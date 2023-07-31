Getty Images

Teeing up for the perfect shot isn't as easy as pros like Rory McIllroy and Nelly Korda make it seem. Likewise, professional amateurs like Warriors star Steph Curry (nice hole-in-one, btw), make lining up a great shot look effortless.

As a seasoned golfer, you know golf is anything but easy and it takes more than a great pair of clubs and the right golf balls to perfect a shot. But there are things one can do to make their game easier, and that starts with a range finger. (We like this Amazon-top seller from Callaway, currently 33% off).

Offering accurate information on everything from the distance between you and the flag, to detailed wind analytics, the right range can help you level up and get closet to the pros.

Top golf range finders featured in this article

Our readers' choice: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Rangefinder

Amazon

If you're having an "add to cart" moment and decide to stop reading in favor of Callaway's terrific range finder, an Amazon best seller, our feelings won't be hurt. A highly accurate laser range finder, Callaway's offering tops most range finder roundups for good reason. Rated 4.7 stars.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards

+/- 1 yard accuracy

Can measure in yards or meters

Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

External slope on/off swich

Legal for tournament play

Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic "quick-close" band

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Rangefinder, $200 (reduced from $300)

If you're looking for even more magnification, but like the Callaway name (and who doesn't?), level up with Callaway Pro XS Laser Rangefinder, which offers 6x magnification and a total range up to 1,000 yards.

Callaway Pro XS Laser Rangefinder, $350

Bushnell Tour V5 / Tour V5 Shift Laser Golf Rangefinder

Amazon

Bushnell's 4.6-star rated laser golf rangefinder is designed to easily close in on the flag without acquiring background targets. It includes a divot repair tool, lens cloth and two CR2 batteries.

Top features of Bushnell Laser Rangefinder:

+/- 1 yard accuracy

5-1,330-yard range

6x magnification

Bushnell Tour V5 / Tour V5 Shift Laser Golf Rangefinder, $305

Garmin Approach Z82 Golf GPS

Amazon

Known for high-end GPS smart watches, Garmin takes its superior GPS technology to the golf course with the Garmin Approach Z82 Golf GPS. This range finder also comes with one signature series microfiber cloth.

Top features of Garmin Approach Z82:

Map overlays show entire layout, including each hazard

Pin Pointer feature tells user direction to the pin, helpful when you can't see the green

Image stabilization makes it easier to find and range the flag

Adjusts yardage for uphill and downhill shots based on elevation change from where user is standing to the flag

Displays wind speed and direction

Connect to Garmin golf app for more data

Garmin Approach Z82 Golf GPS, $600

Nikon Prostaff Laser Rangefinder

Amazon

Earning 4.6 stars, Nikon's well-priced range finder was a winner with Amazon buyers who liked that this range finder is compact, quick and easy to use.

Top features of Nikon Pro Staff Laser Rangefinder:

Provides 6-1000 yards measurement range with 6x magnification.

Continuous measurement for up to four seconds allows user to switch between two targets

Water resistant deisgn

Bundle includes: Case, lanyard, CR2 battery, three extra CR2 batteries, one lumintra

Nikon Prostaff Laser Rangefinder, $190

Gogogo Sport Vpro GS03 Laser Golf Range Finder

Amazon

·An Amazon best seller, this high-performance, affordable golf range finder comes with three modes and can be used up to 650 yards.

Top features of Gogogo Rangefinder:

Pin seeking up to 150 yards

Flaglock up to 300 yards

Features slope distance correction

Speed mode measures from 12-186 mph

Fast and accurate with one-yard accuracy

Carrying strap included for convenience

Gogogo Sport Vpro GS03 Laser Golf Range Finder, $85 (reduced from $110)

Shop more top-rated range finders on Amazon:

Related Content on CBS Sports: