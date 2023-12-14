Amazon

Adjustable weights are one of the best upgrades you can make to your home gym setup. With the turn of a dial or movement of a pin, a single dumbbell can be adjusted to a wide range of different weights. Whether you're trying to cram an entire gym into the corner of your home office or you just don't like the clutter of a complete free weight set, that convenient design is a game changer -- and a huge space saver.

Right now, these home-gym space savers are also budget savers thanks to some major holiday deals we found that shave hundreds off the price of some of our favorite brands. Keep reading for the best adjustable weight deals you can shop now, ahead of the 2024 fitness rush.

The best adjustable dumbbell deals you can shop right now

Enjoy big savings for small spaces with these adjustable dumbbell deals from Bowflex, PowerBlock and other top-rated brands.

Save $120 on CBS Sports readers' favorite: Bowflex SelectTech 552

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home. Of course, it's easy to get a great workout with these adjustable dumbbells even without a subscription membership.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Get an extra large adjustable weight for 44% off: FitRx SmartBell XL

With a weight range of 10 pounds to 90 pounds, this FitRx adjustable weight packs a serious workout in a single dumbbell. The quick-select design lets you choose from 17 different weight plate combinations so this space-saving dumbbell replaces 17 dumbbells in your home gym.

In addition to saving tons of space in your home gym, the FitRx features a premium design on par with the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable weight. That includes a comfortable, non-slip rubberized grip and a quick-adjust dial so you can adjust the weight with one hand.

You can get the top-rated adjustable weight for just $140 right now, reduced from $250.

You can also save on the smaller FitRx SmartBell that maxes out at 52.5 pounds. A great budget-friendly alternative to the Bowflex SelectTech 552, this adjustable weight is on sale at Walmart for just $98 (reduced from $199).

Flash Limp adjustable dumbbell: Save 37%

With a weight range of 11 to 55 pounds per dumbbell, these Flash Limp adjustable weights deliver a high intensity workout in a compact design. The textured nylon grip prevents slipping and offers some comfort as you lift. The dumbbells also feature a flattened edge on the bottom so you can set them down in between sets without them rolling away.

The 4.2-star rated adjustable dumbbell is regularly priced at $300, but if you hurry, you can get it on sale for just $170 with the onsite coupon on Amazon.

An expandable dumbbell set that can replace your entire weight rack: PowerBlock Elite EXP

Amazon

This all-in-one adjustable dumbbell set can be adjusted from 5 to 50 pounds but it's designed to grow with you. As you make gains, so can this all-in-one adjustable dumbbell set thanks to the optional expansion packs.

Instead of buying heavier weights when you're ready to level up, you can buy expansion plates that fit onto this same set. The Stage 2 kit ($169 on Amazon) expands your weight range up to 70 pounds while the Stage 3 kit (also $169 on Amazon) brings it up 90 pounds.

Adjustable in increments of 2.5 pounds, this base set of adjustable dumbbells replaces 15 pairs of dumbbells while each expansion pack adds another eight pairs of dumbbells to that tally.

Get the impressive expanding adjustable dumbbell set while the pair is on sale for $360 (reduced from $449). The expansion packs aren't on sale, but even at full price, this full set is a steal compared to buying the 31 pairs of free weights that they replace.

