Two of the biggest names in the adjustable weight game are Bowflex and NordicTrack. The space-saving design of Bowflex's SelectTech 552 and NordicTrack's iSelect weights eliminates the clutter of an entire free weight set in your home gym. Instead, you can have a single set of dumbbells that does the work of up to 20 sets of standard dumbbells. Both also come with a convenient tray for storing your weights when you're done working out.

So how do you decide which set will be the best fit for your workout goals and preferences? Here's a quick rundown of what each set has to offer and our take on how to pick the right set for your home gym.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 is a low-tech set with a better app experience

With a total of 15 weight settings, this Bowflex SelectTech 552 set replaces 15 sets of single-weight dumbbells. So it's no surprise this space-saving pair has earned more than 18,600 5-star ratings on Amazon and continues to be our readers' favorite set of free weights.

Each dumbbell can be adjusted from as low as 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds. Simply turn a dial on the end to the weight you want and then lift the dumbbell out of its cradle.

Shoppers will also get a two-month free trial of JRNY, Bowflex's members-only fitness app that can use your phone or tablet's camera to count your reps, analyze your form and provide real-time, personalized feedback on your workout. The app can also remember your weight selection and offer recommendations on whether to increase or decrease your weight based on your fitness level and goals.

A set of two 4.8-star rated Bowflex SelectTech 552 weights will cost $429 on Amazon. You can also start with a single adjustable weight for $215.

Top features of the Bowflex SelectTech 552

This single set of free weights replaces 15 sets of weights to reduce clutter in your home gym.

The rotating dial is simple to use and lets you adjust the weight from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds on each dumbbell.

The JRNY app can use your phone or tablet's camera to count your reps and give you real-time guidance on your form.

The app also gives you access to on-demand workouts, including ones you can do with these weights as well as bodyweight workouts you can do when you're traveling and have to leave the weights at home.

No app is required to use these free weights, so if you don't need those fancy extra features offered in the JRNY app, you don't have to pay for a subscription.

With fewer digital features, there's less risk of glitches and software issues interfering with your workout plans.

NordicTrack iSelect weights come with more advanced tech

The NordicTrack iSelect features an ergonomic handle that is a bit more comfortable to use than the Bowflex weights. We also like that in between sets, you can set these square-shaped dumbbells on the ground without worrying that they'll roll away.

To adjust the weight, you can either use the dial on the tray or ask Alexa to adjust the weight for you. You can preset weight settings for up to 15 different exercises.

The option for hands-free weight adjustment is definitely cool, but one of the most useful features of the NordicTrack set is that it has 20 incremental settings instead of Bowflex's 15. The weight range is still about the same, from 5 to 50 pounds, but there are more individual weight settings in between. As you level up your fitness, this gives you more incremental steps to go through as you work your way up to the 50 pound max.

Another perk is the built-in tablet holder on the tray. If you're using these weights while following a workout on the iFit app, you can put your phone or tablet on the holder and start lifting. With Bowflex, you'd need to find somewhere else to place your device, or to buy the optional SelectTech Stand with Media Rack ($179). That said, iFit doesn't offer the rep counting or real-time form guidance that Bowflex's JRNY app does.

While these smart adjustable weights normally retail for $429, they're on sale on Amazon right now for just $207. So you have a chance to get a smart, space-saving pair of dumbbells at less than half the price.

Top features of the NordicTrack iSelect

The square weights won't roll away when you set them down in between sets.

This set comes with cool high-tech features, like Alexa support for hands-free weight adjustment and workout presets.

The iSelect offers 20 weight settings for more precision control over the intensity of your workout.

With the iFit app, get access to on-demand workouts, studio classes and more.

You can use these weights without the iFit subscription if you don't want the added monthly cost (starts at $180 per year).

Which adjustable weights should you buy?

Both sets have their perks and retail for about the same price so it can be tough for shoppers to figure out which one to go with. But we have some suggestions.

If you're metric-obsessed or form-focused, get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 set. The rep counting and form guidance you get with JRNY are essential if you want to make sure you're performing each exercise correctly and hitting the right number of reps.

Get the NordicTrack iSelect set for a seamless workout. If you're less concerned about hitting an exact number of reps (or you're fine counting yourself), the ability to preset these weights to auto-adjust for different workouts or use voice commands makes for a much smoother transition between each exercise in your routine.

