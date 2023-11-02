Bowflex

The space-saving design of Bowflex's SelectTech 552 eliminates the clutter of an entire free weight set in your home gym. Instead, you can have a single set of dumbbells that does the work of a 30-piece set of standard dumbbells. It also comes with a convenient tray for storing your weights when you're done working out.

But a pair of these handy, versatile weights will run you $429 on Amazon. Whether you're new to lifting, or your budget is just already stretched thin with all your Christmas gift shopping, spending that much on a pair of adjustable weights just might not be in the cards right now. To help you spend less but still keep up with your strength training over the holiday season, we rounded up the best affordable alternatives to the Bowflex SelectTech 552 on Amazon.

The closest thing to Bowflex: Core Fitness

Amazon

The adjustable weight set from Core Fitness features two dumbbells that can each be adjusted from 5 to 50 pounds -- that's just under the maximum 52.5-pound weight on the Bowflex. The set also has a comfortable contoured soft grip handle so you can lift without worrying about them slipping or shifting in your hand.

This set is about $50 cheaper than Bowflex. The biggest tradeoff is that you can only adjust in larger 5-pound increments while the Bowflex can be adjusted in 2.5-pound increments.

Top features of the Core Fitness adjustable weights:

Adjust the weight in 5-pound increments between 5 pounds and 50 pounds.

This set of adjustable weights replaces a 20-piece dumbbell set.

The soft, ergonomic grip prevents slipping while lifting.

A heavy-duty set that goes up to 55 pounds: Flash Limp

Amazon

With a weight range of 11 to 55 pounds per dumbbell, these Flash Limp adjustable weights deliver a high intensity workout in a compact design. The textured nylon grip prevents slipping and offers some comfort as you lift. The dumbbells also feature a flattened edge on the bottom so you can set them down in between sets without them rolling away.

The 4.6-star rated pair of adjustable weights is regularly priced at $300, but if you hurry, you can get them on sale for just $220 with the onsite coupon on Amazon.

Top features of the Flash Limp adjustable weights:

Each dumbbell can be adjusted from 11 to 55 pounds in 10-pound increments.

The textured nylon handle provides a secure, comfortable grip as you lift.

This set replaces a 10-piece set of dumbbells.

A compact, durable adjustable weight set: ProForm

Amazon

This pair of ProForm adjustable weights ranges from 10 to 50 pounds per dumbbell and comes with its own storage tray. That higher weight range means this set will work well for someone who doesn't plan to use the lower range of weight settings that Bowflex offers.

The handle is made of alloy steel with a textured surface to prevent slipping—but no soft grip like Bowflex or Core Fitness. Overall, it's a durable set that's built to last and replaces a 10-piece dumbbell set—all for a regular price of just $299.

Top features of the ProForm adjustable weights:

Each dumbbell ranges from 10 to 50 lbs, and can be adjusted in 10-pound increments.

The compact set takes up little space and can even be stashed in a closet.

This set replaces a 10-piece set of dumbbells.

