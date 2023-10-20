Amazon/Homesick

If you're looking for a ho-ho-hole-in-one Christmas gift for golfers, we are here to help. Golf gift aficionados ourselves, we dove deep into curating a list of our favorite rangefinders, golf tech, golf balls and even unique and clever gifts for golfers of all ages.

Truth is, gifting the perfect golf gift is about as rewarding as receiving one. Keep reading for our picks of the best gifts for golfers this Chistmas, Hannukah and holiday season, or tap the button below to see all the discount golf gifts at Amazon.

Best Christmas gifts for golfers

While we can't get you a ticket to the 2024 golf US Open (would if we could), we can set you up with a gift for just about every golfer in your life. Share, print and use this list as a reference yourself. We're here to make gifting easy this holiday season -- with or without that ticket to watch Jon Rahm, rory McIlroy, Michelle Wie and Nelly Kordan play in person.

Best gift for golf gadget lovers: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder

Amazon

If you're looking for a quick golf gift idea this holiday season, look no further.

We're big fans of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder and CBS Sports readers are, too. A flies-off-the-digital- shelves Amazon bestseller, this 4.7-star rated range finder from one of golf's top brands is currently $100 off on Amazon. That price is like a little gift for you, too.

A perfect gift for the golfer who can't get enough golf tech, this range finder will impress this holiday season. If you tap "add to cart" and knock your golf gifts off your holiday gift list with our first suggestion, rest assured you've chosen well.

Why we chose the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards

Accurate to +/- 1 yard

Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

Legal for tournament play

Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic quick-close band

Best splurge golf gift: SkyTrak Launch Monitor and Golf Simulator

Amazon

Sure, the SkyTrak launch monitor on golf simulator is a high-end splurge. Think of it as the ultimate golf video game -- one that lets you experience more than 100,000 famous courses from around the globe. But for the golfer who has it all, this launch monitor and golf simulator will have your golfer feeling like everyday is Christmas. Earning 4.3 stars on Amazon, verified buyers tee'd up their best compliments, calling this golf aid "superb."

The recipient will love all of SkyTrak's features below. You'll love the sale price, $2,695 (reduced from $2,995), its lowest price in over a month.

Why we chose SkyTrak launch monitor and golf simulator:

SkyTrak offers top-tier tutorials to help elevate your game.

Doppler radar measures club head speed, smash factor, club path and face angle.

The advanced camera systems offers accurate and highly reliable ball tracking.

Best golf tech for iPhone users: Rapsodo Mobile Golf Launch Monitor

Amazon

We love gadgets and we know golfers do, too. A literal game changer, the Rapsodo golf launch monitor is the only device to pair an iOS camera with radar processing for precise measurement. This mobile launch monitor features 10 metrics to deliver immediate swing replay with shot trace technology. Use this launch monitor as your mobile golf teacher, coach, guide or mentor to up your game in real time.

The Rapsodo golf launch monitor is now $300 (reduced from $500).

Note: This launch monitor is iOS compatible only. Android users, check out the Garmin Approach golf launch monitor ($579) at Amazon.

Why we chose the Rapsodo golf launch monitor:

This launch monitor is pocket sized and offer instant feedback on your swing.

This launch monitor features a GPS shot map.

Keep a record of your progress with the lifetime shot history feature.

The video replay offers a shot tracer which offers key feedback and your shot and how you can improve.

Best golf gift under $50: Homesick 19th Hole Scented Candle

Amazon

You're destined to win "most thoughtful gift giver" this winter courtesy of HomeSick Candle's golf-course-scented soy candle. A perfect host, coach or teacher gift, this is that clever gift any golfer will love and appreciate.

Why we chose the Homesick 19th Hold scented candle:

This candle blends the scent of sand dunes, holden hops and amber.

Featuring a 60-80 hour burn, this candle will last a while.

We love the price point for a small gift, teacher or coach gift, even a host gift.

Best golf watch: Garmin Approach S70

Amazon

When it comes to a smartwatch specifically designed with golfers in mind, the Garmin Approach S70 is in a category of its own. Featuring a 1.2-inch Amoled display and up to 10 days of battery life, this 4.6-star-rated high tech golf watch could be the game changer every golf needs.

Why we chose the Garmin Approach S70:

This watch features over 43K golf course maps.

The touchscreen offers superior brightness even on sunny days.

This watch offers course analysis, shot tracking, hazard info and precise green distances. It can also track wind conditions.

As a smart watch, the Garmin Approach S70 tracks blood oxygen levels, stress and energy levels, while also monitoring sleep and HRV status.

This smartwatch is light weight and can help track wind conditions to establish the perfect shot.

Best golf coffee table book: Remarkable Golf Courses

Amazon

A stunning hardcover, coffee table book, Remarkable Golf Courses takes you around the world via the world's most beautiful, intriguing and tricky golf courses including the highest in La Paz, Bolivia, to the lowest, in Death Valley, USA. Travel to the most northerly in the Arctic Circle to the most southerly in Tierra del Fuego, all while sitting in the comfort of your home.

This book can be purchased in two formats: Kindle and hard cover. We like to gift hard cover books.

Why we chose Remarkable Golf Courses:

We love that the author covers the quirks and hidden secrets of each golf course photographed.

This book earns 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Best moisture-wicking golf polo for men: Nike Dri-Fit Victory

Nike

Available in seven solid colors, Nike's Dri-Fit golf polo keeps players dry and in style while on the course and in the clubhouse. This golf polo from Nike is made from sustainable materials and is made from 100% recycled polyester fibers. Sizes range from XS to 4XL.

Why we chose the Nike Dri-Fit Victory polo:

We know golfers like to stay dry while in the game and off the course.

Nike makes high-quality golf apparel and gear.

The collar is ribbed to prevent curling.

The shoulder seams are powered forward so players can fully powder through their swing.

We like the clean look.

Most stylish women's golf visor: Tory Burch Performance Visor

Tory Burch

We want to have a blast on the golf course, we just don't want to get blasted by the sun on the golf course. Even as cooler temperatures beckon, golfers still need to protect themselves from the sun. Tory's 100% cotton twill women's visor will bring style and flair to their game (plus, avoiding dreaded hat hair is a total score).

Why we chose the Tory Burch Golfers Performance visor:

This visor features a striped elastic back enclosure that fits most heads.

The interior forehead band is lined with moisture wicking fabric.

This visor features stylish golf embroideries.

Best golf gift for kids: Mullybox golf subscription box

Mullybox

Give the gift that keeps on gifting (literally) for a kid that loves to golf with Mullybox's terrific golf-themed subscription box. This box arrives once every three months, keeping the holiday spirit going long after Santa's returned to the North Pole. Boxes include items such as hats, apparel, training aids, golf balls and more accessories.

Mullybox is also available for adults.

Why we chose Mullybox golf subscription boxes:

This is a creative way to support a child's love of golf.

These boxes are curated and help take the pressure off of finding the perfect gift.

This gift gives kids something to look forward too all year long, not just during Christmas.

Most practical golf gift: Golfer's Best all-in-one golf tool

Amazon

An all-in-one golf tool that does it all, this clever tool from Golfer's Best is a stroke counter, divot repair tool, bush, ball marker tightener and club groove cleaner.

Why we chose the Golfer's Best golf tool:

Dimensions: 5 x 3.5. x 1 inches, this tool fits easily in a pocket or golf bag.

This compact gift is terrific for a teacher or coach gift, gift exchange or a gift to yourself.

White Elephant golf gift: Jishi desk golf pen holder

Amazon

If you're in need of a golf-themed stocking stuffer, White Elephant gift or just need a little golf gift this season, we love this desktop golf pen holder. It comes with three mini golf club pens and a miniature golf ball.

Why we chose this golf pen holder:

This set is a great office accessory for golf fans.

This pen holder solves your gift exchange and stocking stuffer for golf fans needs.

