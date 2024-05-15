Flybird

If you've been working on building your home gym setup (and your muscle tone), you'll want to get in on one of our favorite deals on Amazon ahead of Memorial Day.

Our readers have become moderately (read: completely) obsessed with this deal on Flybird's adjustable weight bench, now $112. It's a sturdy, 4.5-star-rated weight bench that arrives already assembled and folds up for easy storage. What a flex.

Flybird's adjustable weight bench is 44% off right now

Amazon's serving such good fitness deals for spring that we're starting to think the algorithm is trying to tell us to get in shape. Turns out all these big deals on exercise equipment, like on Flybird's adjustable weight bench, aren't personal. They are, however, great prices that won't last.

A trusted name in fitness products for the past 20 years, Flybird is known for its innovative weight benches designed with the advice of professional coaches. This durable adjustable bench is made of commercial-grade steel and can support up to 800 pounds. The eight back positions and three seat positions ensure a full body workout every time you step into your gym.

A great bench for those who don't have a designated gym space, this folds easily and can be stored in a closet or a corner. Pair it with other space-saving home gym equipment like adjustable weights or adjustable kettlebells to create a complete home gym that fits in a closet.

Amazon just slashed the price of this weight bench to $112 (reduced from $200). This is the lowest price on the Amazon bestseller that we've seen since October Prime Day.

Key features of the Flybird adjustable weight bench:

The unique triangle design ensures more stability when lifting heavy weights



The bench offers seven back positions and three seat positions, giving variety to your workout.

Comes with a removable front foot pad attachment that's great for crunches.

Folded, it sits 30" L x 16" W x 9" H, so it can be easily stored.

It arrives fully assembled so you can start lifting right away.

