AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Play continues at Augusta National Golf Club early Saturday morning as the 2023 Masters aims to complete 54 holes -- or at least as many as possible -- as inclement weather is expected to visit the nation's most pristine course for the second straight day. Featuring a star-studded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world, the 87th playing of the Masters is not without a long list of storylines to follow over the weekend.

Chief among them is a resurgent Brooks Koepka, who rode an early tee time with crystal-clear weather to the clubhouse lead at 12 under, three shots clear of Jon Rahm and four ahead of amateur Sam Bennett of Texas A&M. Kopeka, who finished 55th or worse at all four majors in 2022, is looking to win his fifth such title while closing one of two remaining career grand slam legs. While he has not won a major since 2019, his health and headspace seem to be healed to the point where he will be able to go after the big dogs this weekend.

Rahm opens Saturday with his entire second nine from Round 2 left to play and ample opportunity to meet or pass Koepka on the leaderboard before Round 3 begins. Meanwhile, Bennett's stellar play has him just four strokes off the lead as he seeks to become the first amateur to ever win a green jacket.

This week has not been great for three more of the sport's big names. Scottie Scheffler, the reigning champion, played himself out of contention. Rory McIlroy's quest to complete his career grand slam fell short with the Ulsterman missing the cut at Augusta National for the second time in three years. Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is straddling with the cut line with seven holes left to complete his second round. Woods is aiming to make the cut for his 23rd consecutive Masters, which would tie an all-time record.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week.

CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long coverage across all its platforms with its traditional 18-hole broadcast coverage beginning with the third round on Saturday and final-round action on Sunday. Jim Nantz, in his 38th consecutive year covering the Masters, serves as host for the 36th time. 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman joins Nantz as the lead analyst at the Masters for the first time. Nantz and Immelman are joined by CBS Sports' incredible golf team as detailed below.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Don't forget to download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Rounds 2 and 3 -- Saturday, April 8



Round 2 continues: 8 a.m.

Round 3 start time: TBA

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Start times may be adjusted amid weather, Friday suspension of Round 2

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 9

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional Masters coverage

Masters on the Range

Monday 12-2 p.m., Tuesday 9-11 a.m., Wednesday 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Network

We Need to Talk at the Masters

Saturday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+



An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship

Saturday, 1:30-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

13 Green Jackets: A Conversation with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler

Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

An Invitation to the Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Sunday, 12:30-1 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+



Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Masterful Tom Weiskopf

Sunday, 1-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

Further details from CBS Sports

Live streaming coverage provided by Masters.com

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman and Michael Breed will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Iona Stephen and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.

Masters On the Range: Presented Monday through Sunday on Masters Live and CBS Sports Network, Masters on the Range will feature interviews with players, analysis of those in the field and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National leading up to and throughout the 2023 Masters. Kelly Tilghman, Brian Crowell, Amanda Renner, Iona Stephen, Smylie Kaufman, Michael Breed and Billy Kratzert will provide commentary throughout the week.

In addition to live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights and Augusta National aerials, as well as historical and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live will be available at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app, as well as Paramount+.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will feature live look-ins, updates and reports beginning Monday, April 3, with CBS Sports golf writer Kyle Porter. CBS Sports HQ Spotlight, the daily sports information show on CBS Sports Network, also will break down all the storylines and action throughout the week. Additionally, CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports' The First Cut podcast will provide recaps and extended coverage at the conclusion of each round. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices.