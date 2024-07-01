Getty Images

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is just a couple of weeks away and shoppers are already getting their game plans ready to take advantage of as many deals as they can during the 48-hour sales event. Amazon Prime Day is slated to run from Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 17. Over those two days, Amazon will be dropping prices on thousands of products across the site.

While the retailer hasn't revealed exactly which products will be on sale yet, this year is the tenth annual Prime Day event Amazon has hosted. So we're expecting some especially sweet deals to mark the occasion, including unbeatable deals on some of the most popular fitness trackers and smartwatches on the market.

As great as the deals are sure to be, they will also only be available to Prime members. So if you haven't signed up for Amazon Prime yet, you'll need to do so before Prime Day to make sure you're ready to grab these deals as soon as they drop. Luckily, Amazon has a special membership offer right now. When you sign up now, you can get three months of Amazon Prime for just $7.49 per month. That's half the regular fee of $14.99 per month.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

Will fitness trackers and smartwatches be on sale for Prime Day 2024?

Based on Amazon Prime Day sales from past years, we expect there will be plenty of great Prime Day deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches this year. In the past, we've seen some deep discounts on the latest models from top-rated brands like Apple, Fitbit, Garmin and more. So, we're confident there will be some great deals on those brands again--and we'll be scouring the site for the absolute best deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers from all of our favorite brands.

Will there be deals on Apple Watches for Prime Day?

While the retailer hasn't announced any deals yet, we definitely expect to see some deep discounts on Apple Watches for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

But you don't have to wait for the summer sales event to snag the latest Apple Watch at a deep discount: The Apple Watch 9 is already on sale at Amazon. Regularly retailing for $399, the 41 mm version of the watch is on sale for $329 at Amazon right now. You can also get the 45 mm size for $330 (reduced from $429). Considering that some color options of Apple Watch 9 will likely sell out quickly on Prime Day, you may want to place your order now to guarantee you get the watch you want (at a great price).

With upgraded Siri Health functionality and a new double tap gesture, the latest generation Apple Watch is a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

Will Fitbits be on sale for Prime Day?

We saw tons of great Amazon Prime Day deals on Fitbits last year, so we're sure to see some this year, too. For shoppers who can't wait, there's already a great deal on the Fitbit Sense, an older model of the best stress management smartwatch on the market.

Offering a Daily Stress Management Score, this Fitbit gives you insights into your body's reaction to stress and features mindfulness content to help lower stress levels. That score is based on a combination of heart rate, body temperature, breathing, and electrical currents on the surface of your skin. This advanced Fitbit smartwatch also gives you a daily readiness score based on your sleep quality, fitness level and workout history.

Regularly $250, you can get it now for just $152 at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Will Garmin watches be on sale for Prime Day?

We've got a feeling there will be a few great price drops on some of the best golf watches and smartwatches for runners during Amazon Prime Day 2024. One of our favorite brands for durable and feature-packed smartwatches and fitness trackers, Garmin is a premium brand with premium prices. So we're always on the lookout for Garmin deals.

If you can't wait for Prime Day, we already spotted this deal on the Garmin Approach S70 at Amazon. With cool features like a virtual caddie that suggests clubs based on wind and performance and preloaded maps of over 43,000 golf courses around the world, the Garmin Approach S70 is a golfer's best friend. Off the course, it's also a fully functional smartwatch with text and email alerts, Garmin Pay, health monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking and more.

Right now, you can save over $90 on the top-rated golf watch at Amazon. Get it for just $608 (reduced from $700).

Will the Samsung Galaxy watch be on sale for Prime Day?

If past years are anything to go by, there are likely to be some deep discounts on Samsung Galaxy Watches during Amazon Prime Day 2024. For shoppers who don't want to wait, you can already find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, the brand's latest smartwatch on sale at Amazon.

The latest generation of the Galaxy Watch features a longer battery life and a bigger display than past generations. You also get built-in GPS and advanced health sensors like heart rate, temperature and more. It's got great sleep-tracking features and the ability to create custom workouts, too. Convenient features like Samsung Wallet and the ability to answer calls and texts make this a great daily smartwatch.

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price of the premium smartwatch to just $240. That's $90 off the regular list price of $330.