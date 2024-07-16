Amazon/Scott Francisco for CBS Essentials

Amazon Prime Day is finally here. From July 16 through July 17, Prime members will have a chance to shop some of the best deals the retailer has to offer. But with thousands of items seeing deep price cuts, it's impossible to sift through them all and ensure you find the very best ones.

Fortunately, you've got the CBS Sports Essentials team here to do the legwork for you. We've scoured the sale and handpicked 18 of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals of 2024 across every top category. From smartwatches and TVs to running shoes and snail mucin, these are the deals you don't want to miss this Prime Day.

Best overall Prime Day deals for 2024

Amazon is going big this year with some of the biggest price drops we've ever seen. Get premium AirPods under $200 or save hundreds on best-in-class TVs and vacuums with these top Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are over 30% off for Prime Day

Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 feature an adaptive audio listening mode that selectively tunes out distracting noises while letting you remain aware of your surroundings. The new conversation detection feature can tell when you start having a conversation and automatically lower the volume and adjust noise cancellation settings on the earbuds, so you can hear the person you're talking to.

The latest version also comes with a USB-C charging that can plug into your new iPhone 15's USB-C charging base, so you can charge your AirPods in their case with your phone.

The premium AirPods are normally priced at $249. But during Amazon Prime Day, you can get a pair for just $170.

Get the Dyson V8 Plus vacuum for 17% off

Amazon

Clean air starts with a clean floor--and nothing cleans quite like a Dyson. The Dyson V8 features a powerful motor that sucks up dust, pet hair, dirt and more into a HEPA filtration system that traps it inside the canister. The cordless and adjustable design makes it easy to vacuum dust and debris from hard-to-get places.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get the top-rated cordless vacuum for just $390 (reduced from $470).

Get last year's Samsung Frame for $700 off

Amazon

The Samsung Frame is a brilliant high-resolution TV and work of art all in one. When you're not watching anything, you can switch it to art mode to display an image collection of your choice or showcase your own photos and drawings.

Well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off art mode and watch the sports action in all its QLED 4K glory.

During Amazon Prime Day, the retailer is offering the premium sports TV for up to 35% off. Get the popular 65-inch version for just $1,298 (reduced from $1,998).

Best Prime Day tech deals

Upgrade your tech and save with these great Prime Day deals on headphones, fitness trackers and more at Amazon.

Get the Oura Ring 3 for 15% off

Amazon

If you don't like wearing a fitness tracker because you don't like wearing anything on your wrist -- or you'd prefer to stick with the classic style of a traditional wristwatch -- the Oura ring is just the thing.

This sleek, stylish band looks and feels just like a traditional ring. But hidden inside, you'll find multiple sensors that track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature and movement. It tracks everything a fitness tracker does but without the bulk of a full wristband.

The third-generation Oura Ring is available in a range of finishes from matte black to gold, price varies by finish. The stylish ring is available for $467 at Amazon during Prime Day with Prime membership.

Save $80 on Bose's best noise-cancelling headphones: Bose Quietcomfort Ultra

Bose

Featuring immersive spatial audio technology and custom noise cancellation features, the over-ear version of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is everything the popular earbuds are and more. The larger headphones boast a long battery life -- up to 24 hours on a single charge -- and the ability to customize your audio and noise cancellation settings.

If you're looking for the most high-fidelity audio and the ability to tune your headphones to the music you listen to, these are it.

Right now, you can get the 4.2-star rated headphones for $349 on Amazon (reduced from $429).

Amazon dropped the price of the Apple Watch 9: Save $120

Amazon

Featuring new and improved Siri Health functionality, a new double tap gesture and other cool upgrades, the Apple Watch 9 normally retails for $399 and up. But right now, shoppers can get the 41mm size at Amazon for as low as $280 with an Amazon Prime membership. (The larger 45mm size is available for $310 and up.)

The latest generation Apple Watch is a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

Best Prime Day home deals

Vacuums aren't the only home goods on sale for Prime Day. We also found major deals on TVs, air purifiers and more to keep your home happy, healthy and entertained.

Brita water filter pitcher (30% off)

Amazon

This Brita water filter pitcher is one of Amazon's bestsellers that's earned over 45,000 5-star ratings. With its 10-cup capacity and powerful filter that can purify 120 gallons of water, it's the perfect way to keep great-tasting water on hand all day long without splurging on bottled water. The filter is NSF-certified to reduce common contaminants like chlorine, mercury, cadmium and more.

Right now, you can get it on Amazon for $28 (reduced from $41).

Amazon Fire 4K TV (up to 37% off with Prime)

Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4K TV caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches. During Amazon Prime Day, members can get all sizes of the Amazon 4 Series TVs on deep discount, with prices starting at $230 for the 43-inch version (reduced from $370).

Levoit 3-in-1 air purifier (Save 22%)

Amazon

With a 337 square foot range, this Levoit air purifier is the perfect addition to your home gym or office. Its triple-filtration system removes large and small particles from the air along with common odors and irritants like smoke and pet dander.

Save on a compact purifier that ensures you're breathing cleaner air while you work out. The Levoit air purifier is on sale on Amazon for $39 with Prime (reduced from $50).

Best Prime Day fitness deals

Treat yourself to a new Nordictrack treadmill or Amazon's most popular adjustable weights with these amazing Prime Day fitness deals.

Save on a Nordictrack T Series treadmill

Amazon

One of the most popular and most affordable treadmill lines from NordicTrack, the T Series is a great option for home gyms. Offering a max speed of 10 mph and up to 10% incline, it's just enough power for your at-home workouts and compact enough to fit in any room. Right now, you have a chance to get Nordictrack quality for well under $1,000.

The 4.3-star rated Nordictrack treadmill is on sale for $479 during Amazon Prime Day with a Prime membership (reduced from $599).

Get readers' favorite adjustable dumbbells for $120 off: Bowflex Selecttech 552

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set is great for use in a small space, or if just want to avoid the clutter of multiple weight sets.

Regularly priced at $549, Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights are now $429 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

Save 44% on our bestselling weight bench: Flybird

Amazon

We just can't say enough good things about Flybird's adjustable weight bench. Flybird has been known for its quality weight benches for over 20 years. Boasting great durability, it's a solid Bowflex alternative if you want versatility and quality at a lower price point.

The eight back positions and three seat positions ensure a full body workout every time you step into your gym. A great bench for those who don't have a designated gym space, this folds easily and can be stored in a closet or a corner.

During Prime Day, Prime members can snag this top-rated weight bench for just $112 (reduced from $200).

Best Prime Day beauty deals

Try out the latest skincare trends or make your dentist proud by upgrading your oral care routine with these Prime Day beauty deals we found at Amazon.

Save 62% off Cosrx Snail Mucin skincare

Amazon

Snail mucin is the hottest (and oddest) new trend in skincare that helps smooth and protect your skin. Now's the best time to try it for yourself with this 61% off deal on Cosrx snail mucin. The potent formula contains 96% snail mucin, making it one of the most concentrated serums containing the antioxidant-rich ingredient.

Get a 100 ml bottle of the skin hydrating and healing serum for just $10 on Amazon, reduced from $34.

23% off the Waterpik water flosser

Amazon

The Waterpik makes keeping up with your flossing routine a breeze. The compact device shoots a steady stream of water that gently rinses out food trapped along the gumline and between teeth. It's easy, effective and rechargeable.

If you've been holding off on trying it, now's the time. Amazon dropped the price for Prime Day to just $77 (reduced from $100).

L'Oreal Paris Collagen moisturizer (25% off)

Amazon

We're already big fans of adding collagen powder to shakes and smoothies for a boost of the skin- and bone-strengthening ingredient. By adding a collagen-rich moisturizer like this one from L'Oreal Paris to your routine, you can ensure you're getting the benefits of collagen inside and out. A bestseller on Amazon, this collagen moisturizer has earned 4.5 stars after over 62,000 ratings.

Get a 3.4-ounce jar during Prime Day for just $15 with Prime membership (reduced from $20).

Best Prime Day fashion deals

From golf shorts you can wear on and off the course to a breezy sun protection shirt you can run or relax in, here are the best fashion deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Half off Callaway Everplay golf shorts

Amazon

Enjoy the perfect balance of style and comfort in these Callaway Everplay golf shorts. Available in seven solid colors, these shorts feature a moisture-wicking and breathable fabric that stretches and moves with you. That's just what you need to move smoothly through your swing on the golf course. But they're also comfortable and stylish enough to wear off the course, too.

Right now, Amazon is offering the 4.2-star rated Callaway golf shorts for just $35 (reduced from $72).

Get a versatile daily trainer for $50: Adidas Adizero SL

Amazon

The Adidas Adizero SL is the first generation of Adidas' best daily running shoe. They're soft yet energetic. They're comfortable and durable enough to serve as daily trainers, but snappy enough to race in. Originally priced at $120, the first-generation Adidas Adizero SL dropped to its clearance price of $60 when the second generation came out.

Now, Amazon has slashed the price even further so you can pick up a pair of the versatile daily trainers for as low as $50.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Baleaf UPF 50+ sun shirt (13% off)

Amazon

While all clothing offers some sun protection, this Baleaf UPF 50+ shirt was specifically constructed with a high-density fabric that blocks 98% of UV rays while still being lightweight and quick-drying. The looser fit and wide side slits suggest this would be a breezier, more breathable shirt than you'd expect from something that's 100% polyester. It also means it would be easy to pull up the sleeves if the full coverage starts to feel too hot.

Get the sun protection running shirt on sale at Amazon for $20 (reduced from $23).

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.