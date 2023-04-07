Spring is finally here and golf season has begun. The 2023 season kicked off with the 2023 Masters live from Augusta National Golf Club, a star-studded affair expected to deliver big performances from the best golfers in the world. 26-year-old Scottie Scheffler leads the pack as he attempts to defend the green jacket in hopes of winning his second major championship. Four-time major champion Rory Mcllroy has his sights set on a fifth title and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will attempt to win his sixth Masters in what the golfing legend said could be his last time competing at Augusta.

Nearly 50,000 patrons stood in awe on the sidelines this week, hoping to catch a glimpse of Woods' practice rounds. Approximately 40,000 golf fans will be on hand to watch the 2023 Masters live. But if you're not Georgia-bound this weekend, you can still have the best view in the house (literally, your house!) with a myriad of live and streaming options delivering coverage on par with being there in person.

Say goodbye to that case of Masters F.O.M.O. you've been fighting and read on. Watching from home has never been easier (or more fun). Fore!

When to watch the Masters 2023

Live from Augusta, Georgia, the 2023 Masters will be played Thursday April, 6 through Sunday April, 9. Live stream on CBSSports.com. You can watch afternoon coverage on ESPN and catch highlights (Thursday and Friday) and weekend coverage on Paramount +.

How to watch the 2023 Masters live from home

ESPN will air the first two rounds of competition on Thursday and Friday with four and a half hours of coverage. CBS will take the reins for the third and finals rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday, April 6: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, April 7: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, April 8: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, April 9: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

Where to stream the 2023 Masters: Paramount Plus

Paramount+ live coverage begins with Round 1, Thursday at 8:00 am (ET). The steamer's live coverage will continue throughout the weekend. Live streams also viewable on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App.

CBS will be available to stream simultaneously with the Paramount+ premium tier subscription. Paramount+ has two plans: the ad-supported Essential plan available for $5 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan available for $10 per month. The Premium plan is required to stream live sports (through your local CBS affiliate).

You can try Paramount+ free for 7 days, so you can enjoy the entire 2023 Masters Tournament.

Masters 2023 Schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 6



Round 1 start time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 2 -- Friday, April 7

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 8

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, Paramount+, CBS Sports App

TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 9

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, Paramount+, CBS Sports App

TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

