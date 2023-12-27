NordicTrack

The new year is the perfect time to get your home gym ready so you can hit the ground (or treadmill) running. Whether you're training for your first marathon in 2024 or just trying to incorporate some more exercise into your daily routine, the best treadmills come with all the advanced features and functions you need to accomplish your goals.

So what is the best treadmill to buy for your personal fitness goals? Top-of-the-line models from Sole, NordicTrack and other premium brands include impressive features like adjustable incline, heavy-duty slat belts, elaborate interfaces that help you maximize efficiency or pre-programmed workouts that can make you feel like you're jogging in the Swiss Alps, with.

There are top-rated budget treadmills available as well, including some that fit under your desk so you can squeeze in a workout at work and even treadmills that come with their own desk. Keep reading to find out which treadmill is best for what you want to accomplish in 2024.

The 5 best treadmills of 2024

The best treadmill for you will ensure your training never gets interrupted by the weather and give you more control over exactly which elements of your performance you want to work on.

Best treadmill overall for 2024: Sole ST90

Amazon

A truly dependable treadmill for marathon training needs to be able to withstand high speeds, long mileage and rigorous daily training. That's the Sole ST90. It packs an AC motor which, while louder than the DC motor that's now standard in many treadmills, is also a lot more powerful and better equipped to handle heavy usage.

It boasts a slat belt rather than the conventional continuous belt. This also adds to its suitability for heavy usage, while giving you better traction and improved impact reduction.

You also have a surprising amount of versatility in how you use the Sole ST90. With a max speed of 12.5 mph and 15 levels of incline, you can use this machine for both tempo runs and hill training.

And if you're looking for conditioning or core strength, switch to "free mode" which disengages the motor and turns this into a manual treadmill, allowing you to propel the belt yourself and use eight of the 15 incline levels. Crank up the incline in Free Mode for the ultimate strength-building run or drop it to flat and build up as much speed as you can for optimal cardio conditioning.

What we like about the Sole ST90:

The slat belt offers better traction and a lower impact workout for your joints.

12.5 mph max speed makes this a bit faster than most standard home gym treadmills.

15 levels of incline prepare you for scaling steep ascents during your marathon.

The powerful AC motor can handle even the most intense training schedules.

"Free Mode" lets you use this as a manual treadmill.

Best incline and decline treadmill: NordicTrack Commercial X32i

NordicTrack

The NordicTrack Commercial X32i treadmill features a 22-inch-wide running belt, a max speed of 12 mph and an adjustable incline that can go down to -6% decline or up to 40% incline. With such a wide range of incline and decline settings, you can use this to work on both your uphill and downhill performance. Work on strength and cardio conditioning by upping the incline or improve your stability and control by dropping it into a decline position.

But what really makes a NordicTrack treadmill so impressive is the smart technology and immersive workout features. With the 30-day free trial of iFit included in this treadmill deal ($39 per month thereafter), you'll be able to access on-demand workout videos and immersive videos that transport you to breathtaking landscapes and dream vacation destinations while you run. Even better, the treadmill can automatically adjust the incline to match the changing incline of the virtual trails you're running.

Get the immersive treadmill from NordicTrack for $4,499.

What we like about the NordicTrack Commercial X32i:

With adjustable incline ranging from -6% to 40%, this treadmill boasts the widest range of incline and decline settings we've seen.

The large 32-inch HD touchscreen display makes your workouts even more immersive.

With an iFit membership, you can use Google Maps Street View to run anywhere in the world without leaving your house.

The steep incline options allow you to train for hikes or ultra marathons.

An affordable alternative to NordicTrack's incline treadmill: Bowflex T22

Amazon

The Bowflex T22 offers similar incline and decline functions and immersive workout options at almost half the price as NordicTrack. While the adjustable incline doesn't go as high as the NordicTrack, it still offers an impressive range of -5% up to 20% incline.

