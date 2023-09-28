Therabody

No fitness regimen is complete without a great recovery routine. Massage guns have quickly become one of the most popular ways to optimize post-workout recoveries for everyone from everyday fitness enthusiasts to pro athletes. They can prevent soreness while improving muscle strength and flexibility when used regularly after your workouts.

While the best massage guns usually come with a high price tag, Amazon's upcoming Prime Day in October is a great opportunity to snag one while they're on sale. And we're already seeing the unbeatable deals roll in with premium massage guns like the Hypervolt Plus (30% off) or the Theragun Pro (18% off) available at deeply discounted prices.

Save $110 on the Theragun Pro

Amazon

The Theragun Pro is one of the most powerful massage guns on the market by just about every measure. It also delivers a maximum pressure of 60 pounds of to work out even the toughest knots. That's paired with an amplitude of 16 millimeters to reach the deepest layers of muscle tissue that other massage guns miss. Plus, it connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth so you can control the massage gun from your phone and save your own custom massage routines. The 4.5-star-rated percussive massage gun was originally priced at $599, but shoppers have a chance to grab it now for just $489.

Why we like the Theragun Pro (4th Generation):

The rotating arm makes it easier to access to hard-to-reach muscles.

Choose from 5 built-in speeds, or set your own custom speed and force settings.

The 16 mm amplitude and 60 pounds maximum pressure make this one of the most powerful percussive massage guns for deep tissue massages.

The massage gun comes with six attachments, including a closed-cell foam attachment for gentle massaging near bones and sore areas.

The package includes two rechargeable batteries for uninterrupted use.

Get the Fusion Black Pro for over 50% off

Amazon

Fusion Black Pro is Amazon's best-selling massage gun, and for good reason. The popular pick boasts an amplitude of 15 millimeters -- a measure of how deep down into the muscle tissue it can penetrate. That puts it just behind the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro when it comes to deep tissue massages. It also boasts ultra-quiet performance, clocking in at under 45 decibels even on its highest setting. That's helped it earn a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 11,700 reviews.

Originally priced at $200, it's now on sale at Amazon for $70 (with coupon).

Why we like the Fusion Black Pro:

Choose between 20 levels of intensity, more than the Theragun Pro.

This powerful massage gun offers up to 3,200 RPM (revolutions per minute),15 mm amplitude and 50 pounds of maximum pressure.

The battery lasts for up to 7 hours.

The massage gun comes with six attachments for targeting different muscle groups, including a quad fork head for increasing circulation around injuries and sensitive areas.

At 45 dB (decibels), this massage gun is quieter than the Theragun Pro.

Save $100 on the Hypervolt Plus

Amazon

The Hypervolt Plus is designed to be one of the quietest massage guns on the market. But what really sets it apart is the personalized controls you get when you connect it to the Hyperice app. From the app, you can adjust the speed and pressure based on your own preferences and then choose from a menu of guided routines for warm-up, recovery and maintenance.

If you connect it to your other fitness apps like Strava or Garmin, you can get personalized routine recommendations based on your daily activity and other health and fitness data. It has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon and is currently on sale for $229 (reduced from $329).

Why we like the Hypervolt Plus:

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 5 attachments.

It offers more personalized recommendations than other connected massage guns.

The massage gun has a quiet but powerful 60-watt brushless motor.

Less than half price: Toloco Massage Gun

Amazon

The Toloco massage gun is one of the most powerful budget massage guns even at its regular list price of $90. But right now, shoppers can get the Amazon bestseller for just $40 with coupon. That's an unbeatable bargain for a gun packing a 12 mm amplitude and up to 3,200 RPMs.

You'll also get 10 different massage heads, seven adjustable speeds and a battery that lasts up to six hours on single charge. The affordable yet powerful massage gun has earned over 33,300 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Why we like the Toloco Massage Gun:

The Toloco massage gun comes with 10 different massage heads for a wide variety of targeted massages.

With a working decibel of just 40 to 50 dB, this massage gun's powerful motor is surprisingly quiet.

The built-in LED touchscreen makes it super easy to adjust the speed and amplitude.

Save $70 on the Bob and Brad Q2 Mini

Amazon

The Q2 Mini packs some serious punch for such a small massage gun. With a maximum pressure of 32 pounds, you can get deep tissue massages even when you're on the go. It also features a 7 mm amplitude and up to 3,000 RPM and that's all in a massage gun that's small enough to fit in a purse or gym bag.

The portable massage gun has earned 4.7 stars from over 9,200 Amazon ratings. Right now, you have a chance to get it for just $60 with coupon (reduced from $130).

Why we like the Bob and Brad Q2 Mini:

This Q2 mini is small enough to fit in a purse, and at 1.5 pounds, it won't weigh you down.

The portable massage gun offers a surprisingly powerful 32 pounds of maximum pressure, 7 mm amplitude and up to 3,000 RPM.

The battery lasts for up to 150 minutes on a single charge.

Shop more top-rated massage gun deals on Amazon:

