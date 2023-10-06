Garmin

When it comes to smartwatches and the best watches for runners, there's no shortage of choices. But while we love the most popular options -- the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 -- one of the best selections in smartwatches for sports enthusiasts comes from Garmin. Luckily for us, Amazon is having its second massive sales event of the year this month.

The Prime Big Deal Days event isn't until next week. but select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers are already on deep discount on Amazon. right now on a selection of Garmin smartwatches, including the 4.7-star-rated Garmin Fenix 7S Solar. We chose our favorites below, which we must admit, was no easy feat.

How we chose the best deals on Garmin smartwatches



When narrowing down which Garmin smartwatches to feature, we considered multiple factors.

Price? Yeah. We work hard for our money and know you do, too. We loved the variety of deep Amazon discounts on Garmin, but considered much more than price when making our selections.

Yeah. We work hard for our money and know you do, too. We loved the variety of deep Amazon discounts on Garmin, but considered much more than price when making our selections. Functionality. We thought long and hard about what each watch does. More importantly, do we need it? Smartwatch bells and whistles are great if you'll actually use them. If not, you're paying extra for features that sound good at a dinner party but never actually get used.

We thought long and hard about what each watch does. More importantly, do we need it? Smartwatch bells and whistles are great if you'll actually use them. If not, you're paying extra for features that sound good at a dinner party but never actually get used. How does it look? Call us superficial, but if we're going to wear a tiny computer on our arm, we don't want it to look like a tiny computer on our arm.

Call us superficial, but if we're going to wear a tiny computer on our arm, we don't want it to look like a tiny computer on our arm. What did other people say? We don't mind standing out in a crowd and forming our own opinions, but we do consider buyer reviews from confirmed buyers. Glowing reviews en masse are as informative as critical reviews screaming "Buyer beware!"

Now, the fun part. Let's shop.

Amazon

It's impossible not to be impressed with the Fenix 7S Solar smartwatch from Garmin. One of the top-of-the-line models, this is a long-running, multisport GPS tracker with a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens, which uses the sun to extend battery life.

Clever features like the built-in LED flashlight keep you illuminated after dark (dusk runners, hello!), while the 24/7 health and wellness tracker can also track sleep. Multi-band GPS makes this watch incredibly accurate, a bonus for trail runners, adventurers and anyone else on the go. The 28-day battery life in smart watch mode was music to our ears.

It's currently $630 at Amazon, marked down from $700. That's the lowest price we've seen for this Garmin smartwatch in the last few months.

Why we like the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar:

This gorgeous top-of-the-line smartwatch comes in nearly a dozen colors to suit every personality and taste.

It has solar charging: Its 28-day battery life can be extended to 37 days when worn outside for at least three hours a day.

The Garmin Fenix 7X offers better GPS tracking than most popular smartwatches, making it ideal for hikers and explorers.

Amazon

When choosing a smart watch, we hate to let price dictate a purchase, but it's tough to deny the quality of Amazon's discount on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch. Keep track of everything from energy level, stress levels and sleep (sorry it can't find your keys, but they're probably still in the door, you're welcome), but it can track just about everything else.

Twenty preloaded indoor sports and GPS apps, including yoga, running, and swimming, can record all the ways you move, all day, all the time. Smart notifications keep you in touch with text messages and calendar reminders when paired with your mobile device. Available in two sizes.

Regularly $330, it's currently on sale at Amazon for $265, its lowest price in the last 30 days.

Why we like the Garmin Vivoactive 4:

Its battery lasts for up to 8 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 6 hours in GPS and music modes.

Features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps so you can track performance during yoga, running, swimming and more.

You can download music to your the Garmin Vivoactive 4 directly so you can listen to tunes without having your phone nearby.

Amazon

Boasting durability that can withstand life's adventures, the Garmin Instinct is shock and water resistant (up to 100 meters). Multiple navigation systems make for accurate tracking in rugged environments proving more accurate than GPS alone.

We like the track back feature for hiker, climbers, runners and adventurers to help navigate the back to your starting point. The battery life was a plus as well: 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours in GPS mode.

Train with preloaded activity profiles and monitor heartrate, activity and stress, to make this one of the most efficient smart watches, especially for the price. Four color options available.

Regularly priced at $250, the Garmin Instinct GPS is on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days for $169.

Why we like the Garmin Instinct:

It's lower price makes it more accessible to athletes on smaller budgets.

Trackback GPS feature makes it easy to return to your starting point while on a hike.

It's water-resistant up to 100 meters, so you can wear it on swimming workouts.

Amazon

An older (shh, don't tell) cousin of the Fenix 7X above, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro has a large 1.4 inch display (that's 36% larger than Fenix predecessors) and uses solar power to end battery life, which lasts up to 21 days in smartwatch mode and up to 165 hours in GPS mode.

Systems here, including sleep monitoring, pulse, and heart rate monitoring are advanced and can assist with altitude acclimation at high elevations. Pre-loaded ski maps for more than 2,000 worldwide ski resorts make this the perfect accessory for the ski bunny in all of us.

Our favorite part, though? It's roughly half the price of the newer Fenix 7X ahead of Amazon's Big Deal Days event next week.

Top features of the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro:

The built-in maps include over 2,000 ski maps from resorts around the world so this watch can guide you whether you're hiking, skiing, running or biking.

Track detailed running dynamics like pace, altitude-adjusted VO2 max, recovery advsior and more.

Shop more top-rated Garmin smartwatches on sale at Amazon:

Save on Garmin alternatives: Apple Watch 9 is on sale at Amazon



Apple

The Apple Watch 9 is available for purchase at Amazon right now where prices start at $389 for the 41mm size and $419 for the 45mm size. If you were to buy it directly from Apple, the 41mm would cost you $399 while the 45mm would cost $429. So regardless of which size you want, you can still save $10 just by ordering through Amazon instead of Apple.

The most impressive upgrade on the Apple Watch 9 compared to the Series 8 is probably Siri Health. This will make starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far. With this voice command functionality, you won't have to stop or slow down to look at your watch when you want to check your stats. Finally, you can log health data with Siri, too. Log your latest weight check in, the start of your period, or when you've taken your medication all via voice command.

When you pair Siri Health with the new Double Tap feature, mid-workout watch navigation will be easier than ever. Double Tap is a new gesture you can use to interact with your watch without having to touch the screen. Simply tap your index and thumb finger together twice in a row--hence "double tap"--and the Apple Watch 9 will answer or end a call, start or stop a timer, play or pause your music or whatever else you need it to do.

This makes it a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

It's also a great option for the multi-taskers. If you tend to squeeze in your exercise during the workday, for example, the ability to answer calls or reply to emails without having to stop your workout is a game changer.

Our favorite new features of the Apple Watch Series 9:

Siri Health turns Siri into your built-in fitness trainer, letting you start or stop workouts, check your health stats, and more with voice commands on your watch, with no Wi-Fi required.

The new double tap gesture lets you control any active app on your watch by double tapping your finger and thumb so you don't have to stop or slow down to navigate your watch.

The improved dictation is up to 25% more accurate so you can reply to texts, email and more while you work out.

Best Android Garmin alternative: Google Pixel Watch 2 (pre-order)

Google

Some of the biggest changes coming with the second generation Google Pixel Watch 2 include an improved heart rate sensor that's up to 40% more accurate even during intense workouts, a skin temperature sensor and a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. Measuring changes in the electrical currents on the surface of your skin, the cEDA sensor helps the watch track your stress levels.

Those new sensors give the Pixel Watch 2 the ability to offer new health insights like a sleep score and daily readiness score. One of the most impressive additions is "Body Response," a measure of stress and excitement that can send you a notification when it detects heightened stress and take you through guided breathing or mindfulness exercises to help you find your calm.

A log of your Body Response levels throughout the day and week can also help you identify patterns and possible triggers that cause your stress levels to spike. That way, you can plan ahead or figure out ways to curb those sources of stress.

Beyond stress management, the new Pixel Watch 2 packs tons of new fitness tools. You can now do heart rate zone training with real-time feedback and coaching during your workout when you go above or below your target zone. You can also do pace training, with similar real-time alerts when you go above or below your target pace.

The Pixel Watch 2 is now available for pre-order. It officially releases on Oct. 12, 2023.

Top features of the Pixel Watch 2:

New Gmail and Calendar integrations let you reply to emails and accept or decline invites from your watch.

Safety Check lets you set a timer for your watch to check in and, if you don't confirm you're ok, it will send your real-time location to your emergency contacts or contact emergency services for you.

The battery can last a full 24 hours, even when it's powering the always-on display.

With even faster fast charging, you can go from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Google Assistant lets you request health and fitness insights with your voice.

Automatic exercise detection is available for seven exercises.

The improved aluminum housing is 30 grams lighter, making it more comfortable to wear while working out.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10 and October 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deals Day deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deals Day?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deals Day or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.

will run from October 9 through October 12. Nike's Ultimate sale is running from October 8 through October 15.

Shop other great fitness deals from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event