Plus, the optional JRNY fitness membership gives you access to over 200 virtual courses that transport you to white sand beaches or the streets of Rome while you run. (JRNY costs $149 per year, but the T22 comes with a 2-month free trial.)

Right now, you can get the Bowflex T22 for just $2,599 (reduced from $2,999).

Best under-desk treadmill: WalkingPad R2

WalkingPad

The slim and foldable WalkingPad R2 features one of the most portable, space-saving designs we've seen. When not in use, it can fold in half, shrinking from about 47 inches long down to just 33 inches. Then, it can be folded again to store it in a vertical position instead of a horizontal one so that it takes up almost no floor space at all. It slides easily under a desk, couch or even the bottom of your closet.

It's not just a favorite for its compact size, though. This surprisingly high-tech under-desk treadmill also features eight built-in sensors to detect your cadence and foot placement. It uses that to automatically adjust to match your walking speed or stop when you stop. That smart tech makes it one of the best picks for your office. It's easy to log a few steps when you can, stop when you need to and start up again without having to manually start, stop or adjust settings.

Right now, you can get this under-desk treadmill directly from WalkingPad for $699, a savings of $300. (That's even better than Amazon's deal which drops the price to $749.)

What we like about the WalkingPad R2:

Multiple folding options let you store this horizontally under a desk or couch or vertically in a closet.

In walking mode, use the smart speed control to automatically adjust the speed based on your steps.

The brushless motor is quiet enough to use while working.

Best manual treadmill: AssaultRunner Pro

Amazon

The AssaultRunner Pro is one of the best curved treadmills on the market. It's non-motorized so 100% of the momentum you build in your run is coming from you. That makes for a more intense cardio session that studies show increases your VO2 max as well as your gait, balance and cadence better than either a standard motorized treadmill or road running.

That's because each footfall isn't just landing on top of flat ground to hold you up. It's also pressing further into the slat belt to grip and pull it behind you. So you're really strengthening those stabilizer muscles while working your quads even harder to make you a faster, more efficient runner.

So, unlike other treadmills where the risk is that your treadmill runs will be easier than the actual marathon (leaving you less prepared for the demands of road running), this curved treadmill will actually require more effort than road running. Come race day, running on a road that you don't actively have to pull will feel like a breeze in comparison.

Get this premium manual treadmill on Amazon for $2,999

What we like about the AssaultRunner Pro:

The curved manual treadmill is great for improving your running form and efficiency.

The digital display comes pre-loaded with training programs to help you achieve specific performance goals.

The display looks low-tech, but it can connect via Bluetooth to your preferred running app, including Apple Fitness and Zwift.

No motor means no power cord so you can put this treadmill wherever you want (even outside).

Best treadmill under $500: Urevo 3-in-1 treadmill

Amazon

Small and easily stored, Urevo's 3-in-1 treadmill can be used under a desk, or with a handrail at higher speeds. And if you don't have a standing desk already, not to worry. The handrail comes with a removable desk board that's the perfect size for a laptop.

With so many different ways to use it, this is the perfect treadmill for the busy person who has little time to spare for longer workout sessions.

Get some extra steps in during meetings and calls or raise the railing to squeeze in a quick high-intensity run. And if you need to move it out of the way, fold it and roll it under a couch or into a closet. It's lightweight and has built-in transport wheels to make it easy to move around as needed.

Even better, you get all that versatility at a price that won't break the bank. The 4.5-star rated folding treadmill is available on Amazon for just $430 after coupon (reduced from $500).

What we like about the Urevo 3-in-1 treadmill:

You can fold down the handrail to use this as an under-desk treadmill.

A removable desk board converts the handrail into a standing desk.

It has a quiet, brushless motor so you can get your steps in without disturbing others in the house.

With a max speed of 8.6 mph while in running mode, this model gives you the option to do more high intensity runs than many other treadmills at this price point.

Shop more top-rated treadmills for marathon training on Amazon: