Whether you're a weekend warrior or think you're the next Lenny Korda, there's never been a better time to swing into the right golf gear. That starts with the right golf bag.
Today's options are nothing like your parents' clunky golf bags. Gone are the Sunday back spasms caused by a bag heavier than the clubs it carried. Modern golf bags, like Taylor Made ST Cart Bag and the Founders Premium Cart Bag are lightweight, water-resistant and feature strap and divider options to meet every player's needs at every level of play.
See you on the fairway!$200 at Amazon
What to look for in a golf bag: Types of golf bags
Carry golf bags:
The lightest weight, carry bags are best for players who prefer to walk the course.
Our favorite option: PGM Easy Carry Golf Stand BagBuy from Amazon for $79.99
Stand: Stand bags offer the most versatility, though heavier in weight than carry bags.
Our favorite option: TaylorMade Golf Ladies Select ST Stand BagBuy from Amazon for $199.99
Cart: Featuring a base at the bottom and ample amounts of storage and pockets, cart bags are generally preferred by the pros.
Our favorite option: Founders Club Premium Cart Bag with 14 Way Organizer$200 at Amazon
Tour: Also a favorite of pros and diehard golfers, tour bags (also known as staff bags) are often larger and more luxurious, but also weigh more than cart bags in general.
Our favorite option: MacGregor Golf VIP Deluxe 14-Way Ladies Tour Bag$130 at Amazon
Travel: Made specifically for the golfer who wants to travel the world's best courses, travel bags are designed to protect clubs without the extra weight of cart and tour bags.
Our favorite option: Partage Travel Bag With Wheels$60 at Amazon
Things to consider when buying a golf bag
Dividers: The most important part of your bag will be its dividers. Ranging from one to 15 dividers, look for the term "way-top" used in reference to the number of dividers at the top of the bag. *Southpaws, look for a bag with dividers designated for left-handed clubs.
Number of pockets and features: From insulated cooler pockets to keep a drink cold, to small pockets for keys and accessories, assess your needs before choosing your golf bag.
Strap System: Most bag have lift handles making the bag easier to carry, but course-walkers should look for strap systems with wide, well-padded straps.
Our favorite women's golf bags 2023
Looking for a new golf bag to start the season? How about a cart bag that will make you feel like a pro or a travel bag that will take your clubs anywhere you want to go. Shop our selections of top-rated golf club bags below.
Carry Bags
Sunday Golf Easy Carry Loma Bag
This lightweight bag comes with a bonus stand for increased versatility. The cooler pouch will keep a beverage cool. The valuables pockets will keep your precious cargo safe. The eight cool color choices will please even the most discerning golfer.
Sunday Golf East Carry Loma Bag, $130$130 at Amazon
Ruthnissi Easy Carry Golf Bag
Lightweight but spacious enough to hold six to seven clubs, this bag features three zipper pockets and one mesh pocket to hold cell phones, sunscreen, golf tees and that lip balm that always seems to go missing. We especially like the rubber tubings on the feet to protect from otherwise inevitable scratching.
Ruthnissi Easy Carry Golf Bag, $66$66 at Amazon
More carry golf bags to consider:
Lightweight Sunday Golf Bag With Detachable Strap, $100$100 at Amazon
Orlimar Pitch 'n Putt Lightweight Stand Carry Bag, $48$48 at Amazon
Stand Bags
Cobra Golf Ultralight Pro Stand Bag
Thoughtfully designed with storage needs in mind, Cobra's stand bag is both lightweight and highly functional. Seven pockets hold everything you might need on the course including an insulated pocket for a perfectly chilled beverage.
Cobra Ultralight Pro Stand Bag, $180 (reduced from $225)$180 at Amazon
Callaway Golf Fairway 14 Stand Bag
Featuring a 14-way lowrider top and full-length dividers, Callaway's stand bag comes in over a dozen amazing color ways.
Callaway Golf Fairway 14 Stand Bag, $270$270 at Amazon
More stand golf bags to consider:
Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag, $93 (reduced from $130)$93 at Amazon
Callaway Golf Chev Stand Bag, $190$190 at Amazon
ASK ECHO Lightweight Golf Stand Bag, $160 after coupon (reduced from $200)$160 at Amazon
Cart Bags
Callaway Golf Chev Dry Cart Bag
The 14 way-top with integrated putter well provides enough space for even the most avid golfer, but the towel rack will dazzle even your most serious competitor.
Callaway Golf Chev Dry Cart Bag, $302$302 at Amazon
MacGregor Golf VIP Ladies Cart Bag with Built in Wheels
The 14-way divider system and seven pockets will help you keep your clubs and valuables organized, but the bag's wheels are a game changer.
MacGregor Golf VIP Ladies Cart Bag with Built in Wheels, $150$150 at Amazon
More cart golf bags to consider:
Sun Mountain 14 Way Full Cart Bag, $290$290 at Amazon
Hot-Z Golf Ladies 2.5 Deluxe 14 Way Divider Cart Bag, $110 (reduced from $140)$110 at Amazon
TaylorMade Cart Lite Bag, $236 (reduced from $260)$236 at Amazon
Tour Bags
Glove It Ladies' Golf Bag With 14 Dividers
Why not show a little personality on the fairway courtesy of Glove It's two iconic patterns? The 14 dividers, nine easy-access pockets, cooler pocket and umbrella sleeve give this bag some major bang for its buck.
Glove It Ladies' Golf Bag With 14 Dividers, $200 (reduced from $250)$200 at Amazon
RJ Sports Bliss 14 Way Divider Top Deluxe Bag
The 14-way divider has perfectly sized pockets for each club, the extra-large water-repellant pockets boast enough space for jackets or sweaters. Insulated cooler pockets keep beverages cool and the 100% waterproof zippers keep scorecards and club cards dry.
RJ Sports Bliss 14 Way Divider Top Deluxe Bag, $200$200 at Amazon
More tour golf bags to consider:
Majek Ladies 9 inch 14-Way Golf Bag, $150$150 at Amazon
Wilson Unisex-Adult Xtra Golf Bag, $160 (reduced from $169)$160 at Amazon $270 at Amazon
Travel Bags
Looking to do some golfing while on vacation? Your clubs can come with you with these top-rated travel golf bags, available on Amazon.
Founders Club Golf Travel Cover Luggage, $179$179 at Amazon
Samsonite Hard Shell Travel Bag, $270$270 at Amazon
Partage Travel Bag With WheelsCheck stock at Amazon