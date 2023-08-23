Getty Images/iStockphoto

A great playlist can get you through even the toughest of workouts. That's just science. If you get to the gym and realize you left your headphones at home, you're liable to turn right back around rather than endure a full training session with nothing but the clang of weights to listen to.

And even more important than the playlist? The type of headphone. if you don't have a good sweat-proof model that can stay in place, you could end up spending more time repositioning your headphones or desperately trying to catch falling earbuds. Even if the buds stay in place, they might not last more than a few gym sessions if they aren't built with at least some water resistance to hold up to sweaty workouts.

Whether you want the Samsung Galaxy Bud Pros to pair with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch, or just a reliable pair of sweat-proof headphones that can pair with any phone or smartwatch you use, these are the best options boasting a balance of crisp sound quality, good noise-blocking, and, of course, a waterproof or water-resistant design.

Best overall: Soundcore by Anker Life A1

Amazon

Anker is one of the best brands for finding that perfect balance between high-quality and wallet-friendly price tags. These Soundcore earbuds, which are currently on sale for just $40 (regularly priced at $50), are a prime example of that. They've earned a 4.3-star rating on Amazon from more than 32,000 reviews because they deliver great sound and durable design without a triple-digit price tag.

The Bluetooth earbuds have an IPX7 waterproof rating which means they could withstand being plunged under three feet of water—so they'll hold up to even your sweatiest workouts without flinching. You also won't have to worry about these earbuds falling out of your ears, thanks to the five ear tip sizes that allow you to customize the fit to your ear canal, and the ear wings that provide an extra-secure fit.

They also boast plenty of battery life, with a single charge lasting up to nine hours and a portable charging case that can fully recharge them three times before needing to be recharged itself. Even if these earbuds do die on you mid-workout, just 10 minutes in their case gives these headphones enough charge to last another 1.5 hours. So just take a quick stretch break or catch up on your text messages for a few minutes to let them charge before diving right back into your workout.

Key Features:

8 mm drivers

Charging case holds enough power to recharge headphones three times for a total playtime of 35 hours

3 custom sound modes to tailor the audio settings to your favorite genre

Case is compatible with wireless charging pads

5 silicone ear tips included so you can find the perfect fit

Pros:

Long battery life

High waterproof rating

Fast charging

Great fit that won't slip out while working out

Cons:

On-ear controls are a bit confusing and unintuitive

Best overall runner-up: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Amazon

While Anker is a great brand for affordable audio, shoppers who are willing to splurge can get more powerful noise cancellation and even richer, more immersive sound quality from the Apple AirPods Pro 2. They offer active noise cancellation and dynamic head tracking, plus custom drivers to create exceptionally defined audio and a kind of surround sound experience.

Best over-ear workout headphones: Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones

Amazon

For those who want a level of rich, immersive audio that even top-of-the-line earbuds will never match, you need a pair of over-ear headphones. These can pack in larger audio drivers for more faithful sound reproduction.

These Treblab Z2 wireless headphones deliver that high-definition audio quality with 40 mm drivers in a water-resistant design rated at IPX4. That means you can't fully submerge them in water but they'll hold up well as you work up a sweat at the gym.

In terms of audio quality, these Bluetooth headphones use an aptX codec to transfer audio from your phone to the speakers with minimal decompression. So you get the rich bass and crisp treble of your music with minimal distortion or static. The active noise cancellation also helps cut out even more ambient noise so all you hear is your favorite workout playlist.

These over-ear workout headphones have earned over 4,200 5-star ratings on Amazon. You can grab a pair of your own for $120.

Key Features:

40 mm drivers

Swivel ear cups create a more comfortable fit without putting pressure on your ears

Connect to two devices at the same time

Active noise-canceling technology

CD-like audio reproduction

Up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge

AUX cable included so users can get even better sound quality by plugging directly into the source

Built-in mic for calls

IPX4 water resistant

Pros:

Great, balanced sound across bass, mid-range and treble

Long battery life

Comfortable, no-slip fit that doesn't feel tight or heavy

Automatically connects to your phone every time

Cons:

Over-ear design can make your ears hot during longer workouts

Need to turn on active noise cancelling to experience the best sound quality

Best audio quality for earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Amazon

If you want crisp, high-fidelity sound without wearing an over-ear headphone, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will be your best bet. These earbuds have intelligent active noise cancellation that can be adjusted to four different levels ranging from high—to tune out absolutely everything—to low, so you can still hear conversations around you. It can even use voice detection to automatically switch to a lower level or turn noise-canceling off when it hears your voice so you can join in on the conversation without taking out your earbuds.

For the sound you actually want to hear, the Galaxy Buds use Dolby Head Tracking technology for surround-sound audio. That audio is given extra definition thanks to a dual driver system with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5 mm tweeter in each bud. With separate drivers for the high and low-frequency audio, you get less distortion and a more dynamic sound.

Plus, they have a waterproof rating of IPX7 so you don't have to worry about sweat damaging these earbuds. The premium earbuds have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with over 18,100 reviews. And if you hurry, you can get them while they're on sale for just $140 (regularly $200).

Key Features:

4 active noise cancellation levels

Two drivers

3 ear tips for a custom fit

IPX7 waterproof rating

11 mm woofer and 6.5 mm tweeter in each earbud

Up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and 28 hours total with the portable charging case

Recharge headphones with your Samsung Galaxy phone

Pros:

High definition, dynamic sound quality from dual driver system

Great noise canceling

Portable charging case

Fast charging can give you an extra hour of playtime with just 5 mins of charging

Cons:

Not the most secure fit for vigorous workouts

Battery life is shorter compared to others on the market

Runner-up headphones for audio quality: Nanami Bluetooth earbuds

Amazon

If you want earbuds with noise-canceling capabilities but don't want to splurge on a premium pair, check out the Nanami Bluetooth earbuds. The sweat-proof headphones offer some noise canceling so you can focus on your music and are currently on sale for just $24—and they're still a fraction of the Samsung Galaxy Pro price tag at their regular price of $28.

