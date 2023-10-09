Summer's warmer days may be behind us, but golf season isn't over. Whether your city's balmy climate means an extended golf season, or you've got your eyes on a golf vacation in the future, now is the time to restock your golf ball supply and refresh your golf gear. Why now? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here (October 10-11) with killer deals on Amazon's best selling golf balls, clubs, range finders and more.

Save big on popular golf gear like Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls and the terrific Rapsodo Launch Monitor golf trainer. We especially like the deal on the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, a CBS Sports' bestseller -- it's just $200 right now (reduced from $300).

Keep reading below for the all the details on these golf deals and more Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days golf deals.

Save $100: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder



We're big fans of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder and CBS Sports readers are, too. A flies-off-the-digital- shelves Amazon bestseller, this 4.7-star rated range finder from one of golf's top brands is currently 33% for Amazon October Prime Day.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards

Accurate to +/- 1 yard

Can measure in yards or meters

Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

External slope on/off swich

Legal for tournament play

Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic quick-close band

Save $300: SkyTrak Launch Monitor and Golf Simulator

The SkyTrak launch monitor on golf simulator is now on sale for $2,700 (reduced from $3,000), its lowest price in over a month. Earning 4.3 stars on Amazon, verified buyers tee'd up their best compliments, calling this golf aid "superb."

Top features of SkyTrak launch monitor and golf simulator:

This launch monitor features over 100,000 golf courses from around the world.

SkyTrak offers top-tier tutorials to help elevate your game.

Doppler radar measures club head speed, smash factor, club path and face angle.

The advanced camera systems offers accurate and highly reliable ball tracking.

Save $200: Rapsodo Mobile Golf Launch Monitor

A literal game changer, the Rapsodo golf launch monitor is the only device to pair an iOS camera with radar processing for precise measurement. This mobile launch monitor features 10 metrics to deliver immediate swing replay with shot trace technology. Use this launch monitor as your mobile golf teacher, coach, guide or mentor to up your game in real time.

The Rapsodo golf launch monitor is now $300 (reduced from $500).

Note: This launch monitor is iOS compatible only. Android users, check out the Garmin Approach golf launch monitor ($583) at Amazon.

Top features of the Rapsodo golf launch monitor:

This launch monitor is pocket sized and offer instant feedback on your swing.

This launch monitor features a GPS shot map.

Keep a record of your progress with the lifetime shot history feature.

The video replay offers a shot tracer which offers key feedback and your shot and how you can improve.

Save 8%: Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls

Bridgestone sets the tone with its high-quality golf balls like Bridgestone Golf 2023 e9 Long Drive White Golf Balls, which boasts improved speed. Another terrific golf ball, the Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls, is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Featuring reduced slice and hook spins, great distance and a new cover, it's no wonder these Bridgestone golf balls rarely go on sale (until now).

Top features of Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls:

Bridgestone is the favored brand of Tiger Woods

This ball delivers longer and straighter flight with the driver.

The new cover and contact force dimples combine to create 46% more surface contact between the ball and the club, creating a more efficient swing.

Bridgestone's ball creates increased friction for improved spin around the green.



Save $50: Samsonite Spinner Wheeling Golf Travel Cover

This padded travel golf bag (51" x 17" x 14") is available in blue and in black. A durable travel golf bag from Samsonite, one of the most trusted names in luggage and accessories, this bag is rated 4.2 stars on Amazon. It's currently 20% off for Amazon's October Prime Day.

Top features of the Samsonite Spinner wheeling travel golf bag:

This bag offer fours dividers, a padded front zipper pouch for valuables and a full U-zip enclosure.

Transporting this bag is easy thanks to the top handle.

Save $18 with coupon: Tohifer Golf Practice Net

An outstanding way to practice your swing from home, this 10'x 7' hitting aid helps you perfect your game with targets, a golf mat, balls and a tee. With this, you can practice at home, avoiding expensive course and driving range fees.

Amazon's October Prime Day deal,

This golf practice net is $64 at Amazon now (reduced from $80). Be sure to use the coupon before checkout.

Top features of Tohifer golf practice net:

This practice net is suitable for all ages and is large enough to handle most drives at a distance.

This hitting aid is easily assembled in taken down in under five minutes.

This net features one large target and three elevated smaller targets, suitable for beginning to advanced players.

A robust netting structure is used to construct a durable net that will stand the test of time (and your evolving swing).

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

Shop other great fitness deals from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event

