Can we share a secret? We've been contemplating purchasing gym-quality fitness equipment for our home but have been holding off knowing Amazon would offer unbelievable deals during its October Prime Day event, coming Oct. 10-11. Now that it's just weeks away, the deals have started to roll in. First on our list: a high-quality treadmill like the Bowflex T10, which as it turns out, is 29% off ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day.

We're trying to stay calm, but seriously, these treadmill deals are so good.

Treadmills for home: Our favorite early Prime Day deals



The best treadmills on sale ahead of October Prime Day feature pre-programmed workouts that can make you feel like you're jogging in the Swiss Alps, with elaborate interfaces that help you maximize efficiency. There are top-rated budget treadmills available as well, including many you can use your own tablet with to play free YouTube videos, simulating the experience of a higher-end, connected exercise machine.

Get 29% off the Bowflex T10

The Bowflex T10 brings gym-quality equipment into your home. With a max speed of 12 mph and up to 15% incline, you could train for an ultra on this beast of a machine. Make that training even more immersive by following one of over 200 virtual courses on the built-in 10-inch HD monitor. Trek through mountain trails or jog through the streets of Rome without ever leaving your home gym.

What we like about the Bowflex T10:

Connect your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu to watch shows while you run.

Get the Jrny membership to access virtual courses, trainer-led workouts and personalized adaptive workout plans.

Adjust from -5% decline to 15% incline to customize the intensity of the workout.

Fold it in between workouts so it takes up less space.

Save $700 on the Sole ST90

The Sole ST90 boasts a slat belt rather than the conventional continuous belt. This makes it more suitable for heavy usage while giving you better traction and improved impact reduction. You also have a surprising amount of versatility in how you use the Sole ST90. With a max speed of 12.5 mph and 15 levels of incline, you can use this machine for both tempo runs and hill training.

And if you're looking for conditioning or core strength, switch to "Free Mode" which disengages the motor and turns this into a manual treadmill, allowing you to propel the belt yourself and use eight of the 15 incline levels. Crank up the incline in Free Mode for the ultimate strength-building run or drop it to flat and build up as much speed as you can for optimal cardio conditioning.

Right now, you have a chance to get the premium treadmill while it's at its lowest price in the last 30 days. Normally listed at $3,700, the Sole ST90 is on sale on Amazon for just $3,000.

What we like about the Sole ST90:

The slat belt offers better traction and a lower impact workout for your joints.

12.5 mph max speed makes this a bit faster than most standard home gym treadmills.

15 levels of incline prepare you for scaling steep ascents during your marathon.

The powerful AC motor can handle even the most intense training schedules.

"Free Mode" lets you use this as a manual treadmill.

Save $65 on the Sunny Health & Fitness folding treadmill

Take a look at the Sunny Health & Fitness folding incline treadmill. Easy to store, this model has 15 incline levels, giving more resistance to your run (or walk) and adding variety to your training.

What we like about the Sunny Health & Fitness folding treadmill:

The foldable design is great for small spaces.

Includes a tablet shelf so you can watch your favorite shows or workout videos while you train.

The treadmill connects to the SunnyFit app to automatically log runs and access predesigned workouts and virtual courses.

Get 23% off the Urevo folding treadmill



Small and easily stored, Urevo's treadmill can be used under a desk, or with a handrail at higher speeds. Get some extra steps in during your meetings and calls or raise the railing to squeeze in a quick high-intensity run. And if you need to move it out of the way, fold it and roll it under a couch or into a closet. It's lightweight and has built-in transport wheels to make it easy to move around as needed.

The 4.5-star rated folding treadmill is available on Amazon for just $255 (reduced from $330).

What we like about the Urevo folding treadmill:

You can fold down the handrail to use this as an under-desk treadmill.

The convenient display lets you adjust your speed mid-run by turning a knob.

It has a quiet, brushless motor so you can get your steps in without disturbing others in the house.

It's lightweight and easy to move so you can store it when not in use.

Shop more early Prime Day treadmill deals on Amazon:

How to shop for an at-home treadmill

First and foremost, look for a treadmill that is durable. You'll be moving at high speeds and balancing your weight on the equivalent of a conveyor belt. It needs to hold up, quietly supporting you so the machine takes the shock, not your knees and joints. That means you want a treadmill with cushioning and shock absorption under the belt.

Measure your space. Most treadmills have an average footprint of 77 inches long by 35 inches wide. You'll want space around your treadmill so you can easily get on and off. Likewise, you'll need an easy-to-access socket to power up your treadmill.

Look for a machine with varied speeds and incline levels to accommodate all kinds of workouts, from walking to sprinting uphill.

Lastly, make sure your treadmill's interface is easy to navigate and to read. Don't forget, you'll be changing settings while running or walking at full speed so your treadmill's interface must be easy to navigate.