The best gift to replace a bulky jacket: Peter Millar women's golf vest

Peter Millar

Temperatures or dropping. But that doesn't mean we want to step onto the golf course in a bulky jacket that inhibits our swing. That's where a streamlined golf vest comes in. Peter Millar's is a standout -- lightweight, while still insulated, warm and breathable. Choose from five colors, including the navy option shown.

Why we chose the Peter Millar women's golf vest:

This vest is both water and wind resistant and features pockets for sorting tees and other essentials.

This vest is ergonomically designed so it won't get in the way of your game.

We like that this vest looks great when worn before and after a game of golf.

Golf practice tool: Callaway Odyssey Indoor Putting Green

Amazon

This indoor 12-foot putting mat from Callaway is a top-notch training aid that helps simulate a real putting green. The high-quality construction eliminates the folds, bends and movement that make similar products useless over time.

Now $130, this Callaway indoor putting green has been reduced from $150.

Why we chose the Callaway indoor putting green:

This training aid features a solid backing, ramp and five recessed cups with hole-fill inserts designed to help you improve your aim and speed.

An optional foam wedge is included, which placed under the mat helps improve putts.

This mat earns 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Shop golf balls this Chrismas: Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls

Amazon

Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls are an Amazon best seller from one of readers' favorite brands. Featuring reduced slice and hook spins, great distance and a new cover, it's no wonder these Bridgestone golf balls make every day feel like a holiday.

Why we chose the Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls:

Bridgestone is the favored brand of Tiger Woods

This ball delivers longer and straighter flight with the driver.

The new cover and contact force dimples combine to create 46% more surface contact between the ball and the club, creating a more efficient swing.

Bridgestone's ball creates increased friction for improved spin around the green.



Golf gifts for the backyard: Tohifer Golf Practice Net



Amazon

An outstanding way to practice your swing from home, this 10'x 7' hitting aid helps you perfect your game with targets, a golf mat, balls and a tee. With this, you can practice at home, avoiding expensive course and driving range fees. It assembles and disassembles in under five minutes.

This golf practice net is $80 at Amazon now (reduced from $90).

Why we chose the Tohifer golf practice net:

This practice net is suitable for all ages and is large enough to handle most drives at a distance.

This net features one large target and three elevated smaller targets, suitable for beginning to advanced players.

Most elegant golf notebook: Smythson Golf Notes Panama Notebook

Smythson

One of the best things about getting outside and onto the golf course is disconnecting, decompressing and ditching our phones for a couple of hours while we try to connect with the ball. Instead of using an app, we love the elegance, style and efficiency of a designated golf notebook. Smythson makes beautiful bound leather golf notebooks that will surely impress whoever is lucky enough to be on the receiving end of this thoughtful gift. Available in four colors.

Why we chose the Smythson golf notes notebook:

Dimensions: 3.5 W x 5.5" H.

You can personalize this gift with a monogram, company name or nickname.

This leather notebook is lightweight, flexible and hard-wearing.

This golf notebook is bound with crossgrain lambskin.

Best personalized golf gift: Wilson personalized golf balls

Amazon

A great gift for a grandparent or relative that keeps loved ones close to their heart even on the golf course. These balls come in a three-pack and can be customized with a photo, graphic or text.

Why we chose Wilson personalized golf balls:

Personalized gifts are a terrific way to show love and appreciation to loved ones near and far.

These balls double as a commemorative souvenir to be displayed at home, or taken out on the course for a full game of golf.

These Wilson golf balls are perfectly designed to lower drag force and provide a smooth golf play with high-speed shots.



Best golf gift for NFL fans: NFL team golf club head covers

Fanatics

These NFL-team-themed oversized covers fit drivers and feature embroidered team graphics. These head covers are also available for NHL, NBA and MLB teams. They're a great way for fans to rep their favorite team while on the golf course.

Why we chose NFL team club head covers:

The extended sleeves protect the club's shaft.

These feature a padded foam interior.

The heat sealed graphics are durable and made to last.

