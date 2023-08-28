Save big on top-quality Wilson golf gear, including the 2022 Launch Pad Graphite Irons, at the company's Labor Day sale. Wilson

Wilson is synonymous with top-tier tennis gear, including the official ball of the U.S. Open. But Wilson also makes championship-worthy golf gear as well. PGA stars Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman and Brendan Steele all play with Wilson clubs and equipment. In fact, Wilson was the first golf equipment manufacturer to directly sponsor a professional golfer when they sponsored Walter Hagen in 1932.

A lot has changed since then, but the quality of Wilson golf has not. There's never been a better time to tee up -- Wilson's throwing a huge Labor Day sale on some its best stand bags, golf clubs, golf putters and more.

Best deals at the huge Wilson golf sale

Read on for a quick preview of the Wilson golf deals featured in this article. We curated a list of Wilson's best deals on their most popular golf products. Wilson's products are high end, on par with top brands like Callaway and TaylorMade. That means Wilson products come at a premium, making this sale on even better time to shop on Wilson golf gear.

Wilson

This tour-caliber, four-piece urethane golf ball is constructed for high precision, improved speed and consistency. Wilson has spared no detail in ensuring a consistent ball that helps you level up your game.

Wilson Staff golf balls are currently priced at $50 per dozen. When you buy two, you get one free. Add three to your cart to get this deal.

Top features of the Wilson Staff Model Golf Balls:

Available in yellow or bright white.

Multicore composition amplifies energy to create great distance performance.

Seamless dimple pattern creates less trajectory and offers increased distance.

Wilson

Loaded with pockets and dividers for maximum convenience and storage, the Wilson NFL cart bag features 14 full-length dividers, while made constructed to remain durable through travel and weather conditions.

Rep your favorite NFL team's colors, or gift this to your favorite NFL fan this holiday season. The Wilson NFL Cart Bag is currently on sale at Wilson for $180, reduced from $250.

Top features of the Wilson NFL Cart Bag:

It has seven closed pockets and 14 full-length dividers.

A Wilson NFL Cart Bag is available for every NFL team.

Its base sits firmly in a golf cart.

WIlson

This lightweight, right-handed, complete golf set is specifically designed with female golfers in mind. This complete set includes: Driver; Fairway-5; Hybrid-4, 5, 6; Irons 7, 8, 9; PW; SW; Putter; bag and head covers. The bag features enough storage to keep your valuables safe, secure and accessible all day.

The Wilson Women's Magnolia Complete Set is currently on sale at Wilson for $600 (reduced from $650).

Top features of the Wilson Women's Magnolia Complete Golf Set:

The bag offers plenty of extra storage for valuables and accessories.

This durable set includes every club you'll need, plus a lightweight bag to carry them in.

Wilson

Featuring a progressive head shape, Wilson D9 hybrids use variable face technology to assist with high ball speeds and high launch angles (even on off-center hits). Constructed from premium steel, the face is thin and optimized to deliver more distance.

The Wilson D9 fairway wood, a Wilson bestseller, is 40% off now at Wilson. Pick up yours for just $150 (reduced from $250).

Wilson

Not just for beginners, the Wilson Launch Pad Steel Irons feature an optimized sole to keep the club head out of the grass, while delivering consistency with every swing. Wilson reduced weight and removed mass, requiring less effort to launch the ball farther and higher. New finishing techniques resist scuffing and chipping.

Wilson launch pad steel irons are now $700 at Wilson, reduced from $800.

WIlson

Buyer love this putter, especially for the price. Its dark matte finish reduces glare, while the counterbalanced design offers added control on every stroke.

The Wilson Grant Park Putter is currently $100 at Wilson, reduced from $130.

Related Content on CBS Essentials: