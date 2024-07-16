Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is finally here. The major summer savings event we've been waiting for all year has slashed prices on fitness trackers, supplements, golf gear and so much more. But shoppers have just 48 hours to snag these deals before they disappear. So, we wanted to give you a head start on the hunt by rounding up all of the best sales on the brands and items our readers love.

But note that most of these deals are for Prime members only. To make sure you maximize your savings, sign up for Amazon Prime now if you aren't a member already. Then, head back here and keep reading to find all the best fitness deals available during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

If you already know what you want, you can also tap the button below to head directly to the sale.

The best overall Amazon Prime Day fitness deals for 2024

There are thousands of great deals across just about every category, but these are our absolute favorite Amazon Prime Day deals for sports and fitness fans this summer.

Save $120 on a Nordictrack T Series treadmill

Amazon

One of the most popular and most affordable treadmill lines from NordicTrack, the T Series is a great option for home gyms. Offering a max speed of 10 mph and up to 10% incline, it's got just enough power for your at-home workouts, and it's compact enough to fit in most rooms. Right now, you have a chance to get Nordictrack quality for well under $1,000.

The 4.3-star rated Nordictrack treadmill is on sale for $479 during Amazon Prime Day. You must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.

Get 43% off a water bottle holder for your Stanley cup



Amazon

You already go everywhere with your Stanley cup. So why not turn it into your wallet, phone case and key holder, too? This neoprene water bottle is designed to fit perfectly around either a 30-ounce or 40-ounce Stanley Quencher and includes zipper pockets galore to stash all of your essentials. Then, just toss the padded strap over your shoulder and head out the door.

This convenient Stanley cup-compatible water bottle holder is 33% off at Amazon for Prime Day. Clip the 20% coupon at checkout to save even more. Between the sale and the coupon, you can get the 40-ounce water bottle holder for just $16 (reduced from $30).

Save 40% on the bestselling Callaway 300 Pro golf rangefinder

Amazon

Whether you're getting started on holiday gifting or looking for a treat for yourself, the tournament-legal Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder is a favorite of CBS Sports readers -- with good reason. This 4.7-star-rated rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands.

Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway rangefinder is just $170 during Amazon Prime Day -- over 40% off for Prime members. It includes a premium carry case with a carabiner and elastic quick-close band.

Get half off our readers' favorite eye massager: Renpho Eyeris 3



Amazon

The Renpho Eyeris 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart eye massager. The battery-powered mask is cordless so you can move your head freely and lie wherever is most comfortable for you while you let the massage mask get to work.

It offers three compression modes, three heat settings, two pressure modes, a timer and a range of vibration settings so you can get a custom massage tailored to your preferences. There's even a removable cooling gel mask for when you need cold compression rather than heat.

Amazon Prime members can score this popular $130 eye massager for $61 after coupon during Prime Day.

Best Prime Day 2024 fitness tracker and smartwatch deals

Tons of great fitness tracker and smartwatch deals have already dropped on the first day of the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day sale. Here are a few of our favorites.

Get the latest Fitbit Charge 6 for 38% off

Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the ideal fitness tracker for athletes who don't like the bulk of a smartwatch but still want some of that functionality. The Charge 6 also has a skin temperature sensor and an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor so you'll get detailed insights into your health and wellness. You can even take an ECG for a more accurate read on your heart.

During Amazon Prime Day, Prime members can get the popular fitness tracker for $100 (reduced from $160). No wonder it's earned over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon after being out for less than a year.

Prime members save 15% on the third-generation Oura Ring

Amazon

If you don't like wearing a fitness tracker because you don't like wearing anything on your wrist -- or you'd prefer to stick with the classic style of a traditional wristwatch -- the Oura ring is just the thing.

This sleek, stylish band looks and feels just like a traditional ring. But hidden inside, you'll find multiple sensors that track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature and movement. It tracks everything a fitness tracker does but without the bulk of a full wristband.

The third-generation Oura Ring is available in a range of finishes from matte black to gold, price varies by finish. The stylish ring is available for $467 at Amazon during Prime Day for Prime members.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is on sale for $150

Amazon

If you're looking for the best budget smartwatch, look no further than the 4.3-star-rated Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. This $150 watch has a lot of the same features that pricier watches do. With built-in Alexa, you can ask questions, set alarms, play music and more using voice commands.

You can use it to track your blood oxygen and heart rate, monitor your sleep quality, log all your workouts automatically and more. It can track over 150 different sports, including eight that it's able to auto-detect. Even better, you can do all of that with less time spent recharging because this surprisingly powerful smartwatch boasts a battery life of up to 12 days.

Normally listed at $210, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is on sale at Amazon for $150 right now for Prime Day.

The best Prime Day 2024 deals on golf gear

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to upgrade your golf equipment. With deep discounts on premium golf clubs, balls and more, you can get best-in-class quality at some of the lowest prices all year.

Save on golf balls for football fans: Wilson Staff Duo Soft NFL golf balls

Amazon

Get a set of top-of-the-line golf balls with your favorite NFL team's logo printed on them at Amazon. Engineered for easier launches and longer flights down the fairway, the Duo Soft golf ball boasts a specialized construction designed to maximize energy return. This helps improve speed and reduce spin for straighter shots.

Right now, you can get a box of 12 NFL-themed golf balls at Amazon for $26 (reduced from $30).

Save $36 on cushy golf shoes: Callaway Coronado V2



Amazon

The Callaway Coronado V2 SL golf shoe is one of the most comfortable shoes you can wear on the green. The supportive foam insole and the forged DX midsole give you a more natural ground feel while still providing comfort and support.

The performance golf shoe from Callaway starts at $70 for women's sizes and $110 for men's sizes on Amazon (reduced from $130).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals on protein powders and shakes

Bulk up your muscles while trimming your budget with these deep discounts on protein powders and protein shakes during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard whey protein is 33% off

Amazon

With 24 grams of protein per serving and dozens of flavors to choose from, this Optimum Nutrition protein powder really is the gold standard. Reviewers love the taste and the variety of flavor choices ensures you'll find something you like and never get bored of your protein shake.

Each serving also includes 5.5 grams of naturally occurring branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) and 11 grams of essential amino acids to provide the nutrients your body needs to build muscle.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get a two-pound tub (29 servings) for $28 instead of $42. Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.

Save 30% on Premier Protein shakes

Amazon

Each single-serving shake in this 12-pack from Premier Protein includes 30 grams of whey protein blended into a creamy and rich shake that makes meeting your daily requirements easy and delicious.

There are also 17 flavors to choose from, ranging from classics like chocolate or vanilla to hard-to-find flavors like root beer float or cake batter. So you'll never get bored of the taste of your daily protein shake.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get a 12-pack of Premier Protein shakes for $21 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $30).

Save 29% on unflavored Now Sports Whey Protein Isolate



Amazon

We like this lab-tested whey powder from Now Sports, a top-seller on Amazon. This certified organic whey powder is produced without the use of synthetic growth hormones (rBGH), antibiotics or pesticides.

This powder does contain BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), which are attractive to athletes because they are metabolized into skeletal muscle. Amazon customers gave this unflavored protein powder 4.3 stars. Its ability to dissolve without clumping a highlight. It offers 25 grams of protein per serving.

Regularly $40 for a 1.2-pound container (19 servings), Amazon is offering the versatile unflavored whey protein powder for just $29 during Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 home gym equipment deals

With savings this good on exercise equipment, free weights, benches and more, your home gym will easily rival the actual gym.

Get $120 off bestselling adjustable dumbbells: Bowflex Selecttech 552

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set is great for use in a small space, or if just want to avoid the clutter of multiple weight sets.

Regularly priced at $549, Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights are now $429 at Amazon for Prime Day.

Save $300 on our readers' favorite elliptical, the Niceday CT11

Amazon

The Niceday elliptical is a CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite. The budget-friendly pick promises a hyper-quiet magnetic drive system designed to eliminate noise. A 16-pound flywheel and 16 resistance levels provide double the resistance levels compared to other ellipticals at this price point.

Its 400-pound weight capacity and heavy-duty base, which is made from extra-thick commercial steel, make this model more stable than similarly priced machines.

Regularly listed at $800, the popular elliptical is on sale at Amazon for just $500 for Amazon Prime members.

Save $200 on a Schwinn 470 elliptical machine

Amazon

Featuring a 10-degree adjustable ramp, the Schwinn 470 is one of the only ellipticals on the market that lets you add an incline for an even more challenging workout. It offers 25 levels of resistance for even more customization of your workout intensity. With a 20-inch stride length, you can enjoy a more natural running motion while you power through that high-intensity workout.

Get the high-intensity, low-impact Schwinn 470 while it's on sale at Amazon for $1,099 (reduced from $1,299).

Get 41% off CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite weight bench: Flybird

Amazon

We just can't say enough good things about Flybird's adjustable weight bench. Flybird has been known for its quality weight benches for over 20 years. Boasting great durability, it's a solid Bowflex alternative if you want versatility and quality at a lower price point.

The eight back positions and three seat positions ensure a full body workout every time you step into your gym. A great bench for those who don't have a designated gym space, this folds easily and can be stored in a closet or a corner.

During Prime Day, members can snag this top-rated weight bench for just $112 with Amazon Prime membership (reduced from $200).

The best Prime Day 2024 deals on pickleball equipment

Amazon Prime Day is a great time for pickleheads to save on pickleball paddles, premium pickleballs and all the other gear you need to hone your game on the court.

Get 29% off a pickleball paddle for spin doctors: Diadem Edge 18k

Amazon

Carbon fiber is already a great pickleball paddle material for players who want tons of spin, but the Diadem Edge 18K takes it to a new level with its triaxial weave 18K carbon fiber face. With carbon fiber yarn woven at 60-degree angles, the paddle can generate spin at every angle of contact.

Get the rarely-on-sale pickleball paddle while it's on deep discount at Amazon for just $170 (reduced from $240).

Nab a popular pickleball set for 20% off: Yc Dgycasi pickleball set

Amazon

This pickleball set comes with two honeycomb polymer core paddles, which are lightweight and durable, four balls and a carrying case. That's everything you need to start playing in one convenient set.

Even more beginner-friendly is the price. Regularly priced at $40 for the set, you can get it for just $32 with an Amazon Prime membership.

Stock up and save 37% on pickleballs: Franklin Sports X-40 outdoor pickleballs

Amazon

An Amazon bestseller with over 14,900 5-star ratings, these premium quality Franklin Sports X-40 pickleball balls check all the boxes for a great outdoor ball. They weigh in at 0.92 ounces, the higher end of regulation ball weight, and are constructed with 40 machine-drilled holes. That weight and hole configuration is ideal for a balanced flight pattern and reliable spin, even in wind.

Get the 12-pack of top-rated outdoor balls in lava orange for $22 with a Prime membership (reduced from $35).

Enjoy 33% off a top-rated pickleball bag: Mangrove pickleball bag

Amazon

One of the most popular budget-friendly pickleball bags is this Mangrove sling bag. The durable 600D polyester sling bag has room for two paddles in the paddle pocket plus extra space for your phone, wallet, balls, water bottle and everything else you want to bring with you.

Get the well-designed pickleball sling bag while it's on sale at Amazon for $19 with Prime (reduced from $30).

These are the best Amazon Prime 2024 deals on running shoes

Big sales events like Amazon Prime Day are the best time for runners to snag best-in-class running shoes at deep discounts. This year, we found huge deals at Amazon on top-rated running shoes from Brooks, Adidas and Asics.

Get the Brooks Ghost 15 running shoe for $100

Brooks

Designed for a soft, smooth ride, the Brooks Ghost 15 is built to keep your foot comfortable on long runs. That means maximum shock absorption, support only where you need it and a design that won't feel heavy on your foot, even after logging multiple miles.

Now that the Brooks Ghost 16 is out, Amazon has dropped the price on the previous generation running shoe. Get it for as low as $100 (reduced from $140).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Get the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 for 35% off

Asics

With its updated 4D guidance system, the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 gently cradles your foot, providing the stabilizing structure you need to prevent wobbling on your landings. But the 40 mm stack of plush foam and shock-melting gel make these Asics running shoes significantly softer than your standard stability shoe.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get the supportive running shoe for as low as $98 (reduced from $160).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Get a versatile daily trainer for $50: Adidas Adizero SL

Amazon

The Adidas Adizero SL is the first generation of Adidas' best daily running shoes. They're soft yet energetic. They're comfortable and durable enough to serve as daily trainers, but snappy enough to race in. Originally priced at $120, the first-generation Adidas Adizero SL dropped to its clearance price of $60 when the second generation came out.

Now, Amazon has slashed the price even further so you can pick up a pair of the versatile daily trainers for as low as $50.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

The best Prime Day 2024 deals for runners

Running shoes aren't the only gear runners can save on right now. We also found great Prime Day deals on cooling towels, running shirts, jogging strollers and more.

Our readers' favorite cooling towels are 33% off: Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad

Amazon

Frogg Toggs uses an exclusive evaporative material to make its cooling towels. You wet it, ring it out, and drape it around your neck or over your head while you run. The unique material won't drip or feel wet while you wear it, but it will steadily evaporate that moisture over hours. That's what creates the cooling effect.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get the cooling neck towel for just $10 (reduced from $15).

Save $110 on the BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 jogging stroller

Amazon

The B.O.B Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 is our favorite jogging stroller for parents who plan to take their little ones on all kinds of adventures. From paved roads to gravel trails to sandy beaches, this all-terrain jogging stroller can handle it all. And if you have to drive to your next trail or pack for a camping trip, the B.O.B Gear jogging stroller folds down quickly in just two steps.

Get the premium, 4.7-star-rated jogging stroller while it's on sale at Amazon for $440 (reduced from $550).

A premium massage gun for runners: Ekrin Athletics Kestrel

Amazon

With a 13mm amplitude, the Ekrin Athletics Kestrel massage gun is a solid choice for a deep tissue massage. It also offers vibration therapy with six speed settings reaching up to 3,500 RPM. The simple and easy-to-use scroll wheel on the end lets you quickly adjust settings without having to reach for your phone.

It's easy to use and almost as powerful as the Theragun Pro Plus, while regularly coming in at just $350. If you order it during Amazon Prime Day, you can get it for just $210, but an Amazon Prime membership is required.

Get a Baleaf UPF 50+ sun shirt for 13% off

Amazon

While all clothing offers some sun protection, this Baleaf UPF 50+ shirt was specifically constructed with a high-density fabric that blocks 98% of UV rays while still being lightweight and quick-drying. The looser fit and wide side slits suggest this would be a breezier, more breathable shirt than you'd expect from something that's 100% polyester. It also means it would be easy to pull up the sleeves if the full coverage starts to feel too hot.

Get the sun protection running shirt on sale at Amazon for $20 (reduced from $23).

The best Prime Day 2024 cycling deals

Amazon has tons of deals cyclists won't want to miss. Here are some of our favorite Prime Day cycling deals.

Save 15% on bike storage: Delta Cycle bike rack

Amazon

The Delta Cycle gravity storage rack is super easy to set up and fits up to four bikes on a single rack. After assembly, the free-standing vertical rack can hold up to two bikes on each side. This makes it a great pick for a mudroom or garage where you want to maximize space while keeping all the bikes easy to grab and go as needed.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get the space-saving two-bike storage rack for just $153 (reduced from $180).

A beginner-friendly mountain bike under $200: Huffy Stone Mountain

Amazon

The Huffy Stone Mountain is a hardtail mountain bike that is lightweight and offers good traction for navigating trails. Use it to get a feel for the sport and then upgrade to a mountain bike better specialized to the kind of trails you really want to tackle. Then, pass this Huffy Stone Mountain on to a friend or teen who's curious about mountain biking.

A bestseller on Amazon, this budget mountain bike is on sale during Prime Day for as low as $190.

The best supplements on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to save on fish oil, probiotics, turmeric and other popular supplements.

Naturewise Turmeric Curcumin is 15% off

Amazon

With simple ingredients, the Naturewise turmeric curcumin supplement is the best turmeric supplement for anyone concerned about allergens or dietary restrictions. The organic curcumin complex blend is housed in a cellulose capsule with nothing but rice hull and rice flour added. It's free of gluten, dairy, corn, soy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, fish and shellfish. A bestseller on Amazon, each capsule contains a blend of curcumin complex and Bioperine, a patented form of black pepper extract that's used to increase the absorption rate of curcumin in the body.

Get a 180-count bottle on Amazon for $20 (reduced from $24). That's a two-month supply if you take the recommended three capsules per day.

Save 37% on Align Probiotic Extra Strength

Amazon

Align Probiotic Extra Strength packs 17.5 mg of probiotics per serving to help promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut. With just one capsule per serving, it's easy to get a boost of extra probiotics in your diet each day.

The 4.6-star rated probiotic supplement is 37% off on Amazon right now. Get a 42-serving pack for $31 (reduced from $50).

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.