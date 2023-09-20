Getty Images/iStockphoto

Apple AirPods are regularly rated as some of the best wireless earbuds, especially for noise cancellation and audio quality. They're the default pick for many Apple iPhone users, but they are far from a one-size-fits-all earbud. Luckily, with the sheer number of earbud options available, you don't have to stick with Apple AirPods, even if you've already preordered the new iPhone 15.

Whether you're looking for a more budget-friendly alternative, something with a bit more sweat resistance for your workouts, or earbuds with better audio quality, there are sure to be iPhone-compatible earbuds out there that better fit your exact needs. To help you find your perfect match, we've rounded up some of our favorite AirPods alternatives that will pair well with the upcoming iPhone 15.

Most compatible with your Apple Ecosystem: Beats Studio Buds+

Amazon

Beats by Dre was acquired by Apple back in 2014, so it should come as no surprise that these earbuds are some of the easiest to integrate with the rest of your Apple products. That means you get to use one-touch pairing to instantly pair your Beats with every device in your iCloud account, just like you would with AirPods.

It also means you can use the "Find My" feature to track your earbuds on a map and activate your voice assistant by simply saying "Hey Siri." Plus, behind the scenes, that enhanced compatibility means your earbuds will automatically receive any software updates or new features.

So if you're looking for earbuds that integrate as seamlessly with your iPhone as AirPods do, these are the ones to get. Get the 4.3-star rated earbuds for $170 on Amazon.

Top features of the Beats Studio Buds+:

Enhanced Apple compatibility make these earbuds as easy to use with your iPhone as AirPods.

You get up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge, or up to 36 hours with the charging case.

Three large mics pick up your voice and filter out background noise for clearer calls, even if you're in a noisy gym.

Toggle between active noise canceling and a transparency mode as needed based on how much you want to tune out.

Best budget alternative to AirPods: Soundcore Life P3i

Amazon

If you're looking for earbuds that offer comparable quality but cost less than the AirPods Pro 2, it's hard to beat the Soundcourre Life P3i. These earbuds feature powerful active noise cancelation, a longer battery life than the AirPods, and customizable audio quality, all at a fraction of the price.

Even at their regular retail price of $60, these earbuds are a steal compared to the $250 you'll drop on a new pair of AirPods Pro 2. But you can save even more on the 4.3-star rated earbuds if you order them now while they're on sale at Amazon for just $45.

Top features of the Soundcore Life P3i:

Get up to 36 hours of listening time with the charging case.

Four mics and a noise-isolating AI deliver next-level voice detection for crystal clear calling in any environment.

Use the Soundcore app to toggle the EQ settings for a customized sound profile based on the kind of music you love.

Reduce up to 90% of external noise with the built-in active noise cancelation.

Best for high-fidelity audio: Nothing Ear 2

Amazon

Featuring 11.6 mm custom drivers and certified 24-bit hi-res audio along with active noise cancellation, the Nothing Ear 2 offers some of the best audio quality you'll find for under $200. The custom drivers are powerful enough to hit those deep bass notes while smart software can detect bass loss and automatically adjust EQ settings to compensate for it. And the dual chamber design provides smoother airflow to give you brighter, crisper mid- and high-frequency sound.

In the app, you can even create separate profiles for different genres to easily switch between the perfect settings for the music you're listening to. Get a pair of the 4.1-star rated headphones for $149.

Top features of the Nothing Ear 2:

Powerful 11.6mm drivers deliver great bass sound.

The advanced equalizer in the app lets you create separate sound profiles for different genres using more advanced settings.

With the charging case, you get up to 36 hours of listening time on these earbuds.

The IP54 water and dust resistance rating makes these sweat-proof enough to take to the gym.

Alternative high-fidelity audio earbud: Shure SE846 Pro Gen 2

Amazon

If you've got extra cash burning a hole in your pocket and you're looking for truly top-of-the-line audiophile quality in an earbud, check out the Shure SE846 Pro Gen 2 earphones.

They come packed with four high-definition drivers in a dynamic three way system for an incredibly wide soundstage that flawlessly reproduces high, mid and low frequencies. The catch? They'll run you $899 for a pair. But the second you put them in and hit play, it'll be worth it.

Top features of the Shure SE846 Pro Gen 2:

Four drivers deliver dedicated high, mid and low frequency audio.

Sound-isolating tech eliminates distractions so you can focus on your music and your workout.

A 3.5mm detachable cable lets you directly connect to your MacBook or other devices with a 3.5mm jack for even higher fidelity sound.

Shop more top-rated earbuds on Amazon:

