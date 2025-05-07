The Florida Panthers look to even the playing field while the Maple Leafs look to take a two-game lead in Game 2 of their 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series. The Leafs won the first game of the matchup 5-4 at home on Monday, but also lost starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz in the second period due to a head injury that sent him to the hospital. His status is uncertain for this game. Puck drop at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is 7 p.m. ET.



Florida is a -141 favorite on the money line (risk $141 to win $100) in the latest Maple Leafs vs. Panthers odds, while Toronto is a +119 underdog (risk $100 to win $119). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Panthers are also -1.5 (+180) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Maple Leafs picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers on Wednesday:

Over 5.5 goals (-115)



The Over has hit in three of the last four games for Toronto and in four straight for Florida. Panthers starter Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed two or more goals in four straight playoff games, while Leafs backup netminder Joseph Woll has allowed two or more goals in four of his last five appearances overall. The SportsLine model projects the Over will hit in Game 2 in over 50% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers on Wednesday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

William Nylander 1+ assists (+115)

The top-line winger is in a three-way tie for most points in these playoffs for a reason. Nylander has tallied one of more apples per game in five out of six postseason appearances. He's garnered more attention for scoring two goals in back-to-back games, but his ability to drive the net and set up plays shouldn't be overlooked. DraftKings Sportsbook prices this player prop at +115.

Want more NHL picks for Wednesday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players. See his best bet for this matchup at SportsLine.

Carter Verhaeghe 3+ shots on goal (-145)

The Panthers center has registered at least two shots on goal in six straight playoff games, tallying three or more SOGs in three of those games. He is coming off of a five-shot effort in Game 1 and will look to pepper Woll on Wednesday night. DraftKings Sportsbook lists this prop at -145 odds.