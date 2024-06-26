Callaway

It's official, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming soon. Over 48 hours from Tuesday, July 16th through Wednesday, July 17th, Prime members will be able to shop thousands of deals on all of the brands they love. For golfers, we expect some of our favorite golf equipment to be on sale for Prime Day 2024.

From the best golf clubs and golf bags to the coolest golf tech, we here at CBS Sports Essentials will be scouring the site daily to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals on golf equipment. We've already spotted a few early golf deals for shoppers who can't wait for Prime Day to start saving on top-rated gear.

Will golf equipment be on sale for Prime Day 2024?

While Amazon hasn't revealed exactly what will be on sale just yet, we expect tons of unmissable deals on golf equipment this year. With the retailer slashing prices on thousands of popular items across the site, we doubt they'd leave their golf-obsessed shoppers hanging.

With that said, the best Amazon Prime Day deals will be available to members only. So if you haven't joined yet, make sure to sign up for Amazon Prime now. That way, you'll be ready to start shopping the second the first batch of deals drops.

Right now is a great time to join because Amazon is offering three months of Prime for just $7.49 per month (reduced from $14.99 per month).

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

Best deals on golf clubs you don't have to wait for Prime Day to shop

Save on a golfer's most important purchase with these major deals on best-in-class golf clubs from Callaway and Cobra ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Get a complete set of golf clubs for $300: Callaway Strata golf club set

Amazon

The 9-piece Callaway Strata golf club set includes a driver, hybrid, 7- through 9-irons, sand wedge, putter and a durable Callaway golf stand bag. Featuring titanium heads designed for forgiveness and control, these are the best golf clubs for casual players or beginners.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the 9-piece set for just $300 (reduced from $350).

Callaway's best women's golf clubs are on sale: Callaway Reva

Amazon

The 11-piece set includes 10 clubs and a durable cart bag so you can have everything you need to get started. The 10 clubs included in this set are a driver, 3-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter. With graphite shafts and soft grips, these lightweight clubs are designed to make swinging as effortless as possible.

Get these women's golf clubs while they're on sale at Amazon for $1,070 (reduced from $1,300).

Over $150 off premium golf irons: Cobra Golf Air-X 2 iron set

Amazon

With graphite shafts and overall lightweight construction, this Cobra Air-X 2 iron set is built for speed. That means easy swinging with less drag and heel-biased weighting that makes for easier launches. The easy-to-swing set is also optimized to be more forgiving so you can still get speed, distance and accuracy on mishits.

That forgiveness is possible thanks to innovative design features like the signature H.O.T. Face design on the driver which adds 15 zones of variable thickness designed to produce faster ball speeds across a wider portion of the face.

Get a premium set that includes 5- through 9- irons as well as a pitching wedge and gap wedge for just $542 (reduced from $699).

Top deals on golf balls at Amazon

It's a great time to stock up on new golf balls with these great Amazon deals we found on tour-ready golf balls from Callaway, Titleist, Taylormade and more.

20% off a dozen Titleist TruFeel golf balls

Amazon

With a large, soft core and a thinner shell featuring a 376-dimple design, the Titleist TruFeel golf balls are built for distance and control. Reviewers love the feel of Titleist's softest golf ball as well as its ability to travel far and straight.

Right now, you can get a 12-pack of the popular Titleist golf balls for 20% off at Amazon. Regularly $25, the balls are available right now for just $20.

Get a dozen Bridgestone Tour B RX golf balls for 26% off

Amazon

The Bridgestone Tour B RX golf ball was designed specifically for golfers with mid-range swing speeds. A soft and responsive core helps generate higher speeds while the urethane cover and specialized dimple pattern keep the ball stable and provide better control.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024, you can save 26% on a 12-pack of these tour-ready Bridgestone golf balls. Get the box for $37 instead of $50.

Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls ($43)

Amazon

At Amazon, Callaway's Chrome Soft golf ball is now $43 for a box of 12, reduced from $50. With Callaway's softest urethane golf ball, you can expect a soft feel and excellent short-game control along with long distance and low spin off the tee. This ball delivers serious control for great shots around the green.

