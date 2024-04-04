Amazon

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, the second-generation Apple AirPods offer some of the best features Apple offers at a more affordable price than the AirPods Pro 2. That affordable price just got even better this week thanks to new deals we found at Amazon and Walmart.

Regularly priced at $129, you have a chance to snag a pair of second generation Apple AirPods right now for just $89 at Amazon or Walmart. That's more than 30% off the regular price of one of Apple's top-selling headphones.

Get a new pair of second-generation AirPods for under $90

Amazon

Second-generation Apple AirPods have earned a 4.7-star rating after more than 611,300 Amazon ratings. Reviewers love the sound quality, the comfortable fit and the fact that you can get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge.

These AirPods are also easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which makes them great gym headphones since they can stand up to a sweaty workout.

Both Amazon and Walmart have dropped the price of the second generation AirPods to just $89 (reduced from $129).

Why we like the Apple AirPods (second generation):

You can access voice-activated Siri with your headphones so you can start or stop music, make phone calls, adjust the volume or ask for directions, all with voice commands.

Enjoy clear calling with built-in mics that pick up your voice and filter out background noise.

The fast-charging case can give you three hours of listening time after placing your headphones inside the case for just 15 minutes.

