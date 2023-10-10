Amazon

Whether you're a diehard football fan, or you're a low-key casual tennis watcher, nothing can change the at-home sports-viewing experience like the right TV. And as the 2023 NCAA college football season rounds the halfway mark, the 2023 NFL season kicks into full gear and Major League Baseball playoffs are on, Amazon October Prime Day deals on the best TVs for watching sports (and just about anything), are here.

Whether it's a major Amazon Prime Day discount on the Samsung 'The Frame" TV, which cuts glare and ensures you don't miss a play, or the Amazon Fire TV, which boasts accessible pricing on an all-access view, Amazon Big Deal Days 2023 is here. Let the TV shopping begin.

Shop the Amazon TV deal: Samsung 'The Frame' TV

Samsung

We're going to let you in on a little secret, okay? Amazon just slashed prices on our favorite TV for watching sports and it's not actually an October Prime Day deal. Coincidentally, Amazon slashed prices on 'The Frame' TV, which features a matte finish for a no-glare view and a slim-fit wall mount that keeps your view clean and your eyes on the game. We've listed the deal here because a discount on one of the best TVs on the market is a very big deal, no matter what you call it.

If TVs were two-way players, 'The Frame' TV would be just that. A winning combination of style and technology, the 4K QLED TV darling of the Samsung-verse, 'The Frame' displays art when the TV is not in use. That's great for those who can't stand the sight of an unsightly (gasp!) TV in their home.

A TV that's also an art exhibit is cool, but a TV that boasts revolutionary matte, no-glare technology is an NFL fan's game-viewing dream come true. And the TV's Slim One Connect Box and One Invisible Connection are easy to install and keep cords that might otherwise distract from the game, out of sight.

Key features of Samsung 'The Frame' TV:

The matte screen and anti-glare technology rates high with discerning sports fans

Stunning 4K QLED picture with 100% color volume

Displays art when not in use (choose from 2,000 new and classic paintings)

Bezels are customizable to fit any aesthetic

Slim fit wall mount is included

'The Frame' television is currently on sale at Amazon. You'll save at least $50 on this top-rated television, and over $900 if you want a supersized screen.

Prime Day deal: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision, allowing you a top-notch view of even the most detailed play. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Best part, sizes ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch are on deep discount for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Key features of Amazon Fire TV:

The high-quality picture makes this a solid choice for all sports fans who don't want to miss a snap, play or shot.

You can't beat the price for the quality and screen size offered.

The Fire TV is currently on sale for October Prime Day. You'll save between $70 and $200 depending on size.

Save $150: Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV

Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features an impressive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. That means better contrast that helps viewers see every detail of the game, as you're in-stadium with the perfect view.

A perfect TV for those who want to watch the game, or gamers themselves, the Game Menu puts all your gaming picture settings and exclusive assist features in a single easy-to-manage interface.

Key features of Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV:

This TV's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology turns the screen into the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

A perfect TV for gamers, this TV features gamer-approved interfaces that keep all your picture settings in one interface.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days started Tuesday, Oct. 10 and goes through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

The best deals at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports tech

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on home gym gear

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports equipment

More Prime Big Deal Days coverage at CBS News

Related Content on CBS Sports: