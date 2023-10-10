Amazon

October Amazon Prime Day is here and terrific deals on the best protein powders online are live. Popular vegan protein powders from Vital Proteins and Now Sports Nutrition are Amazon top sellers, but none has quite the devout following as Orgain. This vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, soy free vegan protein powder delivers 21 grams of organic plant based protein per serving and is a terrific source of protein for vegetarians, anyone who is lactose intolerant or those who are looking for a vegan protein option.

A CBS Sports reader favorite, in addition to being an Amazon top seller, Orgain vegan protein powder is now $20 (reduced from $27).

Save 30% for October Amazon Prime Day: Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

An industry leader, a CBS Sports reader's favorite and Amazon best-seller, Orgain's Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (Chocolate Fudge flavor) delivers 21 grams (per serving) of organic, plant-based protein derived from pea, brown rice and chia seeds.

Top features of Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder:

Each serving delivers two grams of dietary fiber with zero grams of added sugar.

There are just 150 calories per serving.

This protein powder is USDA organic certified, vegan, kosher, lactose and soy free.

Orgain Vegan Protein Powder is a 4.5-star rated protein powder.

Loyal buyers stated this powder "is a great product, deserves 5 stars."

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.

will run from October 9 through October 12. Nike's Ultimate sale is running from October 8 through October 15.

