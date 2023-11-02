Amazon / Unsplash

No matter who you're shopping for, you want to get the most bang for your buck when picking out Christmas gifts. If you've got $100 to spend and no clue where to start, we're here to help with a roundup of some of our favorite new fitness tech, sports gear and other unique finds for everyone on your shopping list this year.

From top brands like Wilson and Nike to unexpected gadgets and gear like eye massagers and a scale that can measure your muscle mass, we found tons of cool Christmas gift ideas that will impress anyone on your list. And every single one of them is priced at $100 or under.

The best Christmas gifts under $100

Get cool tech, premium gear and other unique gift ideas for everyone on your list. If you can spend more, we also found some amazing luxury Christmas gifts under $500. But if you're trying to stretch your holiday shopping budget even further, we also rounded up our favorite Christmas gifts under $50.

For tailgaters or campers: JJ Jujin mini charcoal grill

Amazon

This mini charcoal grill fits on a table and comes with everything you need to grill, smoke or braise your go-to tailgating dish. The grill features a smokestack to help pull smoke through the cylindrical chamber for even cooking. Air vents on the side and the thermometer on the lid let you monitor and control the temperature inside.

For tailgaters or even people who love grilling at home during football season but don't have the space for a full-sized grill, this handy little tabletop grill is a game changer.

The 4.2-star mini grill is $70 on Amazon.

Why we chose the JJ Jujin mini charcoal grill:

It's small enough to sit on a table, but big enough to fit a whole chicken or a small rack of ribs.

This gift is a great pick for both game day grillmasters and outdoorsy people who want to grill while camping.

With a smokestack, air vents and thermostat, this mini grill packs all the features you need for tender ribs, juicy burgers, smoked chicken and more.

For fitness-obsessed bookworms: Kindle

Amazon

This is a lightweight ereader you can use while peddling on a stationary bike or racking up your step count on a treadmill. The glare-free, high resolution display makes it easy to read even under the bright lights at the gym and features a battery life of up to six weeks.

The device comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited, a subscription that gives you unlimited access to millions of ebooks and audiobooks. It's like an all-you-can-eat buffet but for bookworms.

Get the 4.7-star rated e-reader for $120 on Amazon. (A version with lockscreen ads is available for $100, but we recommend spending the extra $20 for the ad-free version if this is a gift.)

Why we chose the Kindle

With 16 GB of built-in storage, you can store thousands of books on a single device.

With a Kindle Unlimited account, you can also get access to free audiobooks to listen to while running or lifting weights.

The compact, lightweight design is comfortable hold while peddling a bike or walking on a treadmill.

A stress-busting gift: Renpho Eyeris 3

Amazon

The Renpho Eyeris 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart eye massager. It offers three compression modes, three heat settings, two pressure modes, a timer and a range of vibration settings so you can get a custom massage tailored to your preferences.

The new smart eye massager has speakers to play built-in nature sounds and soothing music, or you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to play your favorite wind-down playlist.

Right now, you can get the 4.4-star rated eye massager while it's on sale at Amazon for just $70 after coupon (reduced from $130). If you miss the sale, the previous generation Renpho Eyeris 2 is priced at just $73 and packs many of the same features.

Why we chose the Renpho Eyeris 3:

You can customize compression location and intensity, temperature, vibration level and more to get the ultimate tension-relieving massage.

Use voice commands to turn it on or off and change settings so you can keep enjoying your massage even as you make adjustments.

Use the built in Bluetooth speakers to enjoy your favorite music while you relax.

The massager can remember the custom settings you selected for your last massage.

A space-saving gift for home gyms: Kettle Gryp

Amazon

Between large equipment like ellipticals or treadmills and all the smaller accessories like yoga mats, weight benches and free weights, a home gym can start feeling cluttered fast. But diversity is the spice of a good workout routine so it's important to have a variety of workout options.

Cue the Kettle Gryp. Instead of adding a complete set of kettle bells to the clutter, you can use the Kettle Gryp to turn any weight set into a kettle bell set.

Between one Kettle Gryp and Bowflex's adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, you could replace 15 pairs of dumbbells and 15 kettle bells.

Get the handy Kettle Gryp for just $35 on Amazon.

Why we chose the Kettle Gryp:

This attachment can snap onto just about any dumbbell, including adjustable weights, so you can get the benefits of a full set of kettle bells without the clutter or cost of a full set.

The ergonomic, non-slip handle provides a secure grip when doing kettle bell lifts.

The Kettle Gryp itself weighs less than a pound so it won't significantly change the weight you're lifting.

A smart scale for health nuts: Withings Body+ scale

Amazon

While gifting an ordinary scale might send the wrong message, this smart scale tracks more than just your weight. It also estimates body composition to tell you what percentage of that weight is muscle, fat or water.

The weight and bioelectrical sensors built into the scale give you a precise measurement of weight and body composition while the device's algorithms adjusts for your location to account for differences in altitude and earth's gravitational pull. That's a pretty smart scale.

This makes it a great gift for any health-conscious people on your list as well as strength trainers who want to track muscle gains. The precision body composition scale has over 28,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and is priced at $100.

Why we chose the Withings Body+:

This scale can automatically sync the data to more than 100 popular fitness apps.

The best-selling scale not only supports up to eight different users, but can automatically recognize who's standing on the scale.

The pregnancy tracking feature allows you to monitor your weight gain and get alerted if you're gaining too much or too little for your stage of pregnancy.

A baby mode lets you accurately weigh your little one, too.

For pickleball players: Pickletech 4.0 portable pickleball net

Amazon

This durable pickleball net is made from 7-ply HDPE fabric and 3.5 mm nylon mesh for a durable net you can take anywhere. The net comes with a non-slip rubber base, an easy-to-assemble interlocking frame, and a durable bag to make this as portable as possible.

Pickleball lovers will appreciate the ability to turn any court into a pickleball court. You can even set it up in your backyard, driveway or campsite to get a match in wherever you happen to be.

Get the durable and portable net while it's on sale at Amazon for $80 (reduced from $100).

Why we chose the Pickletech 4.0 portable pickleball net:

The net and frame are made from durable materials that can handle being set up and taken down repeatedly.

The storage bag and easy-to-assemble design make this portable net perfect for camping, traveling, or backyard practice sessions.

The 22-foot net is USAPA regulation size.

A smartwatch for under $100: Amazfit Bip 3 Pro

Amazon

It's not easy to find a good smartwatch under $100, but Amazfit is one of those rare exceptions. The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro features over 60 sport modes, 5 ATM water resistance and the ability to track heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and stress.

You can even customize the watch face to display the data you care about most or to display your own photos as the background. For the hikers our outdoorsy people on your list, this smartwatch connects to four satellite positioning systems for navigation even in remote wilderness.

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is a bargain at its regular price of $70, but you have a chance to save even more while it's on sale at Amazon for just $60.

Why we chose the Amazfit Band 7:

Track over 60 sports and activities and sync the data to your phone to easily keep track of your workout history.

With 5 ATM water resistance, you can take this in the pool.

The battery lasts up to 14 days on a single charge.

Navigate wherever you are with built-in GPS that connects to four satellite positioning systems.

A sleek, high-tech way to stay hydrated: Hidrate Spark Pro

Amazon

Drinking as much water as you're supposed to in a day is easier said than done. The Hidrate Spark Pro was designed to end that struggle. The color-changing bottom provides a visual reminder to stay hydrated by lighting up when it's time to take a sip.

A sensor on the bottom keeps track of how much water you drink and syncs that information to an app that you can install on your Apple Watch 8. You can also sync it with your Apple Health app to keep all your health and fitness data in one place.

Get the high-tech water bottle for $80 on Amazon.

Why we chose the Hidrate Spark Pro:

Set your own custom hydration goal or use the one automatically calculated for you based on personal details like weight, age, activity level and more.

Get reminders on your Apple Watch in case you don't notice your blinking bottle.

You can easily log other beverages you drink throughout the day from your watch.

For tennis players: Wilson RF DNA tennis bag

Amazon

The Wilson RF DNA tennis racket bag features two spacious main compartments and two side pockets to provide plenty of room to fit two rackets, shoes, balls and any other equipment or essentials you need to take to the court with you.

The latest edition from Wilson's Roger Federer collection, this bag features a classic style that's loaded with all the latest design features like PU molded side panels and thermoguard lining. The premium Wilson bag is a stylish and high quality bag that any tennis player would be happy to receive. Get the 4.5-star rated tennis bag for $99 on Amazon.

Why we chose the Wilson RF DNA tennis bag

The main compartments are lined with thermoguard to protect your gear from extreme temperatures.

Backpack straps and multiple handles give you plenty of ways to carry this bag.

The bag fits two rackets with room leftover for the rest of your equipment.

For football fans: NFL Offcourt slides

Nike

Consider every football fan on your list covered with these Nike Offcourt slides. The NFL edition slides are available in 31 NFL team colors so you're almost guaranteed to find a pair in his favorite team's colors. The slide itself features a supportive foam midsole and a cushy upper strap for a comfortable fit that he can wear all day. And at just $40 for a pair, it's also a budget-friendly gift idea that won't feel cheap or impersonal.

Why we chose the NFL Offcourt slides:

These slides are comfy and supportive whether you're watching the game at home or heading out to your favorite sports bar.

Getting a pair in your giftee's favorite team colors adds a personal touch to this gift.

Wear the supportive slides at the pool, on recovery days or around the house on Sunday.

