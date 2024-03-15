Getty Images

Whether you swear by protein powder as part of your health and fitness regime, or you're new to supplementing your protein intake, studies show that vegan protein powders offer the same health benefits as their whey-based counterparts -- averaging 20 to 30 grams of protein per serving. For context, six ounces of chicken delivers about 46 grams of protein, while a six-ounce sirloin steak delivers slightly more, around 54 grams of protein.

The best vegan protein powders, from top brands like Orgain, Now Fitness and Optimum Nutrition offer great flavor; are easily digested according to verified reviews; and mix well. Chalky chunks, be gone.

When choosing our favorite vegan protein powders to add to our shaker bottles, we looked for soy-free, GMO-free powders that earned great (at the very minimum) reviews on taste. And we looked for powders that mixed well and didn't clump.

(The FDA doesn't currently regulate protein powders, which makes getting the right information even more important.)

Best vegan protein powder overall: Orgain Organic Protein

Amazon

An industry leader and Amazon best-seller, Orgain's Organic Plant Protein delivers 21 grams (per serving) of organic, plant-based protein derived from peas, brown rice and chia seeds. Each serving has zero grams of added sugar. And though vegan protein powders generally have a slightly higher calorie count than their whey counterparts, Orgain has just 150 calories per serving, making it a low-calorie way to add more protein to your diet. (Whey protein powders average 113 calories per serving).

USDA organic certified, this powder is also vegan, kosher, lactose and soy-free. A 4.5-star rated protein powder, loyal buyers stated this powder "is a great product, deserves 5 stars."

Why we like Orgain:

Orgain has low net carbs and no added sugar.

Orgain is organic, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, carrageenan-free, soy-free, kosher, and non-GMO.

You can use this protein powder for more than just protein shakes -- it works as a nutrition booster in cakes, muffins and cookies too.

At just $27 for 2 pounds, it's one of the most cost-effective vegan protein supplements on Amazon.

Easiest to digest vegan protein powder: Now Sports Pea Protein

Amazon

Consisting of pure pea protein, Now Sports vegan protein powder is a non-GMO vegetable protein isolate that delivers 24 grams of (promised) easily digestible protein. That's good news for those who find protein powders hard to digest. One scoop contains 24 grams of protein.

While the taste of vegan powders scores lower than the taste of whey powders in general, verified users who wanted a vegan option liked that this powder was a great source of low-calorie protein. Zero added sugar also scored big with buyers.

Get a two-pound of the pure pea protein powder on Amazon for $25.

Why we like Now Sports pea protein:

Unlike most other options, this vegan protein option is unflavored.

There are no added artificial sweeteners.



This powder's NPA A-rated GMP certification guarantees that every aspect of the brand's manufacturing and testing methods have been examined.



Best vegan protein powder for mornings: ON Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein

Amazon

This vegan protein powder by Optimum Nutrition is made from a combination of pea, rice and fava bean protein. It contains zero sugar and is gluten-free. There are 24 grams of protein per serving. Chocolate or vanilla flavor is shopable via the link below.

Made with nine essential amino acids/BCAAs, this powder is crafted to help repair and build muscle after a high-intensity workout. With 8.4 mg of iron in each serving, this protein powder is also meant to help boost energy and muscle function since iron is essential for transporting oxygen throughout the body.

That makes it a great addition to your morning or pre-workout routine as it can help boost performance and give you the energy you need to power through your workout and your day.

Reviews gave this powder 4 out of 5 stars, with one stating "The taste and the texture are exceptional."

Get a two-pound tub on Amazon for $34.

Why we like Gold Standard plant-based protein powder:

Optimum Nutrition is a bestselling, trusted brand in protein powders.

It's not made with artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup.

The high protein, high iron formula is a great way to boost energy and muscle function at the start of your day.

