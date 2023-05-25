You care about your health fitness. How do we know? You're here, which means you care about your health. We like that about you, and we've got a big deal and a health and fitness game changer -- shaker bottles.

Amazon Basics shaker bottle with mixer ball is having a moment. Amazon is celebrating (and supporting your health) with a big discount: You can get two shaker bottles for just $12, reduced from $16. Yeah, that's big.

Shaker bottles. Yes, shaker bottles are the kind of everyday product that can actually have a big impact on your day.

Why is it a game changer? Well every morning (or night, carve your own path player) you're likely making a killer smoothie, adding a boost of protein powder or collagen to your morning beverage of choice. The right shaker means that morning potion tastes great, no balled-up chunks of protein powder, which means you're likely to keep making that healthy morning drink day after day. See? Game changer.

Amazon Basics Shaker Bottle with Mixer Ball (2 pack)



Amazon

Reviewers liked that Amazon Basics 20-ounce shaker bottles delivered on a leakproof promise. We liked the spill-proof screw-on lid, which makes mixing and shaking protein powders, supplements, and smoothies easy. The mixer ball whisk helps dissolve those dreaded chunks of protein powder that can turn a good smoothie bad, fast.

Features a separate dry compartment for holding powders and supplements

BPA-free plastic

Dishwasher-safe (top rack only, please)

Amazon Basics Shaker Bottle with Mixer Ball, $12 (reduced from $16)

Blender Bottle Radian Steel Shaker Cup

Amazon

Upgrade to a steel blender bottle and save. The Blender Bottle Radian is a double-wall vacuum insulated shaker designed to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. That means it's perfect for holding blended frozen protein shakes in the summer.

Twist-off cap comes with a leak-proof guarantee

Holds 26 ounces of beverage

Cup is hand wash, lid is dishwasher-safe

Blender Bottle Radian steel shaker cup, $20 (reduced from $25)

HELIMIX 2.0 Vortex Blender Shaker Bottle

Amazon

Helimix's shaker bottle needs no shaking accessories. It's blender design needs only a few shakes without the use of a whisk or shaker ball. That means no protein powder, food or fruit getting stuck in a wire shaker ball.

Made from BPA- and BPS-free Tritan plastic, promised to be odor-resistant

Comes with a sturdy loop making it easy to carry to the gym or work

Available in 21- and 28-ounce sizes

Helimix 2.0 Vortex Blender Shaker Bottle (28 oz.), $21 after coupon (reduced from $25)

Jeedoo Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle

Amazon

Protein shake enthusiasts liked using a stainless steel shaker bottle, noting that it was easy to clean, a bonus with users using it day after day. The non-slip opening lip makes for no-leak sealing and the flexible camp makes it easy to carry to and from the gym or work.

Made from kitchen grade stainless steel and BPA- and BPS-free Tritan plastic

28-ounce capacity

Visual measurement window for easy drink volume control and measurement

Jeedoo Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle< $23 (reduced from $29)

Voltrx Premium Electric Protein Shaker Bottle

Amazon

We will admit to doing a double-take upon seeing the sale price on Votlrx's 4.3-star-rated electric shaker bottle. Good thing we've been upping our carrot-game and our eyes were not seeing things. This sale is "are you sure?" good.

A great choice for those using their shaker bottle often, this shaker bottle can be used for one month (three times per week) on one 2-hour charge. The motor is powerful enough to get rid of chunks and the stainless-steel construction means cleaning is a breeze.

24-ounce capacity

Made from BPA- and BPS-free Tritan plastic

Comes in seven vibrant colors

Voltrx Premium Electric Protein Shaker Bottle, $26 (reduced from $55)

