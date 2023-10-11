Amazon

Golfers, heads up. Amazon is keeping some its best golf deals going even now that Amazon October Prime Day is over.

We love this deal on Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls. We love the $200 discount on the Rapsodo Launch Monitor golf trainer (and so do our readers). But one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day golf deals is the Gogogo Sport Vpro GS03 Laser Golf Rangefinder -- just $80, reduced from $110.

Keep reading below for the all the details on these golf deals and more on Amazon.

Save $30: Gogogo Sport Vpro GS03 Laser Golf Rangefinder

Amazon

A top-seller on Amazon, and a reader favorite here at CBS Sports, the Gogogo Sport Vpro GS03 Laser Golf Rangefinder comes with three modes: scan, golf and speed mode. This easy-to-use golf rangefinder measures with one-yard accuracy. Small in size (106mm L x 4mm W x 71mm H), this handy golf tool comes with a convenient carry strap and waterproof storage pouch. The perfect Christmas or holiday gift for an avid golfer, at this price you can score one for yourself, too.

You can purchase this rangefinder today at Amazon, $80 (reduced from $110).

Top features of Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Golf Rangefinder:

Scan mode measures all items within 6-650 yards.

Golf mode features a 159-yard pin-seek, a 300-yard flag lock, vibration, slope distance correction, speed modes, measuring range of speed and slope distance correction.

Speed mode measures range of speed 20-300km/h.

In addition to a carry strap and after-use waterproof carry case, this rangefinder comes with cleaning cloth.

Unlike many other rangefinders, this one has red crosshairs. Amazon reviewers call that a "game changer," because they're easier to see

More top Amazon golf deals: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder



Amazon

We're big fans of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder and CBS Sports readers are, too. A flies-off-the-digital- shelves Amazon bestseller, this 4.7-star rated range finder from one of golf's top brands is currently $100 off on Amazon now.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards

Accurate to +/- 1 yard

Can measure in yards or meters

Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

External slope on/off swich

Legal for tournament play

Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic quick-close band

Save $200: Rapsodo Mobile Golf Launch Monitor



Amazon

Amazon just slashed the price on the terrific Rapsodo mobile golf launcher. A literal game changer, the Rapsodo golf launch monitor is the only device to pair an iOS camera with radar processing for precise measurement. This mobile launch monitor features 10 metrics to deliver immediate swing replay with shot trace technology. Use this launch monitor as your mobile golf teacher, coach, guide or mentor to up your game in real time.

The Rapsodo golf launch monitor is now $300 (reduced from $500).

Note: This launch monitor is iOS compatible only. Android users, check out the Garmin Approach golf launch monitor ($585) at Amazon.

Top features of the Rapsodo golf launch monitor:

This launch monitor is pocket sized and offer instant feedback on your swing.

This launch monitor features a GPS shot map.

Keep a record of your progress with the lifetime shot history feature.

The video replay offers a shot tracer which offers key feedback and your shot and how you can improve.

We love this Callaway golf set deal: Strata by Callaway Complete Men's Set

Strata by Callaway men's 12-piece complete golf set Amazon

We can't say enough good things about Callaway Golf, a favorite brand of top-tier golfers like No. 3 Jon Rahm. Judging by your response to anything Callaway that we suggest, you can't say enough good things either.

October Prime Day feels like Christmas come early thanks to this terrific deal on the Strata by Callaway Complete golf set. Starting with the men's set (ladies, we've got you covered as well), the 9-piece, 12-piece, 14-piece and 16-piece sets are all on sale. Prime Day just keeps getting better.

You can get the Strata by Callaway 9-piece set is at Amazon for $299.

Features of the Strata by Callaway 9-piece set (Intro):

A best seller on Amazon, this set includes: driver, 5 hybrid, 7 iron, 9 iron, sand wedge, putter, grey stand bag.

This set is a terrific choice for new golfers and features high quality clubs.

This set comes with a stand bag that features five convenient pockets, an additional cooler pocket, a rain hood and a backpack strap system.

This set is designed for maximum performance right out of the box.

Features of the Strata by Callaway 12-piece set (Strata):

An Amazon top-seller, the 12-piece set includes: driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW, putter, blue stand bag and two head covers.



For beginning to intermediate skill levels and returning players.

Designed for max distance, forgiveness, and control.

The hybrid is a great alternative to long irons that can be difficult to play.

The lightweight stand bag features five pockets, an additional cooler pocket (no warm water for you!), a rain hood, and a backpack strap system.

Reviewers say Strata by Callaway is an "impressive" set, especially for the price.

This set is rated 4.6 stars on Amazon.

The 12-piece set is now $379 (reduced from $400).



Features of the Strata by Callaway 14-piece set (Strata Plus):

. Accuracy and distance technologies are put in play here to help player's shots go the distance with increased accuracy.

Includes: driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW and SW, putter, red stand bag and three head covers

Great for all skill levels, but particularly suited for beginning and middle-level players

The driver has a 460cc club head with a large sweet spot for increased distance

Reviewers like the stand bag's strap system and how it includes "every club you'd need to get you out of most situations"

Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon

Features of the Strata by Callaway 16-piece set (Strata Ultimate):

This high-performance set includes: driver, 3 wood, 4 & 5 hybrid, 6 to 9 ion, PW and SW, putter, blue stand bag and four head covers



The full titanium driver features a large sweet spot and increased forgiveness

The irons feature flight technology that gives max control combined with distance for increased control on your shots

Reviewers noted the driver was easy to use and touted increased confidence on the course thanks to the driver's large sweet spot

Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon

More Callaway savings: Strata by Callaway Complete Women's golf set

Strata by Callaway complete women's golf set Amazon

When it comes to women's golf sets, Callaway is an industry leader as well. This Amazon October Prime Day deal also includes Strata by Callaway women's complete set, with 15% off on the 11, 14 and 16-piece sets.

You can get this set at Amazon for $378.

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 11-piece set (Strata):

Includes: driver, 5 wood, 7 and 9 iron, SW, putter, pink stand bag and three head covers



Reviewers liked the set's lightweight 460cc driver; its large sweet spot a winner with buyers

Hybrid designed to give players an accessible alternative to long irons, which can be difficult to use

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 14-piece set (Strata Plus):

Designed for increased distance and forgiveness

includes: driver, 5 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 to 9 iron, OW and SW, putter, teal stand bag and three headcovers.

Weighting technologies in irons helps improve control

The lightweight set and bag scored with Amazon reviewers

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 16-piece set (Ultimate):

Includes: driver, 3 wood, 4 & 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, pitching wedge and sand wedge, putter, purple stand bag, 4 head covers



Great set for all skill levels

This set features a sand wedge, often missed by players using smaller sets

The stand bag is lightweight (popluar with users) and features convenient pockets and a back strap

Reviewers were quick to comment on the quality of this set, on par with what they've come to expect from Callaway

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

Save $46: Callaway Odyssey Indoor Putting Green

Amazon

This terrific indoor 12-foot putting mat from Callaway is a high quality training aid that helps simulate a real putting green. The high-quality construction, including solid backing helps eliminate folds, bends and movement that make similar products relatively useless over time.

Now $130, this Callaway indoor putting green is usually sold for $150.

Top features of the Callaway indoor putting green:

This training aid features a ramp and five recessed cups with hole-fill inserts designed to help you improve your aim and speed.

An optional foam wedge is included, which placed under the mat helps improve putts.

This mat earns 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Save 8%: Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls

Amazon

Bridgestone sets the tone with its high-quality golf balls like Bridgestone Golf 2023 e9 Long Drive White Golf Balls, which boasts improved speed. Another terrific golf ball, the Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls, is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Featuring reduced slice and hook spins, great distance and a new cover, it's no wonder these Bridgestone golf balls rarely go on sale (until now).

Top features of Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls:

Bridgestone is the favored brand of Tiger Woods

This ball delivers longer and straighter flight with the driver.

The new cover and contact force dimples combine to create 46% more surface contact between the ball and the club, creating a more efficient swing.

Bridgestone's ball creates increased friction for improved spin around the green.



Save $50: Samsonite Spinner Wheeling Golf Travel Cover

Amazon

This padded travel golf bag (51" x 17" x 14") is available in blue and in black. A durable travel golf bag from Samsonite, one of the most trusted names in luggage and accessories, this bag is rated 4.2 stars on Amazon. It's currently 20% off at Amazon.

This Samsonite Spinner is currently on sale for $200 (reduced from $250).

Top features of the Samsonite Spinner wheeling travel golf bag:

This bag offer fours dividers, a padded front zipper pouch for valuables and a full U-zip enclosure.

Transporting this bag is easy thanks to the top handle.

Save $18 with coupon: Tohifer Golf Practice Net

Amazon

An outstanding way to practice your swing from home, this 10'x 7' hitting aid helps you perfect your game with targets, a golf mat, balls and a tee. With this, you can practice at home, avoiding expensive course and driving range fees.

This golf practice net is $72 with coupon at Amazon now (reduced from $90).

Top features of Tohifer golf practice net:

This practice net is suitable for all ages and is large enough to handle most drives at a distance.

This hitting aid is easily assembled in taken down in under five minutes.

This net features one large target and three elevated smaller targets, suitable for beginning to advanced players.

A robust netting structure is used to construct a durable net that will stand the test of time (and your evolving swing).

Related Content on CBS Sports