Whether you're a weekend warrior or think you're the next Lenny Korda, there's never been a better time to swing into the right golf gear. That starts with the right golf bag.

Today's options are nothing like your parents' clunky golf bags. Gone are the Sunday back spasms caused by a bag heavier than the clubs it carried. Modern golf bags, like Taylor Made ST Cart Bag and the Founders Premium Cart Bag are lightweight, water-resistant and feature strap and divider options to meet every player's needs at every level of play.

See you on the fairway!

What to look for in a golf bag: Types of golf bags

Carry golf bags:

The lightest weight, carry bags are best for players who prefer to walk the course.

Our favorite option: PGM Easy Carry Golf Stand Bag

Stand: Stand bags offer the most versatility, though heavier in weight than carry bags.

Our favorite option: TaylorMade Golf Ladies Select ST Stand Bag

Cart: Featuring a base at the bottom and ample amounts of storage and pockets, cart bags are generally preferred by the pros.

Our favorite option: Founders Club Premium Cart Bag with 14 Way Organizer

Tour: Also a favorite of pros and diehard golfers, tour bags (also known as staff bags) are often larger and more luxurious, but also weigh more than cart bags in general.

Our favorite option: MacGregor Golf VIP Deluxe 14-Way Ladies Tour Bag

Travel: Made specifically for the golfer who wants to travel the world's best courses, travel bags are designed to protect clubs without the extra weight of cart and tour bags.

Our favorite option: Partage Travel Bag With Wheels

Things to consider when buying a golf bag

Dividers: The most important part of your bag will be its dividers. Ranging from one to 15 dividers, look for the term "way-top" used in reference to the number of dividers at the top of the bag. *Southpaws, look for a bag with dividers designated for left-handed clubs.

Number of pockets and features: From insulated cooler pockets to keep a drink cold, to small pockets for keys and accessories, assess your needs before choosing your golf bag.

Strap System: Most bag have lift handles making the bag easier to carry, but course-walkers should look for strap systems with wide, well-padded straps.

Our favorite women's golf bags 2023

Looking for a new golf bag to start the season? How about a cart bag that will make you feel like a pro or a travel bag that will take your clubs anywhere you want to go. Shop our selections of top-rated golf club bags below.

Carry Bags

Sunday Golf Easy Carry Loma Bag

This lightweight bag comes with a bonus stand for increased versatility. The cooler pouch will keep a beverage cool. The valuables pockets will keep your precious cargo safe. The eight cool color choices will please even the most discerning golfer.

Sunday Golf East Carry Loma Bag, $130

Ruthnissi Easy Carry Golf Bag

Amazon

Lightweight but spacious enough to hold six to seven clubs, this bag features three zipper pockets and one mesh pocket to hold cell phones, sunscreen, golf tees and that lip balm that always seems to go missing. We especially like the rubber tubings on the feet to protect from otherwise inevitable scratching.

Ruthnissi Easy Carry Golf Bag, $66

More carry golf bags to consider:

Lightweight Sunday Golf Bag With Detachable Strap, $100

Orlimar Pitch 'n Putt Lightweight Stand Carry Bag, $48

Stand Bags

Cobra Golf Ultralight Pro Stand Bag

Amazon

Thoughtfully designed with storage needs in mind, Cobra's stand bag is both lightweight and highly functional. Seven pockets hold everything you might need on the course including an insulated pocket for a perfectly chilled beverage.

Cobra Ultralight Pro Stand Bag, $180 (reduced from $225)

Callaway Golf Fairway 14 Stand Bag

Amazon

Featuring a 14-way lowrider top and full-length dividers, Callaway's stand bag comes in over a dozen amazing color ways.

Callaway Golf Fairway 14 Stand Bag, $270

More stand golf bags to consider:

Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag, $93 (reduced from $130)

Callaway Golf Chev Stand Bag, $190

ASK ECHO Lightweight Golf Stand Bag, $160 after coupon (reduced from $200)

Cart Bags

Callaway Golf Chev Dry Cart Bag

Amazon

The 14 way-top with integrated putter well provides enough space for even the most avid golfer, but the towel rack will dazzle even your most serious competitor.

Callaway Golf Chev Dry Cart Bag, $302

MacGregor Golf VIP Ladies Cart Bag with Built in Wheels

Amazon

The 14-way divider system and seven pockets will help you keep your clubs and valuables organized, but the bag's wheels are a game changer.

MacGregor Golf VIP Ladies Cart Bag with Built in Wheels, $150

More cart golf bags to consider:

Sun Mountain 14 Way Full Cart Bag, $290

Hot-Z Golf Ladies 2.5 Deluxe 14 Way Divider Cart Bag, $110 (reduced from $140)

TaylorMade Cart Lite Bag, $236 (reduced from $260)

Tour Bags

Glove It Ladies' Golf Bag With 14 Dividers

Amazon

Why not show a little personality on the fairway courtesy of Glove It's two iconic patterns? The 14 dividers, nine easy-access pockets, cooler pocket and umbrella sleeve give this bag some major bang for its buck.

Glove It Ladies' Golf Bag With 14 Dividers, $200 (reduced from $250)

RJ Sports Bliss 14 Way Divider Top Deluxe Bag

Amazon

The 14-way divider has perfectly sized pockets for each club, the extra-large water-repellant pockets boast enough space for jackets or sweaters. Insulated cooler pockets keep beverages cool and the 100% waterproof zippers keep scorecards and club cards dry.

RJ Sports Bliss 14 Way Divider Top Deluxe Bag, $200

More tour golf bags to consider:

Majek Ladies 9 inch 14-Way Golf Bag, $150

Wilson Unisex-Adult Xtra Golf Bag, $160 (reduced from $169)

Titleist Golf 15 Bag, $270

Travel Bags

Looking to do some golfing while on vacation? Your clubs can come with you with these top-rated travel golf bags, available on Amazon.

Founders Club Golf Travel Cover Luggage, $179

Samsonite Hard Shell Travel Bag, $270

Partage Travel Bag With Wheels