Taylormade 2021 TP5 golf balls ($40)

Amazon

A more reactive ball designed for increased speed, the TaylorMade 2021 TP5 golf ball features next-level aerodynamics for an enhanced carry. These golf balls are available at Amazon for $40 (reduced from $45). Each pack contains 12 balls.

Amazon's best deals on golf bags you can shop right now

Keep your new golf clubs safe and accessible by snagging some of the best golf bags at the best prices we've seen all year.

$30 off a golf bag with an ice-cold cooler: Bag Boy Chiller

Amazon

The Bag Boy Chiller hybrid stand bag keeps you organized and hydrated on the course, no matter how you're hauling the bag. When carrying, an ergonomic shoulder strap and padding along the bag to protect your hips will keep you comfortable. When carting, Bag Boy's patented bag-to-cart attachment system holds it securely in place while the easy-grip handle at the top makes it easy to lift in and out as needed.

But what really stands out about this hybrid golf bag is the beverage cooler. The spacious cooler bag can fit a six-pack and the insulation is thick enough to keep it chilled through all 18 holes. The best part: The cooler is removable, so you can easily clean it after use.

Get the cooler-equipped hybrid golf bag while it's on sale at Amazon for just $191 (reduced from $220).

Get a top-rated golf bag for under $100: Izzo Ultra-Lite golf stand bag

Amazon

The Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite hybrid golf bag weighs just 3.2 pounds, comes with two padded straps to carry on your shoulders, and includes enough pockets for all those extras you need while you're out golfing on the green. When you're not hoofing it, use the convenient and durable handle for lifting this golf bag in and out of the cart.

A great deal at its regular price of $130, this golf bag is a steal while it's on sale at Amazon for just $73.

Top deals on golf tech at Amazon right now

Some of the deepest discounts on Amazon ahead of Prime Day are on top-of-the-line golf tech, including CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite Callaway rangefinder and Garmin's most powerful golf watch.

40% off the Callaway 300 Pro slope rangefinder

Amazon

This 4.7-star rated Callaway Golf 300 Pro slope golf rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands and features 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards and pin-locking technology that works from up to 300 yards away. It measures incline and decline to calculate slope-adjusted distance.

Regularly listed at $300, the popular Callaway golf rangefinder is on sale for just $180 right now.

Save $65 on the Garmin Approach S70 golf watch

Amazon

The Garmin Approach S70 is a golfer's best friend, with cool features like a virtual caddie that suggests clubs based on wind and performance and preloaded maps of over 43,000 golf courses around the world. Even cooler, the watch can automatically detect which course you're on and download the latest map to your watch. So you won't have to waste a second searching through the database for the right map.

Off the course, it's also a fully functional smartwatch with text and email alerts, Garmin Pay, health monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking and more. For the golfer who also has a life off the course (we've heard they exist), this is the golf watch that does it all.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024, the retailer is offering the powerful Garmin golf watch for just $635 (reduced from $700).

A top-rated launch monitor for 30% off: FlightScope Mevo

Amazon

FlightScope's 4.2-star rated launch monitor is lightweight and portable, allowing you to get feedback on your game anywhere you go. We like the eight-hour battery life which lasts a full day and then some on the course. A highlight here are the PGA and LPGA challenges, which keep you on your toes and up your game.

Right now, it's 30% off at Amazon. Get the popular launch monitor for just $349 (reduced from $499).

Redtiger golf rangefinder ($60 off)

Amazon

Featuring a range of up to 1,200 yards, slope switching and 7x magnification, the Redtiger Golf rangefinder is an affordable device with all the features of a pricier model.

The Amazon best seller is currently on deep discount at Amazon. Regularly priced at $160, it's on sale for $110. Make sure to clip the digital coupon to take an extra $10 off of the price. That brings the price of this 4.4-star rated rangefinder to just $100.

$20 off the Shot Scope G5 golf watch

Amazon

The Shot Scope G5 is the best golf watch you'll find under $150. It's lightweight, easy to navigate and packs just enough features to help golfers improve their game. More than 36,000 golf course maps are preloaded on the watch.

During the game, you'll get an on-wrist scorecard and detailed shot tracking so you'll have all the data you need for a post-mortem after the game. You'll also be able to see hazard information, distance and other essential data to help you plan your shot.

The already budget-friendly golf watch is on sale at Amazon for $130 (reduced from $150).