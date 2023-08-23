Amazon

Did you hear that? Thought so. That's the sound of prices on high-quality Bluetooth speakers dropping.

Amazon is sounding off on the best portable speakers from JBL, Bang and Olufsen, Sony and more. With deals this good, we just may have to buy more than one.

Top Bluetooth speaker deals on Amazon

Best Bluetooth speaker deals in August

When it comes to Bluetooth portable speakers, JBL is a hands-down favorite, but Amazon has also slashed prices on other top brands like Bang & Olufsen, Megaboom and Sony. If you have multiple portable Bluetooth speaker needs, now is the perfect time to stock up.

Amazon

Sony's ultra-light portable speaker (13.94 x 6.5 x 8 inches) features a retractable handle for easy transport. Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated), this speaker offers powerful, clear, distortion-free sound with up to 25 hours of playing time.

You can personalize your sound control through the Sony Music Center app and you can even charge your phone via the speaker's USB port. Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, the quality of sound won big with verified buyers.

Sony SRS-XG300 Party Speaker, $198 (reduced from $350)

Amazon

Bang and Olufsen's ultra-portable speaker (3.2 x 3.2 x 5 inches) features a lightweight design (weighing less than 650g) for the ultimate sound-on-the-go accessory. One charge delivers up to 27 hours of sound and simple-to-use controls mean you can pair your mobile device easily.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore, $160 (reduced from $200)

Amazon

Known for its loud, powerful, clear, 360-degree sound, Megaboom 3 (3.2 x 3.2 x 8.75 inches) features the all-new Magic Button that allows you to control your sound directly on the speaker.

Engineered for performance, Megaboom 3 is covered in a two-tone fabric that's stylish and durable. This speaker is waterproof and dustproof (IP67) -- it can be totally submerged in water for 30 minutes without harming the speaker.

Pair two, three, or more compatible speakers for the ultimate party sound.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3, $170 (reduced from $200)

Amazon

Enhanced with dual 10W dull-range drivers, a 12W subwoofer and DSP technology, DOSS Soundbox XL (6.6 x 2.9 x 2.7 inches) promises "room-filling" rich sound from bass to highs.

The rechargeable battery delivers up to 10 hours of playtime at 50% volume and charges in just 3-4 hours. Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 technology, you can stream music up to 33 feet.

DOSS Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer, $70 with onsite coupon (reduced from $86)

Amazon

Small but mighty, Bang and Olufsen's second generation Beaosound A1 (5.5 x 3.15 x 1.1 inches) delivers powerful sound. A durable, lightweight speaker, this sleek, strong speaker is dustproof and water-resistant (IP67). An intuitive speaker, it features built-in voice control (hi, Alexa) and fine tuning via the Bang & Olufsen app.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1, $238 (reduced from $279)

Amazon

Sony's ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speaker (3.43 x 3.43 x 4.41 inches) delivers extra bass and deep sound. This waterproof and dustproof speaker (IP67) gives up to 16 hours of battery life and connects easily via Bluetooth for an on-the-go streaming experience.

Sony Extra Bass, $40 (reduced from $60)

