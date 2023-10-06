Apple

Looking for the perfect pair of new gym headphones, or just something to listen to your favorite tunes while out for a walk around the neighborhood this fall? Well, good news -- the top-rated Apple AirPods Pro 2 are 20% off right now on Amazon. This early Prime Big Deal days deal lets you save on the original version with Apple's lightning charging cable. (The new USB-C charging version of the AirPods Pro 2 is available for $249.)

Oh, and PS -- you can get the older, but still top-rated, second generation Apple AirPods for $99, while the third generation Apple AirPods with a lightning charging case are now on sale for $149. In short: It's a great time to be shopping for new headphones.

Why you'll love the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with an adaptive audio listening mode that selectively tunes out distracting noises while letting you remain aware of your surroundings. The conversation detection feature can tell when you start having a conversation and automatically lower the volume and adjust noise cancellation settings on the earbuds so you can hear the person you're talking to. Finally, the AirPods Pro 2 will use machine learning to understand your volume preferences in different environments to automatically adjust volume for you as you move from gym to busy street to quiet office.

The earbuds, Apple's most advanced so far, have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The earbuds also feature personalized spatial audio that tracks the movement of your head, boosting immersion in music and shows. And fit is not a problem, no matter how small (or big!) your ears are, Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with four different-sized ear tips. You don't want your expensive new headphones falling out while you workout, right?

Don't forget to protect your new earbud purchase with AppleCare+. It costs $29 and provides unlimited Apple-backed repairs of accidental damage.

Save 20% on Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon

Reviewers rave about the sound quality of Apple AirPods Pro 2. Says one reviewer: "The soundstage it creates is astounding. I can not only hear individual instruments, I can detect where they are on the stage! I feel like I am listening to a live performance. If there are a pair of earbuds ever made with better sound at this price, I'd like to hear them. For something so tiny, the sound is off the charts.

"I expected a lot and got it. In fact, the sound exceeded my expectations."

Top features of the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

The latest AirPods offer easy, personalized setup for Apple iPhone users.

Enjoy better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

Get up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.

The charge case has a U1 chip for Precision Finding when lost.

Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means sound moves as you do.

These are sweat-resistant enough for gym use (IP54 rated).

Available with your choice of Lightning and USB-C charging cases ($50 extra).

Top features of the Apple AirPods (second generation):

These are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100.

Get up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case.

These AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices.

Save $70 on Apple's most advanced headphones, the Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are Apple's most advanced (and most pricey) headphones. The over-the-ear supports active noise cancellation, 3D spatial audio and more.

Top features of the Apple AirPods Max:

Switch between active noise cancellation and a transparency mode depending on how much you want to tune out.

The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions provide exceptional comfort.



These headphones feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a surround-sound experience



Get up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.

They come with a slim Smart Case for storage in low-power mode.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10 and October 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deals Day deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deals Day?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deals Day or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.

will run from October 9 through October 12. Nike's Ultimate sale is running from October 8 through October 15.

