Callaway

Winter might be the off-season for golf, but it's one of the best times of year for golf deals. With retailers offering deep discounts on last year's items, golfers can score deals on top-rated cold weather golf gear, golf shoes and the best golf tech. Our favorite golf deal right now is this Callaway deal on CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite golf rangefinder.

The Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, an Amazon bestseller, normally retails for $300. But Amazon has dropped the price on the top-of-the-line device to just $200. Keep reading below for all the details on the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder.

The Callaway Golf 300 golf rangefinder is $100 off right now



Amazon

This 4.7-star rated Callaway Golf 300 Pro slope golf rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands and features 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards and pin-locking technology that works from up to 300 yards away. It measures incline and decline to calculate slope-adjusted distance.

For dedicated golfers, the rain and fog-resistant construction means you can use this even in winter to level up your golf game. Plus, a built-in magnet makes it easy to mount this to your cart. Reviewers note that it stays attached even in rough driving conditions.

If you want to improve your game or just want to make sure you're always picking the right club for each shot, it's hard to beat the Callaway Golf 300 Pro. Regularly priced at $300, this bestselling Callaway rangefinder is just $200 on Amazon now.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

It's accurate to +/- 1 yard.

It uses pulse confirmation when the laser has the right distance.

There is a convenient external slope on/off switch, making it legal for tournament play.

It includes a premium molded hard carry case with a carabiner and elastic quick-close band.

Save on an even more compact Callaway rangefinder

Amazon

For golfers who don't like being weighed down by too much gear, Callaway makes a super compact laser rangefinder with the same 300-yard pin-locking accuracy as the Callaway Golf 300 Pro, but in a device that's about a third smaller in size. The Callaway SV laser rangefinder adds a small OLED display to see yardages, crosshairs and more right on the device. So if you don't like looking through a viewfinder, this is the rangefinder to get.

Right now, Amazon is offering this handy Callaway rangefinder for 20% off. Get it for $400, reduced from $500.

Another golf deal to shop now: Get a 4.6-star-rated golf rangefinder for $50

Walmart

Looking for a budget rangefinder option? We're big fans of the Segmant Golf Rangefinder and Walmart shoppers are, too. Earning one "great" review after the next, this holiday golf deal is a complete score for a Valentine's Day gift for golfers or a gift to yourself. It's rated 4.6 stars by Walmart reviewers.

Normally $200, you can get this bestselling rangefinder at Walmart for $50. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better golf rangefinder for less money, especially at this incredible sale price.

Top features of the Segmart Golf Rangefinder:

This rangefinder has a 900-yard range with 7x magnification.

The external slope features an on/off switch with a field view of +/- 6 degrees.

With a strong magnet built in, you can securely attach this to your golf cart.

This rangefinder has a one-button design, making it easy to grab and shoot.

The rangefinger vibrates when the flagpole is locked.

This model is IP54 waterproof.

Shop more top-rated golf rangefinder deals