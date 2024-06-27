Callaway/CBS Essentials

From July 16 through July 17, Prime members will have a chance to shop thousands of unbeatable deals during the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event. But, if you can't wait that long, the retailer is already offering some early deals that should quench your thirst for savings. Whether you're due for a golf shoe upgrade or you've been eyeing some new clubs, there are tons of major golf deals available right now, so you can return to the course with fresh gear and an even fresher commitment to honing your game this season.

We scoured the site for the best golf deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day and spotted some serious savings on Callaway, Wilson and other top golf brands. From this deep discount on our readers' absolute favorite Callaway golf rangefinder to clearance deals on premium golf apparel, these are the best golf deals you don't have to wait for Prime Day to shop.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on golf rangefinders

Up your golf game with terrific rangefinders from Callaway and Gogogo Sport, all on sale now.

Reader-favorite golf deal: Callaway 300 Pro golf rangefinder ($120 off)

Whether you're getting started on holiday gifting or looking for a treat for yourself, the tournament-legal Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder is a favorite of CBS Sports readers -- with good reason. This 4.7-star-rated rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands.

Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway rangefinder is just $180 on Amazon now -- over 30% off. We regularly see this rangefinder priced at $200, so this is a better-than-usual deal. It includes a premium carry case with a carabiner and elastic quick-close band.

Gogogo Sport Vpro Golf laser rangefinder (Over 50% off)

Finding top-notch golf gear for under $100 isn't always easy. That's one reason we love this golf rangefinder deal at Amazon. You can get this high-quality, tournament-legal rangefinder for $80 (reduced from $130). Then clip the on-site coupon for 10% to bring the price down to just $72.

Best golf ball deals at Amazon

These golf ball deals from Wilson and other top-rated brands feature the latest technology to give you the biggest advantage on the course.

High-quality golf ball deal: Bridgestone Tour B RX golf balls

The Bridgestone Tour B RX golf ball was designed specifically for golfers with mid-range swing speeds. A soft and responsive core helps generate higher speeds while the urethane cover and specialized dimple pattern keep the ball stable and provide better control.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024, you can save 26% on a 12-pack of these tour-ready Bridgestone golf balls. Get the box for $37 instead of $50.

TaylorMade 2021 TP5 golf balls ($40)

A more reactive ball designed for increased speed, the TaylorMade 2021 TP5 golf ball features next-level aerodynamics for an enhanced carry. These golf balls are available at Amazon for $40 (reduced from $50). Each pack contains 12 balls.

Save on golf balls for football fans: Wilson Staff Duo Soft NFL golf balls

Get a set of top-of-the-line golf balls with your favorite NFL team's logo printed on them at Amazon. Engineered for easier launches and longer flights down the fairway, the Duo Soft golf ball boasts a specialized construction designed to maximize energy return. This helps improve speed and reduce spin for straighter shots.

Right now, you can get a box of 12 NFL-themed golf balls at Amazon for $24 (reduced from $30).

Golf apparel on sale at Amazon

Callaway may make terrific golf rangefinders, clubs and balls, but it also makes top-tier golf shirts. Callaway golf shirts are on sale right now. Here are some of our top Amazon deal picks.

Callaway Weather Series golf sweater (Save $30)

While summer means the weather is warming up, you'll still need some protection from the wind and unpredictable chilly days that come with the season. For that, we like this thermal quarter-zip golf sweater by Callaway. Made from 100% merino wool, it's luxuriously soft and warm without feeling bulky or hot. The mock neck and ribbing at the cuffs and hem keep the wind out, and if you want a little more breathing room, unzip the quarter zip at the neck to get some airflow.

Prices start at $80 for select colorways and sizes (reduced from $110).

Travis Mathew Sand Harbor short (Over 50% off)

Wrinkle-resistant and stretchy, these casual golf shorts from Travis Mathew look as good as they feel. Even after a full day of golfing, the high-end knit material will look as good as it did when you first put it on. They're stretchy, lightweight and comfy enough to be your go-to shorts all summer.

Get them at Amazon while they're on sale for as low as $37 (reduced from $90).

Callaway men's micro hex polo ($15 off)

This solid textured polo from Callaway comes in an array of striking solid colors. This polo seamlessly transitions from the golf course to the clubhouse.

Every colorway of this golf polo is on sale at Amazon right now, with prices as low as $40 (reduced from $55). But hurry, because sizes and colors are selling out fast.

Best golf club deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

When it comes to golf clubs, we went all in on finding the best sales on complete sets that you can still shop this week.

Wilson women's Magnolia complete set ($150 off)

This lightweight women's complete golf set from Wilson earns 5.0 stars from verified Wilson shoppers. This set is offered in two options: standard and petite. The set is available at Amazon for $500 (reduced from $650).

Get a complete set of golf clubs for $300: Callaway Strata golf club set

The 9-piece Callaway Strata golf club set includes a driver, hybrid, 7- through 9-irons, sand wedge, putter and a durable Callaway golf stand bag. Featuring titanium heads designed for forgiveness and control, these are the best golf clubs for casual players or beginners.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the 9-piece set for just $300 (reduced from $350).

Over $150 off premium golf irons: Cobra Golf Air-X 2 iron set

With graphite shafts and overall lightweight construction, this Cobra Air-X 2 iron set is built for speed. That means easy swinging with less drag and heel-biased weighting that makes for easier launches. The easy-to-swing set is also optimized to be more forgiving so you can still get speed, distance and accuracy on mishits.

That forgiveness is possible thanks to innovative design features like the signature H.O.T. Face design on the driver which adds 15 zones of variable thickness designed to produce faster ball speeds across a wider portion of the face.

Get a premium set that includes 5- through 9- irons as well as a pitching wedge and gap wedge for just $542 (reduced from $699).

Best golf shoe deals you can shop right now

Save on best-in-class golf shoes offering the perfect balance of stability and flexibility.

Save on cushy golf shoes: Callaway Coronado V2

The Callaway Coronado V2 SL golf shoe is one of the most comfortable shoes you can wear on the green. The supportive foam insole and the forged DX midsole give you a more natural ground feel while still providing comfort and support.

The performance golf shoe from Callaway starts at $85 for women's sizes and $110 for men's sizes on Amazon (reduced from $130).

Get up to 41% off spiked golf shoes: Footjoy Hyperflex

With soft stratofoam in the midsole to absorb shock and add a little bounce to your step, the Footjoy Hyperflex is a comfortable golf shoe to wear for a full day on the course. Ankle padding and ortholite insoles that mold to your foot add to the comfort.

On the outsole, the Fast Twist 3.0 cleat system makes it easy to insert spikes when you get to the course and remove them again when it's time to kick back in the clubhouse. That convenient design gives you the stability and control of a spiked shoe when you need it while still being able to enjoy the comfort and support off the course.

Both men's and women's sizes are on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. Normally listed at $170, women's sizes are on sale for as low as $100. Men's sizes start at $120.

True Linkswear All Day ripstop (50% off)

These wind and water-resistant golf shoes from True Linkswear are great for golfing in any weather. With supportive and responsive EVA foam and an ergonomic design, your feet will be comfortable all day long, no matter what the weather is like.

Right now, you can get the weather-ready golf shoes for up to 50% off from Amazon. Select colorways in women's sizes are on sale for as low as $75 while men's sizes start at $89 (reduced from $150).

