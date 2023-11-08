Walmart

It's official -- the holiday shopping season is here. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sale today, with deep discounts on all sorts of great sports and fitness gear we think you'll love. The sale features especially tempting discounts on golf gear, including this 13-piece complete golf set for $167 (reduced from $400) and this 24-pack of Wilson soft-core golf balls for $20 (reduced from $25).

But if we had to pick just one golf deal at Walmart's pre Black Friday sale as our favorite, it's this one on the Segmart golf rangefinder. This secret weapon that'll improve your golf game is just $57, reduced from $200.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Segmart golf rangefinder and how to score yours.

Save $143 now: Segmart Golf Rangefinder



We're big fans of the Segmant Golf Rangefinder and Walmart shoppers are, too. Earning one "great" review after the next, this Black Friday golf deal is a complete score for a Christmas gift for golfers or a gift to yourself. It's rated 4.7 stars by Walmart reviewers.

Top features of Segmart Golf Rangefinder:

This rangefinder features a 900 yard range.

Segmart delivers 7x magnification, promising a crystal clear view.

Choose from six functional modes usually offered in higher priced models.

The external slope features an on/off switch with a field view of ± 6°.

This rangefinder features a one-button design, making it easy to grab and shoot.

It charges via USB.

The rangefinger vibrates when the flagpole is locked.

This model is IP54 waterproof.

How long does the Walmart Black Friday sale last?

The Walmart Black Friday sale goes live online on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). In stores, find Walmart Black Friday deals starting on Nov. 10 at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members can shop these deals starting Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).

Some items may not be available in-store and all deals are only available while supplies last. Walmart won't offer any rain checks on Black Friday deals.

