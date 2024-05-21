The PGA Tour makes its second stop in Dallas-Forth Worth in a four-week span with the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club. Play begins on Thursday with several Dallas residents such as Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim available as Charles Schwab Challenge fantasy golf picks. Spieth has a victory and three runners-up at Colonial and is in need of a bounceback showing after a 43rd place at the PGA Championship. Should he find a way into Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 fantasy golf lineups, or should you lean towards someone coming off a better PGA Championship finish?

Justin Rose not only has a prior victory at Colonial (2018), but he also had a sixth-place finish at last week's major. The 43-year-old may not be a weekly start in PGA Tour fantasy golf lineups, but this could be a week to utilize him as part of your 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge fantasy strategy. Before making any 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Charles Schwab Challenge fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. Cohen's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks

For the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024, Cohen is backing Thomas Detry (60-1), who enters off a fourth place at the PGA Championship, his best-ever major finish. Detry is in the midst of a breakout season as his four top 10s on tour have already matched the number he had over his four previous seasons combined. He's been especially hot as of late with two top 5s and another top 10 over his last five starts.

The Belgian finished a respectable 21st in his first appearance at this tournament a year ago. One of the closest comps to Colonial is another wind-exposed Texas course with Memorial Park in Houston, and Detry finished second there in late March. Cohen also notes how much of an upward trend Detry has been on as of late, saying, "He's gained strokes putting in his last six stroke play events and was the fourth best player in SG: Around the Green at the PGA."

On the other hand, Cohen is fading the oddsmakers' fifth choice, Si Woo Kim at 30-1. Kim was riding a streak of 14 straight made cuts which dated back to last season before falling apart at the PGA Championship. He carded scores of 73 and 74, shooting over par in both rounds in a tournament in which the winner, Xander Schauffele, broke the major championship scoring record at 21-under-par. Kim had just one round over par over his prior 13 rounds before the PGA, however, his course history at the Colonial doesn't indicate he'll bounce back this week.

Kim has played this event seven times previously with a 29th-place finish being his best result. The others are a 66th, four missed cuts and one withdrawal. While he's a solid ball-striker, a golfer is only as good as his putter, and that's been the weakness of Kim's game all season. He ranks 165th (out of 184) in strokes gained: putting which is a bad sign for a course which underwent recent renovations and installed new Bent grass greens. See all of Cohen's Charles Schwab Challenge picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Fantasy golf lineups

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge fantasy golf picks, including a triple-digit longshot who "has found success at Colonial in the past" and could help spice up your Fantasy golf lineups. See who it is, and get all of Cohen's fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins Charles Schwab Challenge 2024, and who are the top players to target for your PGA fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's fantasy golf rankings, all from the fantasy expert who has called eight outright winners since 2022, and find out.