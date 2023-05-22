Officially establishing himself as a "generational talent," Brooks Koepka won his fifth major at PGA Championship 2023. Koekpa becomes the first golfer to win a major while also playing on the (polarizing) LIV Series, defeating Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler by two strokes.

Watching from home gave us a serious case of inspiration. Knowing we can't swing like Koepka, we're going to get close by shopping the golf gear and brands the pros use. Join us, won't you?

The best golf gear from the best PGA players

The best of the best were on the course at Oak Hill this weekend including 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, 2022 Fed Ex Cup champion Rory McIlroy, and 2022 BMW Championship winner Patrick Canlay. Here's what gear they used to play -- and how you can score it for yourself.

Rory McIlroy: Back To Taylor Made Wedges

Amazon

After McIllroy's two-week post-Masters break, he returned to play in the Wells Fargo Championship with a number of TaylorMade MG3 lob wedges in his bag, each featuring slightly different sole grinds and bounce options appropriate for different conditions. This was a surprising return to TaylorMade, since he's been using Titleist Vokey wedges since the end of 2022.

"TaylorMade worked on some wedges for me," McIlroy said. "They seem to be performing really nicely. They're sort of a combination of [wedges] that I've had previously, like a little bit of [design] from the Nike wedge, a little bit of [design] from the Vokey wedges, just sort of trying to blend them all together into the components that I like between the two, and coming up with something that's a little bit of a blend of both, which I think [TaylorMade has] done really well."

McIlroy's wedges are custom, but Amazon has TaylorMade MG3 SB wedges that are similar.

TaylorMade MG3 SB wedge, $179

More top-rated TaylorMade wedges on Amazon:

Save $110 on a 13-piece TaylorMade golf set with bag

Amazon

Need more than just a wedge? With few exceptions, elated reviewers commented how much they enjoyed playing with this set. Buyers commented that they liked the flex and weight of the set and "couldn't wait to get back out on the course." You will, too.

RBZ Speedlite complete 13-piece golf set, $1,290 (reduced from $1,400)

Patrick Cantlay: Titleist

Amazon

Currently ranked No. 4 in the world, Southern California native Patrick Cantlay finished tenth on the leaderboard at Oak Hill. Cantlay is a three-time PGA Tour Champion and also ranked No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 55 weeks. His most recent win was in 2020 at the ZOZO Championship.

Though Cantlay left Team Titleist before the beginning of this year's tour in favor of equipment free agency, he's still still loyal to Titleist's Pro V1 golf balls.

Titleist 2023 Pro V1 AlignXL golf balls (12 ct.), $75

Shop more Titleist golf balls on Amazon

Xander Schauffele: Callaway Paradym

Amazon

Xander Schauffele has long-since been using Callaway's Epic Speed Triple Diamond three-wood, which offers max performance. At the start of 2023, he added a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond three-wood, a high launch model, to his bag.

(Schauffele isn't the only pro who reps this golf brand on the course -- Callaway sponsors Jon Rahm.)

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver (Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X-Stiff), $850

More top-rated gear from Callaway

Related Content On CBS Sports: