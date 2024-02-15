Amazon

A favorite of CrossFit enthusiasts, kettlebells are one of the best ways to blend strength and conditioning in your workouts. The unique ball and handle design makes it possible to do exercises that you can't do with a dumbbell, targeting new muscle groups and allowing you to add an element of cardio conditioning to your routine. While they all tend to look similar, not all kettlebells are created equal.

The best kettlebells of 2024 offer a comfortable and secure grip, a wide weight range and a durable construction that won't chip or crack if you accidentally set it down too hard. Whether you're a complete beginner or a kettlebell pro who's looking for your first at-home setup, we've rounded up the best kettlebells at every price point.

Best kettlebell overall: Bowflex Selecttech 840 Kettlebell

Without a doubt, our favorite kettlebell is the Bowflex Selecttech 840. It's hard to beat one kettlebell that becomes six different kettlebells at the turn of a dial. With weights ranging from eight pounds up to 40 pounds, this space-saving design is the perfect way to fit a full set of kettlebells into even the smallest of home gym setups.

Even if you're not working with limited space, the adjustable kettlebell just makes it easier to keep your home gym organized and free of clutter. Plus, it's the perfect home gym companion to the Bowflex Selecttech adjustable dumbbells, a CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite.

Top features of the Bowflex Selecttech 840 kettlebell:

The adjustable kettlebell offers six weight options ranging from 8 to 40 pounds.

Replacing six kettlebells, this is a space-saving and clutter-free design.

A dial at the top makes it easy to switch between weights quickly.

Most durable kettlebell: Rep Fitness Kettlebell

Made from cast iron that's gravity die-cast to create a flat-bottom shape and a roomy handle, the Rep Fitness kettlebell is the most heavy duty and durable design you'll find. While you likely aren't planning to chuck it off a cliff, you probably could without making a dent (at least not a dent in the kettlebell).

The premium kettlebell also boasts a matte black finish which offers a more secure grip (even without chalk) than handles with a polished finish.

Prices start at $44 for a single 6-kilogram (13-pound) kettlebell. You can buy individual kettlebells as you progress or pick up a full set of 10 kettlebells for $759.

Top features of the Rep Fitness kettlebell:

Heavy duty cast iron construction means this kettlebell is built to last.

Color-coded handles make it easy to identify the weight you're looking for at a glance.

A matte black textured finish on the handle offers a secure grip.

Best competition kettlebell: Kettlebell Kings

Featuring a consistent size and shape across every weight, the Kettlebell Kings kettlebells are the best option for anyone who wants to be able to do the same kettlebell exercises regardless of weight.

Competition kettlebells, like the Kettlebell Kings, simply get denser but keep all other dimensions the exact same. That makes it easier to keep targeting the same muscle groups with the same exercises as you work your way up from 30 pounds to 70 pounds.

Top features of the Kettlebell Kings kettlebell:

Competition kettlebells are always the same size and shape, regardless of weight.

The cast steel construction is super durable.

Weight options range from 30 pounds up to 70 pounds.

Color-coded handles make it easy to spot the weight you need at a glance.

A beginner-friendly competition kettlebell: KHTO kettlebells

While we love the Kettlebell Kings competition kettlebells, lighter options under 35 pounds are hard to find. So if you want that consistency in shape and size but in a more beginner-friendly weight range, we recommend KHTO kettlebells. With options ranging from just 10 pounds up to 35 pounds, you can start with these and work your way up to the Kettlebell Kings.

Why we like KHTO kettlebells:

They come in a selection of smaller weights, unlike some kettlebells.

They're color coded, making it easy to know which weight is which.

Best kettlebell on a budget: Yes4All Kettlebell

An Amazon bestseller, the Yes4All kettlebell is one of our favorite picks for beginners and budget-conscious fitness enthusiasts. Options range from five pounds up to 50 pounds, and prices start at just $11 for the smallest kettlebell.

That affordable price and wide weight range make Yes4All kettlebells a great entry point into the challenging world of kettlebell workouts. You can start at a price and size that makes sense for you. Then, as you work your way up, you can either stick with the Yes4All lineup or switch over to one of the more premium kettlebell options on this list.

Top features of the Yes4All Kettlebell:

Options as low as 5-pounds make this a great choice for beginners who want to perfect their kettlebell form before trying the heavier weight options.

A flat bottom with vinyl-coating allows you to put these down in between sets with less risk of damaging your floors.

The vinyl coating on the kettlebell also minimizes the noise when setting these down so you can work out without disturbing others in your house.

Best kettlebell for small spaces: Kettle Gryp

While not technically a kettlebell on its own, the Kettle Gryp snaps onto almost any dumbbell to convert whatever free weights you own into kettlebells. So if you don't have the space to add a kettlebell set on top of your existing free weight set, this handy little device is a game changer.

The innovative design snaps easily and securely around the grip of most dumbbells--including Bowflex adjustable weights--so that you can use them like kettlebells. Once you've finished your kettlebell workouts, remove the snap-on grip and you've got standard dumbbells again.

Top features of Kettle Gryp:

The easy-to-use device adds a kettlebell-style handle to almost any dumbbell.

This space-saver lets you avoid the bulk and clutter of adding an entire kettlebell set to your home gym.

A comfortable, non-slip grip allows you to perform any kettlebell exercise you want with confidence.

What is the difference between a kettlebell and a competition kettlebell?

While there are a few noteworthy differences between a competition kettlebell and other kettlebells, the most important is size. While cast iron kettlebells come in a range of weights, they also get bigger in size as they get heavier. A competition kettlebell, on the other hand, is always the same size regardless of weight. The key advantage here is that you can use the same technique and enjoy the same range of motion even as you move up in weight since the size, shape and handle design are exactly the same across sizes.

The tradeoff: Steel has fewer finish options compared to cast iron so you're unlikely to find a competition kettlebell with a good textured handle for a more secure grip. For a better grip (without having to use chalk), cast iron is the winner. Cast iron also tends to be more affordable than competition kettlebells.

How heavy should my kettlebell be?

Beginners should start with a lighter kettlebell -- even lighter than you might be used to with free weights. By going with a lighter kettlebell (between 5 to 15 pounds), you can focus on your form and movement as you practice the unique exercises you'll do with a kettlebell.

Once you've got your form down, you can move up to the heavier options. That's why we recommend getting an adjustable kettlebell or a set that includes multiple sizes so you have what you need to get started and progress through more challenging weights.