or trail running.

Best running shoe overall: Pegasus 40

Nike

The Pegasus line has been a staple among runners for decades -- 40 years to be exact, as this Nike Pegasus 40 marks the 40th anniversary since the first Pegasus came out in 1983. From the beginning, Nike has built this to be a balanced, daily running shoe that delivers comfort and support but still adds a little extra bounce to your step.

The Pegasus 40 does that with a layer of Nike's signature React foam in the midsole. React foam is soft enough to cushion your foot when it lands, but durable enough to spring back into shape when you lift off again. That spring back into shape helps provide a little extra lift in your stride. You also get two Air Zoom units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot. These small air capsules act kind of like a bouncy ball for a little extra propulsive power with each foot strike.

Overall, it's the ideal balance of support and responsiveness that runners look for in a daily trainer or for slow to medium-tempo runs and recovery runs. The daily trainer is available in men's and women's sizes.

Regularly priced at $130, you can find some colorways on sale for up to 33% off right now -- or you can splurge on a custom design all your own for $160. There's even an NFL edition Nike Pegasus 40 so you can rep your favorite team as you run.

Top features of the Nike Pegasus 40:

The shoe has a balanced, supportive design that works for a wide range of foot shapes and running styles.

The shoe is made with Nike React foam for a smooth, responsive stride.

The Air Zoom units in the heel and forefoot provide extra bounce.

Its midfoot strap molds to both high and low arches.

It's available in both regular and wide sizes.

Best lightweight yet cushy daily trainer: Clifton 8

Hoka

Famous for its iconic, thick, cushy soles, Hoka shoes rival Nike as some of the most comfortable shoes you could wear for running, walking, hiking or whatever else you do. And the Hoka Clifton 8 is one of the most balanced Hoka shoes to date, making it just as great to wear as a gym shoe as a running shoe.

It features the signature Hoka cushioning but with a lighter, more responsive midsole so you get a bit more lift from every step. The extended heel crash pad provides added shock absorption without added weight. Overall, it's not as bulky as some of the brand's other designs but still gives you the support and comfort you're looking for in a Hoka. For runners, it's a solid daily trainer with just enough traction for the occasional off-road run.

The versatile and balanced shoe is on sale at Hoka. Both women's and men's sizes start at $112 (reduced from $140). But these shoes are flying off the shelves, so act fast to make sure you can get a pair in your size.

Top features of the Hoka Clifton 8:

A 5-millimeter heel to toe drop provides cushy support for dynamic movements but is still low enough to get good contact with the road.

The traction on the outsole offers stability without slowing you down.

The wider toe box gives room for your toes to spread during toe-offs.

Best running shoe for beginners: Brooks Trace 3

Brooks

One of the best entry-level running shoes on the market, the Brooks Trace 3 features a comfortable cushioned sole with a segmented crash pad that flexes around your foot with each step. This design is a great balance between comfort and flexibility so your foot can move naturally while still being protected from the impact of your footfall.

At just $100 per pair for men's sizes and women's sizes, the price of these running shoes is also beginner-friendly. So if you have no idea where to start, this is the shoe to get. The balanced design works for a wide variety of running styles and the affordable shoe is a great starting point to get a feel for what you like (and don't like) in a running shoe.

For an even more affordable entry-level shoe, opt for the previous-generation Brooks Trace 2 (available in both men's sizes and women's sizes). Boasting a very similar design minus a few subtle upgrades in design and material, it's still a great shoe to start with and you can get it at its clearance price of just $75.

Top features of the Brooks Trace 3:

Thick cushioning provides a super comfortable feel that's great for beginners who are still getting used to running.

The surprisingly lightweight and flexible design lets your foot move naturally as you run.

A breathable mesh upper prevents your feet from getting hot and sweaty on longer runs.

Best running shoe for marathons: Hoka Carbon X3

Hoka

One of the latest innovations in running shoe technology, carbon plates embedded in the midsole provide unparalleled responsiveness as you run. It's like springing off of a launch pad with each step. These Hoka Carbon X3 deliver that propulsive technology inside the signature cushioned midsole so you get maximum speed and maximum support in the same shoe.

That combination makes them one of the best shoes for running a marathon. The cushion and support keep your feet comfortable as you log double-digit miles, while the carbon fiber plate and responsive foam help you achieve your best finish time.

Regularly priced at $200, you can get the innovative racing shoe on sale at Hoka right now. Both men's sizes and women's sizes start at $120.

Top features of the Hoka Carbon X3:

Carbon plate technology makes it easy to build up speed during races or tempo runs.

Thick cushioning provides the lasting comfort needed to power through longer runs and marathons.

The supportive shoe also provides good stability for those with flat feet or who are prone to overpronation while running.

A carbon-plate-free alternative for race days: Nike Streakfly

Nike

Carbon-plated shoes aren't for everyone. If you want a great racing shoe without it, we highly recommend the Nike Streakfly. This is Nike's lightest racing shoe and it's built to help you reach your top speed. You get a full-length ZoomX midsole, which is Nike's lightest and most responsive foam. The grip pattern on the outsole is designed to provide traction on the heel and toe so you get a stable foot strike and toe-off but a smooth glide from heel to toe so you can build up speed.

The racing shoe is priced at $170 and available in unisex sizes ranging from Men's 3.5/Women's 5 all the way up to Men's 15/Women's 16.5.

Best all-terrain running shoe: Saucony Xodus Ultra 2

Saucony

Built for ultra marathons or long trail runs, the Saucony Xodus Ultra 2 offers a balance of supportive cushion and great ground feel so you can navigate rocky or muddy terrain with a secure footing and comfortable ride. The traction and a durable frame protect your foot, even when you're scrambling uphill.

These details make it a great daily trainer for trail runners: they're supportive, comfortable, and stabilize your foot strike so you can run safely. The all-terrain shoe shines brightest on trails, but it can hold up to brief sections of paved road if you're running a route with mixed terrain.

The Saucony Xodus Ultra 2 is available in women's sizes and men's sizes for $150.

Top features of the Saucony Xodus Ultra 2:

With 4.5 mm deep grip on the outsole, this trail running shoe is ideal for agility on rough terrain.

The PWRRUN PB foam midsole is lightweight yet plush enough to keep you comfortable on long runs.

A 6mm drop is great balance of cushion and ground feel so you can feel the trail underfoot while still having plenty of shock-absorbing foam.

Shop more top-rated running shoes for 2024