It's hard to beat an elliptical when you're looking for high intensity but low impact on your joints -- or even if you're looking for a reliable hybrid workout that blends cardio with strength training. And it's even harder to beat an elliptical when the prices drop as low as they are on Amazon during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Amazon has slashed prices by as much as 50% on leading brands and reviewer-loved ellipticals from Sole, Bowflex, Schwinn and more during this early Black Friday sale. So you can enjoy all the muscle toning, cardio training and low-impact benefits of an elliptical while saving hundreds on the price.

To make sure you have a chance to grab the best elliptical for your home gym, we've gone ahead and rounded up some of the best deals on the ones we and our readers are obsessed with.

Save $275 on the heavy duty, feature-loaded Sole E95

Amazon

Driven by a whisper-quiet system, the Sole E95 is an award-winning elliptical that's also earned a 4.4 out of 5 stars from buyers who "love this product." The elliptical is unique in that its foot pedal design features a 2-degree inward slope to reduce ankle and knee stress. While many at-home ellipticals have an unsteady side-to-side motion, Sole's four back wheels sit on heavy-duty rails to provide more stability and a smoother workout.

E95 includes one of the largest flywheels at 27 pounds, allowing for an even more challenging workout at the higher resistance levels. And if that wasn't enough, you also have the option to adjust incline levels to up the intensity of your workout even more and target different muscle groups.

Get the premium elliptical while it's on sale for $1,225 after coupon (reduced from $1,500).

What we like about the Sole E95 Elliptical:

With a weight capacity of 400 pounds, the Sole E95 can support larger riders better than any other elliptical on this list.

You can adjust both the resistance and incline levels for even more intensity options and the ability to target more muscle groups during every workout.

A heart rate chest strap is included for more accurate heart rate tracking.

Sloped and adjustable pedals fit the way you walk for a more comfortable workout.

The stylish and multi-functional Mobi Fitness Retro is 39% off

Amazon

Mobi Fitness elliptical features a heavy duty 22-pound flywheel that delivers 24 levels of resistance for a high intensity workout that's easy on your joints and back. The commercial-grade aluminum track evenly distributes weight to avoid wobbling and instability while in use.

Style-conscious gym enthusiasts will note the machine's elevated aesthetic. The front-drive layout creates a more compact piece of equipment and the whisper quiet flywheel doesn't get louder than 30 dB -- that's quieter than your fridge.

Get the stylish elliptical for just $790 (reduced from $1,300). Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.

What we like about the Mobi Fitness Retro:

It offers 24 resistance levels.

You can connect to the free Mobi app to log workouts, or use pre-loaded routines.

Built-in sensors let you check your pulse throughout your workout.

This elliptical supports riders up to 265 pounds.

Bi-directional pedaling means you can pedal forward or backward to alternative which muscle groups you're targeting.

Get the Youngfit elliptical for less than half its list price

Amazon

Featuring a large LCD monitor complete with tablet holder, Youngfit's Elliptical arrives 95% pre-assembled. Promising a "whisper quiet" magnetic driving system, this machine features 22 levels of adjustable resistance. The handlebars feature pulse pads and the LCD monitor tracks everything from heart rate and duration of workout, to calories burned and distance covered.

This elliptical is designed to engage 90% of the body's muscle groups, making for an intense full-body workout for everyone from beginners to seasoned pros. No wonder this elliptical earns 4.4 stars from verified buyers who "love it."

Prime members should be sure to clip the $110 coupon before checkout: You can get this $799 elliptical for just $349. That's more than half off its list price.

What we like about the YoungFit elliptical:

It arrives already mostly assembled, so you can start working out right away.

Foldable design makes it easier to store between workouts.

Built-in tablet holder lets you watch your favorite shows or read while you exercise.

Save $285 on the Bowflex Max Trainer M8

Amazon

Bowflex's Max Trainer M8 earns 4.5 stars out of 5 with reviewers who noted the product's easy assembly. Smaller in size than many at-home ellipticals, this elliptical is a space saver. It can fit into the corner of a guest room or office if a designated gym space isn't an option in your home or garage.

Max combines the full-body, low-impact action of an elliptical with the power of a stepper, promising an intense calorie burn. Max comes with a magnetic media rack, there for your tablet or smartphone and an interactive backlit display. The multi-grip handles help steady you in motion.

Prime members can get the top-rated elliptical for just $1,614 (reduced from $1,899).

What we like about the Bowflex M8:

The compact design takes up less space in your home gym.

Over 200 virtual courses give you a variety of pre-designed workout routines to follow.

Smart custom workouts automatically adjust intensity and time as your performance and fitness improves.

Purchase Bowflex's JRNY app and create custom workouts or discover over 50 global routes that deliver real-time adjustments to your speed.

Alternative: Get Bowflex quality for under $1,000 with the Max Trainer M3

You can save even more by buying an earlier generation from the Max Trainer series that's on even deeper discount. The 4.5-star-rated Bowflex M3 has a similar hybrid elliptical and climber design and is on sale for just $849 (reduced from $1,299). The tradeoff is you get just 8 resistance levels rather than 20 and there are fewer pre-designed workout programs to guide your workout.

Get $200 off the no-electricity-required Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber

Amazon

With an 18-pound flywheel, the Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber boasts one of the most intense workouts you'll find in a manual elliptical when you crank up the resistance all the way up to the highest level. And with 16 resistance levels available, it still gives you the option to dial it down to a more moderate intensity when you need it.

The compact machine is just 38 inches long and 21 inches wide, making it shorter and narrower than the Niceday CT11. And with a vertical stride height of 11 inches, the Yosuda Pro acts as a stair climber as well as an elliptical so you'll build up muscle in your legs and core while burning calories from the cardio workout.

Right now, Amazon is offering the 4.3-star rated manual elliptical for just $330 with coupon and Amazon Prime membership (reduced from $530).

What we like about the Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber:

An 18-pound flywheel gives you an intense workout at the maximum resistance level.

16 levels of resistance let you precisely tailor the intensity to your fitness level and workout goals.

The compact, cordless elliptical takes up less space than other machines and can be used anywhere inside or outside of your home.

Save 28% on the durable Schwinn 470

Amazon

Made from durable steel, Schwinn 470 features enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, which makes tracking and monitoring progress on app-based tracking tools that much easier.

Schwinn's 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp creates a more challenging workout by enabling incline control, and the 25 levels of resistance offer a wide range of intensity and variety to your workout. The backlit LCD offers 29 workout programs.

A highlight of this machine is the 20" stride featuring Precision Path foot motion technology. It simulates a natural running motion, making for a more fluid workout that gets your hamstrings and glutes in on the fun.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that many reviewers commented on the ease of assembly.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can get the Schwinn 470 on Amazon for just $934 (reduced from $1,299).

What we like about the Schwinn 470:

The 25 resistance levels provide a wide range of workout intensities.

Adjustable incline gives you even more workout intensity options and lets you work different muscle groups.

Automatically tracks your workout with your favorite fitness app via Bluetooth.

Shop more top-rated elliptical deals at Amazon:

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

