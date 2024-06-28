REI

Summer is the perfect time to get away from the city and explore the great outdoors. You can escape the summer heat by heading to a remote forest or mountaintop. Whether it's your first time roughing it or you're looking to upgrade to a camping tent that takes the "rough" out of "roughing it," there are so many great options available right now.

From tents that set up in minutes to feature-packed designs that make your home away from home feel almost luxurious, these are the best camping tents in 2024 for all your summer getaways. (And while you're at it, add some extra comfort to your camping experience with one of these best sleeping bags for summer.)

Best tent for camping overall: The North Face Wawona tent

With double-wall construction, The North Face Wawona camping tent offers the best of both worlds: maximum weather protection and maximum breathability. The inner layer is a fully breathable fabric paired with a mesh front door to allow for better airflow on those hot summer nights when you don't want your tent to turn into a hot box. Then, the waterproof outer layer keeps wind and rain out if the weather turns.

This spacious camping tent includes 58 square feet of interior space and an extra 27 square feet of space in the covered vestibule, making for a roomy indoor-outdoor living setup that you'll enjoy coming home to after a long day of hiking, rafting or fishing. On the larger six-person version of this tent, you'll get even more square footage in both the interior area and the vestibule.

Overall, it's durable, breathable, spacious and built to be the perfect basecamp for longer camping trips. Get the luxurious camping tent from REI where prices start at $400 for the four-person size.

Top features of The North Face Wawona tent:

This spacious tent includes both a roomy enclosed area and a breezy, covered vestibule.

Double-wall construction allows for a tent that is both fully breathable and fully waterproof.

With tons of interior pockets embedded all through the walls and ceiling of the tent, it's easy to keep your gear organized, off the floor and accessible.

It's available in both a four- and six-person size.

Get the 4-person The North Face Wawona tent:

Get the 6-person The North Face Wawona tent:

Easiest tent to set up and tear down: Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender

This durable tent from Alpine Mountain Gear has just two poles for easy set-up and tear-down, which makes it great for those summer road trips where you'll be setting up and tearing down every few days as you move from campsite to campsite.

In addition to easy setup, the Alpine Weekender Tent offers lots of nifty camper-friendly features like a rainfly for when the weather turns, a gear loft so you can store your gear inside without taking up floor space, and power ports so you can plug into a generator from inside the tent.

It's available in multiple sizes, ranging from a three-person tent up to a six-person tent. And if you order now, you can get any one of them for over half off at REI.

Top features of the Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender:

The two-pole design makes for easy setup and teardown.

The durable polyester fabric can withstand frequent use.

A gear loft inside allows you to stash your things up high so it doesn't take up valuable floor space.

This tent is available in a three-, four- or six-person size.

Get the 3-person Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent:

Get the 4-person Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent:

Get the 6-person Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent:

Best camping tent on a budget: Coleman Skydome

If you're looking for affordable camping gear, you're looking for Coleman. It's easily the best brand for camping gear you can rely on at prices that almost feel too good to be true. Take the Coleman Skydome. Featuring pre-attached poles, this tent is easier to set up than most and boasts a frame that's sturdy enough to withstand wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

The Coleman Skydome also comes with a waterproof rain fly to keep you dry even if you get caught in a sudden summer storm. Meanwhile, the Dark Room fabric that this tent is made of blocks 90% of sunlight so you won't be woken up at the crack of dawn while you're on vacation.

The affordable tent is available in multiple sizes, ranging from a 4-person tent up to a 10-person tent. No matter how big your family is, you'll be able to find a budget-friendly and reliable option that will fit everyone.

Get the popular Coleman Skydome camping tent while it's up to 27% off at Amazon. Prices start at $110 for the four-person (reduced from $150). The six-person tent ($150, reduced from $200) and eight-person tent ($170, reduced from $230) are also on sale right now.

Top features of the Coleman Skydome:

With pre-attached poles, this Coleman tent sets up in as little as five minutes.

The Dark Room fabric blocks 90% of sunlight.

A waterproof rain fly is included in case there's bad weather in the forecast.

Best tent for backpacking trips: Big Agnes Copper Spur HV

Designed specifically for backpacking, the Copper Spur HV line from Big Agnes is lightweight, extra durable and easy to set up and tear down. That's possible thanks to a double-layer of ripstop nylon that adds improved tear and puncture resistance without adding weight. The pre-bent span poles and ziplock tent buckle design in the tent corners allow for easy setup and make it easy to lock your pole tips in place.

When it's time to lace up your hiking boots and set out in the morning, the tent folds down to as small as 17.5 inches by 5.5 inches (for the one-person size). And it only adds a minimum trail weight of two pounds and two ounces to your hiking backpack. Available in multiple sizes, the Big Agnes Copper Spur HV maxes out at just three pounds and eight ounces minimum trail weight for the three-person tent, the largest size available.

It's packed with tons of other handy features for backpackers, too, like vented doors, media pockets and a raised bin to store your things off the floor.

Top features of the Big Agnes Copper Spur HV:

This tent is ultra-lightweight, making it easier to transport on hikes.

With pre-bent poles and pole-locking corners, it's easy to set up and tear down on your multi-day backpacking trips.

The dual-layer nylon material adds extra durability without adding extra weight.

It's available in one-, two- and three-person sizes.

Get the 1-person Big Agnes Copper Spur HV tent:

Get the 2-person Big Agnes Copper Spur HV tent:

Get the 3-person Big Agnes Copper Spur HV tent:

