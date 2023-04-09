A marathon Sunday at the 2023 Masters will continue deep into the evening. Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm have maintained their separation from the field ever so slightly and will be paired together in the deciding final round at Augusta National Golf Club. The two major champions will begin their march towards the green jacket and Butler Cabin at 2:33 p.m. ET.

While there is some separation, the margin between the final pair and that of the penultimate will not be insurmountable. Viktor Hovland raced through the finish line in Round 3 -- carding five consecutive birdies on his second nine -- to reach 8 and sit just three off Koepka's pace. The last 26 Masters champions have sat at or within four strokes of the lead heading into the final 18 holes.

This is a bad omen for Hovland's playing partner, Patrick Cantlay, who finds himself five back after a stellar 68 in Round 3. At 6 under, the Californian is likely out of contention, something he even alluded to after his third round, but weirder things have happened in major championships before.

2023 Masters tee times, Sunday pairings



All times Eastern

No. 1

12:30 p.m. — Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala

12:39 p.m. — Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley

12:49 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

12:58 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Taylor Moore

1:08 p.m. — Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee

1:17 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young

1:27 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Jason Day

1:46 p.m. — Justin Rose, Shane Lowry

1:55 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

2:05 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Sam Bennett (a)

2:14 p.m. — Hideki Matusyama, Russell Henley

2:24 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

2:33 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