Best vegan protein powder for recovery: Garden of Life Sport



Amazon

Boasting 30 grams of protein, this plant-based formula is a protein powerhouse. But what really makes it stand out is everything else you're getting along with the protein, including probiotics, amino acids and antioxidants. Taken all together, this protein powder helps support muscle growth, immune health and gut health at the same time.

Reviewers love the complete amino acid profile and the recovery boost they get from the probiotics and antioxidants. "This vegan supplement is clearly helping with muscle gain and health," said one reviewer, adding, "It also helps recover faster -- I'm not as sore from my workouts."

Get the two-pound tub on Amazon for $41.

Why we like Garden of Life Sport:

Each serving includes 30 grams of protein along with fiber, amino acids, probiotics and antioxidants.

The well-rounded formula promotes muscle growth, gut health, and immune health.

It's certified vegan, kosher, non-GMO and gluten-free.



Best tasting vegan protein powder: Naked Shake Vegan Protein Shake

Amazon

This dairy-free, pea-based vegan protein offers 20 grams of pea protein per serving and just 4g of sugar, and 140 calories. It also features MCT oil, which is said to help boost satiation and energy supply. While vegan protein powders have a hard time competing with whey-based powders on flavor, dozens of reviewers said Naked Shake actually tastes good.

According to one Amazon reviewer, "This brand knows how to make great-tasting protein. Both the apple and pumpkin flavors are phenomenal. I recommend them for anyone who struggles with the flavor aspect of protein."

From staple flavors like chocolate and vanilla to creative blends like apple pie or blueberry muffin, there are lots of fun (and delicious) flavors to choose from.

Get a two-pound tub on Amazon for $42.

Why we like Naked Shake:

It's available in 10 creative and buyer-approved flavors so you can pick your favorite or add some variety to your protein powder routine.

There are no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors added.



The formula uses easy-to-digest pea protein to deliver 20 grams of protein per serving.

How to choose a vegan protein powder



With so many people touting the benefits of a plant-based diet, it's easy to want to jump on the plant wagon. But getting the scoop on how to choose a vegan protein, and why you should or shouldn't, is top priority.

"If someone is allergic to dairy, choosing a vegan protein powder would be an ideal choice," said Alex Larson a registered dietician. "Or, if a person follows a vegan diet lifestyle, then they would need to select a plant-based protein product."

Most vegan protein powders are made from pea protein, which is hypoallergenic -- it's good for people who have food sensitivities. And since most plant proteins are incomplete proteins as a solo act, look for a protein powder with multiple vegan protein sources that combine to make a complete protein.

Once you decide to try a vegan powder, it's important to look for a vegan powder derived from a variety of protein sources. Why? It's all about amino acids, according to Larson. "Many vegan protein powders will have a variety of food sources to get a blend of amino acids. You may also see enzyme additives in the ingredient list to improve absorption."

BCAA's, which stands for branched-chain amino acids, are the essential amino acids touted to help with recovery. The average vegan protein powder contains 5-12 grams of BCAA's, including at least three grams of leucine (thought to be essential to muscle metabolism) -- per serving.

So is there a downside to a vegan protein powder? This may get awkward, but so can taking a vegan protein powder. Sarah Wenig, a registered dietitian nutritionist, broke down the potential downside of vegan protein powder.

"Many vegan protein powders are made with pea protein, which can be hard to digest for some people, especially those with IBS," she said. "This can lead to bloating, cramping or stomach issues. Also, these protein powders are often higher in fiber as compared to whey.

"When it comes to sports, having fiber too close to a game, practice or exercise can lead to GI issues. It will also slow digestion. This delays the absorption of simple carbs, which our body needs for energy before and during exercise, as well as for recovery immediately after."

Wenig suggests buyers look for a product that has been third-party tested and delivers exactly the ingredients listed on the label. "This is especially important for athletes since protein powder is considered a supplement, and products that have not been third-party tested may contain banned substances. There is also concern about heavy metal content in vegan protein powders, so be sure to choose a product that has been tested for heavy metal content."