Officially establishing himself as a "generational talent," Brooks Koepka won his fifth major at PGA Championship 2023. Koekpa becomes the first golfer to win a major while also playing on the (polarizing) LIV Series, defeating Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler by two strokes.
Watching from home gave us a serious case of inspiration. Knowing we can't swing like Koepka, we're going to get close by shopping the golf gear and brands the pros use. Join us, won't you?
The best golf gear from the best PGA players
The best of the best were on the course at Oak Hill this weekend including 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, 2022 Fed Ex Cup champion Rory McIlroy, and 2022 BMW Championship winner Patrick Canlay. Here's what gear they used to play -- and how you can score it for yourself.
Rory McIlroy: Back To Taylor Made Wedges
After McIllroy's two-week post-Masters break, he returned to play in the Wells Fargo Championship with a number of TaylorMade MG3 lob wedges in his bag, each featuring slightly different sole grinds and bounce options appropriate for different conditions. This was a surprising return to TaylorMade, since he's been using Titleist Vokey wedges since the end of 2022.
"TaylorMade worked on some wedges for me," McIlroy said. "They seem to be performing really nicely. They're sort of a combination of [wedges] that I've had previously, like a little bit of [design] from the Nike wedge, a little bit of [design] from the Vokey wedges, just sort of trying to blend them all together into the components that I like between the two, and coming up with something that's a little bit of a blend of both, which I think [TaylorMade has] done really well."
McIlroy's wedges are custom, but Amazon has TaylorMade MG3 SB wedges that are similar.$179 at Amazon
More top-rated TaylorMade wedges on Amazon:
- Quality for price: TaylorMade MG1 Chrome wedge, $110 (reduced from $120)
- A favorite with reviewers: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedge, $180
- Quality design: TaylorMade Milled Grind hi toe raw wedge, $170
Save $110 on a 13-piece TaylorMade golf set with bag
Need more than just a wedge? With few exceptions, elated reviewers commented how much they enjoyed playing with this set. Buyers commented that they liked the flex and weight of the set and "couldn't wait to get back out on the course." You will, too.
RBZ Speedlite complete 13-piece golf set, $1,290 (reduced from $1,400)$1,290 on Amazon
Patrick Cantlay: Titleist
Currently ranked No. 4 in the world, Southern California native Patrick Cantlay finished tenth on the leaderboard at Oak Hill. Cantlay is a three-time PGA Tour Champion and also ranked No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 55 weeks. His most recent win was in 2020 at the ZOZO Championship.
Though Cantlay left Team Titleist before the beginning of this year's tour in favor of equipment free agency, he's still still loyal to Titleist's Pro V1 golf balls.
Titleist 2023 Pro V1 AlignXL golf balls (12 ct.), $75$75 on Amazon
Shop more Titleist golf balls on Amazon
- A ball that builds confidence: Titleist AVX golf balls (12 ct.), $55
- A consistent best-selling golf ball: Titleist Pro V1 golf balls (12 ct.), $55
Xander Schauffele: Callaway Paradym
Xander Schauffele has long-since been using Callaway's Epic Speed Triple Diamond three-wood, which offers max performance. At the start of 2023, he added a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond three-wood, a high launch model, to his bag.
(Schauffele isn't the only pro who reps this golf brand on the course -- Callaway sponsors Jon Rahm.)
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver (Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X-Stiff), $850$850 on Amazon
More top-rated gear from Callaway
- Amazon best-selling men's golf set: Strata Men's Complete Golf Set, $365 (reduced from $400)
- Amazon best-selling women's golf set: Strata Women's Complete Golf Set, $530 (reduced from $600)
- Soft, yet durable balls: Callaway Golf 2021 Supersoft golf balls (12 ct.), $25
Related Content On CBS Sports:
- Swing like 2023 LPGA Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu with these amazing women's golf clubs
- Get PGA Championship ready: Jon Rahm's favorite brand Callaway is on sale on Amazon
- The ultimate women's golf bag buying guide
- Shop these amazing golf ball deals now
- The ultimate men's golf bag buying guide
- Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are their best price of 2023 at Amazon now