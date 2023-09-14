Apple

Looking for the perfect pair of new gym headphones, or just something to listen to your favorite tunes while out for a walk around the neighborhood this fall? Well, good news -- the top-rated Apple AirPods Pro 2 are getting a small but mighty upgrade as part of Apple's rollout of the iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9 and Apple Ultra 2 this month. You can preorder the new, USB-C version of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon for $250. (They officially release on Sept. 22.)

Oh, and PS -- you can get the original Apple Airpods Pro 2 with the lightning charging case for just $229 right now. And the older, but still top-rated, second generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon for $99, while the third generation Apple AirPods with a lightning charging case are now on sale for $159.

Why you'll love the new Apple AirPods Pro 2

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with a USB-C charging case and the ability to plug that into your new iPhone 15's USB-C charging base, so you can charge your earbuds with your phone. They also got a durability upgrade, with an improved water- and dust-resistance rating of IP54.

A software update will give you an even more seamless and personalized listening experience. That includes the adaptive audio listening mode that selectively tunes out distracting noises while letting you remain aware of your surroundings. The new conversation detection feature can tell when you start having a conversation and automatically lower the volume and adjust noise cancellation settings on the earbuds so you can hear the person you're talking to. Finally, the AirPods Pro 2 will now use machine learning to understand your volume preferences in different environments to automatically adjust volume for you as you move from gym to busy street to quiet office.

The earbuds, Apple's most advanced so far, have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The earbuds also feature personalized spatial audio that tracks the movement of your head, boosting immersion in music and shows. And fit is not a problem, no matter how small (or big!) your ears are, Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with four different-sized ear tips. You don't want your expensive new headphones falling out while you workout, right?

Don't forget to protect your new earbud purchase with AppleCare+. It costs $29 and provides unlimited Apple-backed repairs of accidental damage.

Preorder the upgraded Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon

Reviewers rave about the sound quality of Apple AirPods Pro. Says one reviewer: "The soundstage it creates is astounding. I can not only hear individual instruments, I can detect where they are on the stage! I feel like I am listening to a live performance. If there are a pair of earbuds ever made with better sound at this price, I'd like to hear them. For something so tiny, the sound is off the charts.

"I expected a lot and got it. In fact, the sound exceeded my expectations."

Top features of the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

The latest AirPods offer easy, personalized setup for Apple iPhone users.

Enjoy better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

Get up to 30 hours of battery life with the USB-C charging case.

The charge case has a U1 chip for Precision Finding when lost.

Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means sound moves as you do.

These are sweat-resistant enough for gym use (IP54 rated).

Top features of the Apple AirPods (second generation):

These are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100.

Get up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case.

These AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices.

Save on Apple's most advanced headphones, the Apple AirPods Max

Top features of the Apple AirPods Max:

Switch between active noise cancellation and a transparency mode depending on how much you want to tune out.

The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions provide exceptional comfort.



These headphones feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a surround-sound experience



Get up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.

They come with a slim Smart Case for storage in low-power mode.

