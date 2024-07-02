Bowflex

The countdown is on until Prime Day 2024. This year, Amazon's biggest sales event of the year will run from Tuesday, July 16th through Wednesday, July 17th. Prime members will have 48 hours to shop thousands of deep discounts across every category. But if you can't wait for Amazon Prime Day, you're in luck. We found a bunch of great deals on free weights and adjustable dumbbells to complete your home gym setup on a budget.

Best deals on free weights you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to shop

From the bestselling Bowflex Selecttech 552 to beginner-friendly dumbbells, here are the best free weight deals you can shop on Amazon right now.

$120 off readers' favorite adjustable dumbbells: Bowflex Selecttech 552

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set is great for use in a small space, or if just want to avoid the clutter of multiple weight sets.

Regularly priced at $549, Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights are now $429 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

Save on a 150-pound set of free weights: Cap Barbell dumbbell set with rack

This 150-pound dumbbell set from CAP Barbell includes pairs of 5-, 10-, 15-, 20- and 25-pound dumbbells, plus a sturdy steel rack to store them on. When you consider the cost of buying individual dumbbells plus storage, this set can save you a lot of money. Rated 4.6 stars.

This CAP dumbbell set ordinarily retails for $270. It's on sale now for as low as $228 at Amazon.

Powerblock Elite EXP adjustable dumbbells (20% off)

This all-in-one adjustable dumbbell set can be adjusted from 5 to 50 pounds but it's designed to grow with you. As you make gains, so can this all-in-one adjustable dumbbell set thanks to the optional expansion packs.

Adjustable in increments of 2.5 pounds, this base set of adjustable dumbbells replaces 15 pairs of dumbbells while each expansion pack adds another eight pairs of dumbbells to that tally.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get a set of two for just $360 (reduced from $449).

Get 45% off beginner weights: Prosourcefit dumbbells

These Prosource Fit dumbbells are some of the best free weights you can get for your home gym. The neoprene coating is non-slip so you have a secure, comfortable grip as you lift while the hexagonal shape at each end prevents the dumbbells from rolling when you set them down.

With weights ranging from one pound up to 12 pounds per dumbbell, you can find a pair that fits your current fitness level -- or pick up a few pairs to build a complete set while they're on deep discount.

Most sizes are on sale for between 21% and 48% off so you can get a pair of comfort grip dumbbells for as low as $9.

Feierdun 4-in-1 adjustable free weight set ($20 off)

Featuring a pair of adjustable handles and kettlebell attachments along with six weight plates for each handle, the Feierdun 4-in-1 free weight set is one of the most versatile free weight sets you can get. Use the pair as dumbbells or connect them to make a large barbell or ditch the bar and attach the kettlebell handle to make kettlebells. The two kettlebell handles also double as push-up stands. With the variety of plates, you can adjust the weight from six pounds up to 25 pounds per dumbbell (or up to 50 for the barbell).

Right now, the 4-in-1 free weight set is on sale at Amazon for $130 after coupon (reduced from $150).

30% off Zempox adjustable dumbbells

Zempox brings the convenient, space-saving design of adjustable weights like the popular Bowflex Selecttech to smaller weight ranges. For beginners or anyone who wants to train with smaller weights, this is a great option. Sold as a pair, each weight can be adjusted in one-pound increments from two pounds up to five pounds.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get a pair for just $40 (reduced from $57).