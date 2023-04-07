A week that began with so much promise will end in utter disappointment for Rory McIlroy. In his 15th Masters appearance, and ninth with the final leg of the career grand slam on the line, the Northern Irishman will pack his bags early for the second time in three years after carding a 5-over 77 in the second round and failing to make the cut with a 36-hole total of 149.

While falling short at Augusta National Golf Club is nothing new for McIlroy, this trip to the Peach State was vastly different than those of years past. Arriving in fantastic form and seemingly in first gear, McIlroy's neutral state on Thursday was followed by a full-on reverse Friday.

After signing for Thursday 72 that featured five birdies in Round 1 -- McIlroy's best opening round since 2018 -- the world No. 3 possessed a quiet sense of belief that a river run was still in the cards even though his name drifted seven off those in the lead. In order to mount such a comeback, a speedy start to Round 2 was required. That never came to fruition.

Five bogeys in Rory's first 11 holes -- including one on the accessible par-5 2nd -- turned the highly improbable to an impossibility. Now a full 17 strokes off that of likely 36-hole leader Brooks Koepka in the clubhouse, the four-time major champion assessed his status and aimed to just see the final half of the year's first major championship.

A small spurt of energy came in the form of birdies on the two par 5s on the second nine, but that's all McIlroy could muster as he bogeyed two of the final three holes, including one in which he failed to convert a doable eagle chance and subsequently bogeyed the 16th, sealing his fate.

Only then did the gray clouds and impending weather begin to roll into Augusta National, a sight emblematic of McIlroy's tournament and career grand slam aspirations -- at least this year. Play was suspended minutes after he exited the course.

With rain drops falling, McIlroy walked off the 18th green, letting out a heavy sigh as he knew yet another opportunity at history had passed him by. This as he continues, as CBS Sports' Kyle Porter put it, his Forever War with Augusta National.

Gone was the euphoric feeling of 2022 when McIlroy walked off that same green having played one of the most fun rounds of his entire career. Gone was another chance at completing the career grand slam as McIlroy will have to wait another year to attempt to join the five men that have accomplished as much.

And gone from Augusta National this week was McIlroy.