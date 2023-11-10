Amazon/Walmart

Thanksgiving is a couple weeks away, but the Black Friday deals are already rolling in. That makes this the perfect time to shake things up, assess those fitness goals and hit the home gym. We found some great treadmill deals or those looking to supercharge their at-home workout, but what about those of us who don't have the space for a full-sized treadmill?

That's where these must-see Black Friday under desk treadmill deals come in.

Under desk treadmills slide easily under your desk so you can log steps while answering emails or attending Zoom meetings. Some of our favorite designs feature transport wheels and foldable handles, so you can easily roll it out to the middle of the room for a few minutes of HIIT. Between those steps you're racking up walking during the work day and a couple of 5-10 minute sessons of higher intensity running, you'll have no trouble staying on track with your fitness goals as you head into the new year.

You got this. And we got you. Your new under-desk treadmill awaits.

The best early Black Friday under desk treadmill deals



From Walmart to Amazon to Best Buy, we scoured the web for the absolute best under desk treadmill deals. Because no matter how busy you are, you deserve to save while prioritizing your health and fitness. (PS: You should check out these great under desk elliptical deals while you're at it.)

Get the SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill for half off at Walmart

Walmart

With a speed range of 0.6 to 7.5 mph, you can walk or run at your own pace on this SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill. Stick to the slower pace so you can walk while you work to meet your daily step goals. Then, raise up the handrail for a 5 to 10 minute sprint in between meetings or on your lunch break.

The multi-purpose treadmill also comes with a built-in media shelf, perfect for holding a tablet or phone. So you'll be able to watch a show or stay tuned into work presentations and zoom meetings during your high intensity cardio sessions.

During Walmart's pre-Black Friday sale, the retailer is offering the 2-in-1 treadmill for just $240 (reduced from $479).

Save $50 on the UREVO 2-in-1 treadmill at Amazon

Amazon

Featuring a 17-inch wide belt, five layers of shock-absorbing material on the belt and a weight capacity of 265 pounds, Urevo's under desk treadmill is one of the sturdiest and most well-designed under desk treadmills for daily use.

Its foldable handrail and speed range of 0.6 mph to 7.6 mph makes it versatile. You can use it both as an under desk walking treadmill and as a standard running treadmill.

The 4.4-star rated treadmill is on sale for $310 on Amazon (reduced from $360).

Get over 28% off the Redliro 2-in-1 walking pad at Amazon

Amazon

Sturdy and slim, this Redliro treadmill boasts shock-absorbing technology to manage stress on your joints and multiple preset programs to get the most out of your workday walking and running.

When you're working, fold down the handrail and slide it under your desk to walk while you email. When you have a few minutes to spare, raise that rail back up and squeeze in a sprint. This treadmill can reach a max speed of 7.5 mph. A handy remote is also included so you can start, stop or adjust speed even when you have the handrail folded down.

Regularly priced at $470, you can get the versatile treadmill on Amazon for just $310 with coupon ahead of Black Friday.

Save $150 on the C2 WalkingPad

WalkingPad

The slim and foldable C2 WalkingPad features one of the most portable, space-saving designs we've seen. When not in use, it can fold in half, shrinking from about 47 inches long down to just 33 inches. It slides easily under a desk, couch or even the bottom of your closet.

It's not just a favorite for its compact size, though. This surprisingly high tech treadmill also features eight built-in sensors to detect your cadence and foot placement. It uses that to automatically adjust to match your walking speed or stop when you stop. That smart tech makes it one of the best picks for your office. It's easy to log a few steps when you can, stop when you need to and start up again without having to manually start, stop or adjust settings.

Right now, you can get this under-desk treadmill direct from WalkingPad for $450, a savings of $150. (That's even better than the $100 off deal Best Buy is offering on it.)

Shop more Black Friday under-desk treadmill deals

