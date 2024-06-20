Amazon

Attention shoppers, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially slated for July. While we don't know the exact dates yet, we're already preparing for Amazon's biggest sales event of the year. This year marks the 10th annual Prime Day, so we're sure the retailer is going to celebrate with some major deals on sports and fitness gear, top-tier TVs, summer gear and more.

To help you prepare for the 48-hour shopping frenzy this summer, we've gathered all the latest info and all the best deals on the brands you love here in one place.

Thinking about signing up for membership? We've got all your pre-Prime-Day answers covered -- plus deals you can snag right now on fashion, fitness gear, home basics and more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a massive summer sale across every category on Amazon. During the two-day annual event, Amazon slashes prices on thousands of products including the latest tech, TVs, apparel, sports gear and our favorite exercise equipment.

Once the sale starts, you'll have just 48 hours to shop the deals before they disappear. So it's important to have your game plan ready ahead of time.

It's also important to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership because the best Prime Day deals are exclusively for members.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon hasn't announced the exact date of Amazon Prime Day 2024. But the retailer has confirmed that it will happen sometime in July. If past years are anything to go by, it'll likely happen over two days sometime in mid-July.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon is expected to slash prices on thousands of products across every category this Amazon Prime Day. So Prime Members will have a chance to get some of the site's most popular items at serious discounts.

To make sure you find the best deals on the products you want, the CBS Sports Essentials team will be constantly scouring the retailer for the best deals on exercise equipment, smartwatches, running gear, camping and hiking essentials, pickleball equipment and more. Check this page regularly for updates with the latest info and our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals for CBS Sports Essentials readers.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes, you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals. While there might be some discounted items available to the public at the same time as the major sales event, Amazon Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Prime members.

How much does an Amazon Prime membership cost?

If you haven't signed up yet, an Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (or $139 per year). Students can join Amazon Prime for just $7.49 per month (or $69 per year).

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the student price to all shoppers. If you sign up now, you can enjoy three months of Prime perks for just $7.49 per month. That includes full access to Amazon Prime Day deals as well as free 1 or 2-day shipping and year-round access to exclusive members-only deals. You'll also get access to NFL games aired on Amazon Prime Video this year.

Will there be invite-only deals on Prime Day 2024?

While there's no official word yet on whether Amazon will offer invite-only deals during Prime Day 2024, we think there's a good chance it will. Amazon first offered them during its Amazon Prime Day sale last summer and members saw even more invite-only deals in October during the retailer's Prime Big Deal Days sale. So it seems likely that shoppers will see these exclusive deals again this summer.

If you want a shot at snagging these notoriously hard-to-get invite-only deals, here's what to do:

If you're not a member already, join Amazon Prime now. During Prime Day (and in the days leading up to it), check Amazon's Deals page daily for "Invite-Only Prime Deals." When you find a deal you want, click on it to navigate to the product page where you'll find a "Request Invite" button. It will likely be located near the "Add to Cart" button. You'll get an email confirming your request to the address you used to sign up for Amazon Prime. Now, you play the waiting game. Check your email and texts regularly to see if you got the invite you requested. If you do get an invite, you have until the end of Amazon Prime Day to place your order.

Keep in mind that not every member who requests an invite will get one. It can be a frustrating experience, but it's worth it if you're lucky enough to snag one of these exclusive deals. In years past, invite-only deals have included incredible savings like 60% off premium earbuds, smartwatches and more. Last October, Amazon even gave away a 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $99 (normally $400) as an invite-only deal.

Do other retailers have sales on Prime Day?

While Amazon Prime Day is exclusively at Amazon, many of the retailer's competitors will likely throw sales events of their own that overlap with Prime Day. Best Buy, Walmart and Target have all been known to offer major deals at the same time as Amazon's big summer sale.

So, keep an eye on your other favorite retailers alongside Amazon to make sure you're finding the best prices for everything on your Prime Day wish list. And, don't worry, we'll also be checking for deals from all of Amazon's biggest competitors to make sure we're bringing you the very best deals this Prime Day (even if they're not technically Prime Day deals).