Amazon's second Prime Day of the year is still a couple of weeks away but we already spotted some early deals on top-rated bone conduction headphones. The latest trend in fitness, bone conduction headphones let you hear your favorite music through your cheekbones, leaving your ears open to hear what's going on around you.

In addition to being a safer option for outdoor runners and cyclists who need to be alert to traffic, they're also a great option for swimmers since traditional air conduction headphones don't work too well underwater. If you're curious to try out the open ear technology, now is a great time to order a pair with some of the best bone conduction headphones you can find discounted over 60% ahead of Amazon Prime Day in October.

Save $40 on the Mojawa Run Plus

The Mojawa Run Plus offers some of the richest, most powerful bass of any bone conduction headphone. Mojawa's BC05 Maglev-Bass technology that strengthens bass frequencies while a dual suspension anchor system offers an expansive soundstage across all frequencies.

These are also some of the only headphones with noise-cancelling technology. These headphones are swimproof and come with 32 GB of built-in storage so you can load it up with thousands of your favorite songs. That's key since Bluetooth don't work underwater.

These high end bone conduction headphones are on sale for just $120 (reduced from $160).

Why we like the Mojawa Run Plus:

Patented bass-strengthening technology and a dual suspension anchor system deliver a wide soundstage with rich, clear audio quality across high, mid and low frequencies.

The Run Plus is one of the only bone conduction headphones with noise cancelling technology.

32 GB of built-in storage give you plenty of room to store hours of your favorite music right on your headphones.

Get the Hamuti Bone Conduction Headphones for 63% off

These Hamuti bone conduction headphones were built specifically for swimmers. Not only are they IP68 waterproof, but they also come with a 32GB built-in memory storage. That means you can download all your favorite songs, podcasts and audiobooks directly to the headphones so you can listen underwater where a Bluetooth signal can't reach.

Even if you're working out on dry land, the built-in memory will save you from having to lug your phone along with you on your run. Just download your music, slap on your fitness tracker to track the workout, and head out. These swim-proof headphones boast a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and are on sale for $55 (reduced from $80).

Why we like the Hamuti Bone Conduction Headphones:

32GB of built-in memory lets you listen to your favorite songs or podcasts without being connected to your phone.

The IP68 waterproof rating means you can swim laps underwater without damaging these headphones.

The battery lasts about eight hours on a single charge.

Save $20 on the Oladance OWS1

If you want the comfort and safety of open ear headphones but you're not sure you're ready to hear sound with your skull, check out the Oladance OWS1 earbuds. These work like regular earbuds -- that is, by vibrating air instead of your skull. But they don't go inside your ear canal. Instead, it's a bit like having a high-quality 16.5 mm speaker mounted right outside your ear. Actually, it's exactly like that.

These 4.4-star rated open ear earbuds are on sale for $130 at Amazon now (reduced from $150).

Why we like the Oladance OWS1:

Super-sized 16.5mm drivers in each earbud offer some of the best audio quality earbuds have to offer.

The battery lasts up to 16 hours on a single charge.

The wrap-around design ensures that these mount securely around your ears without covering them.

Save over 54% on the Panadia Bone Conduction Headphones

These Panadia bone conduction headphones pack in plenty of the premium features you want in a pair of bonephones at a price that's hard to beat. The 4.2-star rated headphones are just $30 (reduced from $55).

The budget-friendly bone conduction headphones offer a flexible-yet-secure silicone fit, Bluetooth connectivity and an IPX7 waterproof rating. That's enough to be sweat and rainproof, but these headphones are not appropriate for longer stretches of underwater swimming.

Why we like the Panadia Bone Conduction Headphones:

The built-in mic automatically blocks out ambient noise for crystal-clear calls.

Use multipoint Bluetooth pairing to switch seamlessly between Zoom meetings on your computer and your favorite playlist on your phone.

The battery lasts up to six hours on a single charge.

Its lightweight yet secure fit stays in place even while running.

Get 38% off the Wigfar Bone Conduction Headphones

These Wigfar bone conduction headphones feature a lightweight and elastic band that's flexible enough to get a comfortable fit, yet firm enough to stay securely in place while you work out. The sweatproof headphones feature a built-in mic for taking calls and can play music for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged.

The 4.4-star rated headphones are regularly listed at $40 on Amazon but just dropped down to $25 with coupon ahead of October Amazon Prime Day.

Why we like the Wigfar Bone Conduction Headphones:

With an IP55 rating, these are dustproof and sweatproof.

The flexible yet durable titanium frame offers a comfortable and secure fit for your entire workout.

Get up to 10 hours of playtime in between charges.

